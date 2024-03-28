7 Top-Rated Stocks to Buy for Q2

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Is there any reason to mess around with investing? To take a flyer on a no-name stock? To gamble with your next egg? Or is it better to put your hard-earned money into top-rated stocks to buy?

Count me in for the latter.

Granted, there’s nothing wrong with investing a little money in a speculative choice. But if you’re serious about making money and investing your dollars in choices that give you the best opportunity to beat the market, you can’t do better than top-rated stocks.

The rating system we’ll use is the Portfolio Grader, which makes identifying top-rated stocks to buy pretty easy. The Portfolio Grader evaluates every stock in the market based on momentum, earnings performance, growth, analyst sentiment and other factors. Top-rated stocks to buy get “A” ratings, which is what you’ll see on this list.

And if you find a stock in your portfolio with a “D” or “F” grade, it’s time to sell it and pick up one of these top-rated stocks to buy.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Ascannio / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been the king of top-rated stocks to buy for a year now. And why not? The semiconductor company makes most graphics processing units (GPUs) that power the most advanced artificial intelligence applications in the world.

NVDA stock grew by 239% in 2023 as its valuation jumped to more than $2 trillion, making it the world’s third-most valuable publicly traded company. Revenues also jumped, from $26 billion in fiscal 2023 to $60.9 billion in fiscal 2024. Earnings per share jumped from $1.74 to $11.93.

And there’s plenty more to come. Even though other semiconductor companies are making inroads to compete with Nvidia’s chips, NVDA has a huge head start. And it now has tons of cash to help it maintain its advantage through research and development, expansion or acquisitions.

On top of that, the AI chip market will only grow, with projections coming in at a market value of $119.4 billion by 2027 — a 123.4% increase from 2023.

NVDA stock will continue to be a winner and gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Source: Iljanaresvara Studio / Shutterstock.com

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) is a technology company that’s long used AI to help it land government contracts.

It contracts with military and intelligence agencies to provide real-time data analysis that helps soldiers in the field and officers in the Pentagon to do their jobs.

But Palantir is also building out its commercial side. Revenue from commercial clients grew by 32% in the fourth quarter from a year ago, reaching $284 million.

By contrast, Palantir’s signature military revenue was $324 million but grew only 5%. The number will improve, especially since Palantir won a $178.4 million Army contract. It will build a system to provide the Army with deep-sensing capability enabled by AI and machine learning.

Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform, or AIP, can be used for both defense and commercial clients. That bodes well for future growth.

PLTR stock is up 44% in 2024. It gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) has grown so much that it makes Nvidia look like an underperforming company if that’s possible. SMCI stock is up 260% so far this year and 824% in the last 12 months.

The driving force behind Supermicro’s growth is tied to Nvidia and other companies that are working with AI. Super Micro develops storage and server solutions that can be custom-built for its clients. Its products are ideal for pairing the massive number of GPUs needed to run advanced AI and generative AI applications.

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $3.66 billion, up from $1.8 billion a year ago. Income of $295.9 million and $5.47 per share was a sharp increase from a year ago, when Supermicro brought in $176.1 million in revenue and $3.31 per share.

SMCI stock is a great way to invest in AI while diversifying away from chipmakers. It gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

Meta Platforms (META)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has a great comeback story. The owner of Facebook and Instagram saw its stock drop sharply in 2022 as it invested billions of dollars into CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of the metaverse. That spending coincided with a drop in advertising that rocked META stock.

But over the last 12 months, Zuckerburg’s company turned its fortunes around. Meta began refocusing on growth and the bottom line, reducing head count and expenses while investing more in the core business. It launched its Threads app as a direct rival to X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

And engagement grew as Meta counted 3.98 billion monthly users on its apps in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 6% from a year ago. Revenue also climbed by 25% in the last year, reaching $40.1 billion in the fourth quarter.

Meta is also heavily investing in AI, which it will use for public-facing features and to make its advertising more effective. It recently unveiled two new GPU clusters that Meta says are “a port of our larger road map for the future of AI.”

META stock is up 40% in 2024 and gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

Walmart (WMT)

Source: fotomak / Shutterstock.com

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is a top play in the retail sector. The Arkansas company is the biggest retail company in the world.

WMT continues to see strong growth as it dominates both the grocery and the home goods sector with its ubiquitous supercenters.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $173.4 million, up 5.7% from a year ago. The jump was thanks to a 4% increase in sales driven by increased customer traffic.

Walmart recorded $648.1 billion in revenue for the full year, up 6% from 2022. Income of $6.6 billion was a 32.2% increase from a year ago.

Walmart remains popular because of its size and footprint. It has more than 10,800 locations. By its sheer size, Walmart can squeeze suppliers to get exclusive or reduced pricing that it can pass on to its customers to beat competitors.

Walmart’s e-commerce sales also grew by 23% in 2023, reaching more than $100 billion for the year.

WMT stock is up 15% in 2024. It gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

Dorian LPG (LPG)

Source: Avigator Fortuner / Shutterstock.com

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) isn’t as flashy as some of the other names on this list. But there’s nothing wrong with investing in the energy sector — particularly when you’re finding top-rated stocks to buy such as LPG.

Dorian LPG is a liquified petroleum gas shipping company that operates 26 modern very large gas carriers, or VLGCs, with a capacity of 2.1 million cubic meters.

Dorian’s ships move liquified petroleum around the world, taking to suppliers who in turn sell to customers who operate portable heaters, gas ovens, barbecue grills and gas fireplaces.

Dorian reported a time charter equivalent rate of $76,337 per operating day in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 (ending Dec. 31, 2023), which helped it earn revenues of $163.1 million. That was up from $103.3 million in the same period a year ago.

LPG also offers an oversized dividend yield of 10.8%. The stock has increased 83% in the last 12 months and gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) makes laptop and desktop computers, notebooks, and mobile devices. But the company also has ambitious AI plans, including a generative AI platform that helps its customers generate better predictions and analyze data.

Orders for the company’s AI-optimized servers increased by 40% in the fourth quarter. Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke says customers demand personal computers and servers with AI capabilities. “We have positioned ourselves well in AI,” he told analysts.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 (ending Feb. 2, 2024) was $22.3 billion, down 11% from a year ago. But analysts and investors are clearly betting that DELL will turn those numbers around this calendar year.

DELL stock is up 200% in the last 12 months and 49% in 2024. It gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.

On the date of publication, Louis Navellier had a long position in NVDA, PLTR, SMCI and LNG. Louis Navellier did not have (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article had a long position in NVDA and PLTR. The staff member did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

