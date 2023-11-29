7 Top-Rated Momentum Stocks That Analysts Are Loving Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the dynamic investing world, momentum stocks have emerged as a beacon. They continue to attract those seeking to capitalize on market trends. Momentum investing is fundamentally the art of riding the wave of upward-moving stocks based on the premise that these stocks will maintain stellar performance as long as the trend holds.

This strategy offers the allure of high potential returns and stands out for its simplicity. It is accessible and doesn’t demand intricate analysis of a company’s fundamentals, making it an attractive option for a wide spectrum of investors.

Moreover, momentum stocks serve as a strategic tool for portfolio diversification. They offer exposure to various sectors and industries, potentially mitigating overall risk. The approach taps into the psychological aspect of investing, leveraging the human tendency to ‘follow the herd.’

With that said, these selections stand out for their robust performance and upward trajectories. They also inspire confidence among those who scrutinize the market’s every pulse. Consequently, each stock in this list represents a unique opportunity.

Apple (AAPL)

In the dynamic landscape of momentum stocks, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stands out with its year-to-date return of 52%. Data gathered by MarketBeat and others collectively echo a ‘Moderate Buy’ stance. They set an optimistic tone with a consensus target near $198. This reflects a potential 3% uptick, spanning estimates from $120 to a striking $240. The allure of Apple in 2023 is multifaceted, pivoting around key growth indicators and innovative strides.

India’s burgeoning wealth is a pivotal catalyst for Apple’s growth prospects. The doubling of the upper-mid and high-income middle class in India heralds a surge in premium product spending. This is a sweet spot for Apple. Concurrently, iPhone sales defy bearish trends, buoyed by a robust iOS ecosystem and consistent smartphone replacements. This is coupled with a rebound in services sales, thanks to recent price hikes.

Apple’s product pipeline is a cornucopia of innovation. It is headlined by the anticipated launch of an AR/VR headset in 2023. This move is poised to galvanize the stock, propelling it into new market territories. Moreover, regulatory concerns, often seen as headwinds, are deemed overstated. This adds to the stock’s resilience. Apple’s robust cash flow underpins its shareholder-friendly policies. Expectations of dividend hikes and continued buybacks are prevalent.

Diverse advancements enrich Apple’s 2023 storyline. From the launch of new Macs and HomePods to the buzz around the iPhone 16 Pro, innovation is at the core. Privacy and security take center stage with significant updates. The groundbreaking Apple Vision Pro complements these at WWDC 2023.

Financially, Apple navigated a challenging macroeconomic landscape. It posted quarterly revenue of $94.8 billion, a slight dip yet impressive given the context. CEO Tim Cook highlights the steadfast focus on long-term investments and core values. This fortifies Apple’s market position, making it a compelling choice for informed investors.

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a remarkable year-to-date performance, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has surged, achieving a 58% return. This momentum places it squarely among the top momentum stocks, resonating with investors’ enthusiasm. Microsoft’s recent initiatives have been pivotal in this ascent. At the forefront is its AI advancements and Copilot integration, a game-changer in productivity tools. It’s not just a technological leap; it’s reshaping how businesses operate.

Diving into cloud infrastructure, Microsoft is not just evolving; it’s revolutionizing with AI-optimized silicon. The introduction of Azure Maia and Azure Cobalt chips underscores its commitment to enhancing AI and general-purpose workloads. Additionally, its focus on data integration, evident in Microsoft Fabric, seamlessly unifies data estates, further cementing its leadership in the tech sector. These strides in AI, cloud, and data integration are not just innovative; they’re setting industry benchmarks.

Financially, Microsoft’s latest earnings report paints a dazzling picture of fiscal prowess and shareholder delight. In a stellar fourth quarter, the tech giant announced a whopping revenue of $56.2 billion, marking a notable 8% leap. Adding to this financial fiesta, Microsoft dazzled investors by returning a hefty $9.7 billion, showcasing its robust financial vitality and unwavering dedication to rewarding its shareholders. In essence, Microsoft isn’t just growing; it’s thriving, proving to be a compelling choice for investors looking for dynamic growth and stability in the tech domain.

Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) remains a standout among momentum stocks. With a strong “Buy” consensus from analysts and an impressive average price target of $169.88, Amazon’s potential is unmistakable, according to data tracked by Benzinga. These ratings stem from a profound belief in Amazon’s growth trajectory, bolstered by 35 buy and 5 overweight ratings.

Amazon’s latest initiatives are pivotal in fortifying its market position. The “AI Ready” program, aiming to train 2 million in AI by 2025, exemplifies its commitment to cutting-edge technology. Similarly, the $150 million Catalytic Capital initiative underscores its dedication to diverse entrepreneurship. These endeavors not only enrich Amazon’s portfolio but also set a standard in corporate innovation and inclusivity.

Amazon’s financial results for the third quarter were remarkable. The company saw a significant increase in its net sales, with a 13% rise, culminating in a total of $143.1 billion. This included a significant 11% increase in sales within the North American segment. AWS, a steadfast contributor, experienced a 12% rise in sales, highlighting Amazon’s robust presence in the cloud computing sector. These figures reflect a resilient business model capable of navigating market fluctuations while driving significant revenue growth.

