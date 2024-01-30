7 Tips To Get The Best Mortgage Rate

A mortgage is one of the largest expenses you’ll ever take on, and reducing its interest rate by even half a percentage point can save you tens of thousands of dollars over the life of the loan.

That’s why you want to do everything you can to get the best mortgage rate possible. The following tips can help ensure you don’t overpay on your home loan.

1. Check Your Credit Report and Score

“When it comes to homeownership, your credit score is a major factor in determining what your loan terms will be,” says Patricia Maguire-Feltch, national sales executive at Chase Home Lending. “It’s a big part of what lenders will use to assess whether you’ll be approved for a mortgage and if so, at what rate.”

By law, you are entitled to one free credit report from each of the major credit reporting companies—Experian, Equifax and TransUnion—every year. However, since the Covid-19 pandemic, these businesses have been providing free credit reports weekly to consumers. You can request your free credit reports at AnnualCreditReport.com.

Free credit reports provided by the nationwide credit reporting companies don’t include your credit score. Many banks and credit cards, however, provide their customers free access to credit scores. If yours don’t, there are free services available through banks and other financial institutions that you can access.

2. Save for a Down Payment

Lenders may also offer lower interest rates to customers who make large down payments. Putting more money down means more equity in your home and less risk for lenders.

While you can purchase a home with as little as 3.5% down—or even no down payment—you could save money in the long run by setting aside a larger amount of cash before shopping for a mortgage.

Not only can a larger down payment get you a