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) has emerged as a key player in the momentum stock sector, boasting a year-to-date return of 89%. Analysts are unanimously optimistic, endorsing it as a “Buy.” They foresee a 77% potential increase in its stock value. The company’s launch of Li MEGA at Auto Guangzhou in 2023 highlights its innovation in electric vehicles (EVs).

Setting ambitious goals, Li Auto plans to deliver 800,000 units in 2024. This includes 80,000 units of the Li MEGA. Such targets place it ahead of competitors in the EV market. Its financial results from the third quarter further showcase its growth. Revenue reached approximately US$4.75 billion. Vehicle deliveries increased by 296%, indicating a strong market presence.

Li Auto’s financial health remains strong. Its third-quarter gross profit stood at about US$1.05 billion. The gross margin was 22%. In October, vehicle deliveries increased by 302%. This underscores the company’s growing market dominance.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), a titan in the tech industry, has demonstrated exceptional performance with a 237% year-to-date return. This impressive feat cements its status as one of the top momentum stocks in the market. NVIDIA’s innovative strides, including a landmark collaboration with Genentech for drug discovery, further bolster investor confidence. This partnership, leveraging generative AI, aims to revolutionize therapeutic development, showcasing NVIDIA’s commitment to cutting-edge technology.

Financially, NVIDIA’s recent quarterly report is a testament to its robust growth. The company posted a remarkable revenue of $18.12 billion, up 206% from the prior year. This surge, particularly in its Data Center business, clearly indicates NVIDIA’s expanding market footprint. However, due to new U.S. export controls, the company faces hurdles in China, a key market. Despite these challenges, NVIDIA’s proactive approach, including developing compliant chips, demonstrates its resilience and strategic agility.

Innovation remains NVIDIA’s cornerstone, as evidenced by the launch of a pioneering cloud service for medical imaging AI. This venture into healthcare technology underscores the company’s diverse portfolio and commitment to leveraging AI for societal benefit. Additionally, the expansion of GeForce NOW, adding 18 new games, illustrates NVIDIA’s strong presence in the gaming industry, further diversifying its revenue streams. NVIDIA’s response to external challenges, including the U.S. export rules, is noteworthy. The introduction of the H200 AI chip, surpassing the performance of its predecessor, reflects NVIDIA’s focus on continuous innovation.

Costco (COST)

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) momentum in the stock market is noteworthy, with a significant year-to-date return of 31%. It has been a stand-out performer in the retail sector, consistently outpacing industry averages. Notably, Costco’s unique business model, emphasizing membership and pricing power, has played a pivotal role in its success. This model has enabled it to achieve substantial sales increases, even in challenging market conditions.

Analysts are optimistic about Costco, with a consensus rating leaning towards “Buy.” The projected price targets suggest a modest upside, reflecting a cautious but positive outlook. These ratings and the company’s robust financial performance indicate confidence in its growth trajectory. Costco’s recent announcement of a potential membership fee increase is also noteworthy, signaling its strategic plans to bolster revenue streams.

Costco’s expansion strategies are aggressive yet calculated, with plans to open new domestic and international locations. This expansion is expected to solidify its market presence further. Additionally, Costco’s digital and mobile enhancements indicate its commitment to evolving with consumer needs. These initiatives, including app improvements and online service enhancements, are geared toward enhancing customer experience and loyalty.

In terms of financials, Costco’s performance has been dazzling, with its latest fiscal year closing at a striking $237.71 billion in net sales, marking a robust 6.7% climb from its previous year’s figures. This surge, coupled with a significant uptick in net income, highlights Costco’s formidable stance in the marketplace. A testament to its savvy strategies and operational prowess, Costco stands out as a shimmering gem in today’s investment arena.

Alaska Air Group (ALK)

Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK), despite experiencing a 13% year-to-date decline, remains a compelling choice for momentum investors. Analysts’ consensus rating of “Buy” underlines confidence in the company’s trajectory, with a target price of $58.91, according to data gathered by MarketBeat. This optimism is grounded in Alaska Air Group’s robust initiatives and performance metrics in 2023.

The company has made notable strides in environmental, social, and governance efforts, as detailed in its 2022 Care Report. It leads in industry completion rate and an impressive adjusted pretax margin of 11.4%, setting a high operational benchmark. Moreover, the transition to an all-Boeing fleet marks a significant milestone, enhancing fleet efficiency.

A key strategy for Alaska Air Group has been workforce expansion, planning to grow its team by more than 3,500 in 2023. This follows a significant increase in employees, showcasing its commitment to scaling operations and enhancing service quality. Additionally, fleet and network expansion remain central to its long-term growth strategy, with plans to operate a unified Embraer E175 jet fleet, projecting operational simplicity and flexibility.

The company’s financial acumen is evident in its third-quarter performance, boasting a net income of $139 million, a substantial year-over-year increase. Its operating revenue stood at $2.8 billion, underpinned by a strategic reduction in costs and a prudent share repurchase program. Alaska Air Group’s effective financial management and strategic investments, like the $2.30 billion infrastructure improvement at key US airports, underscore its solid market positioning and promising outlook for investors.

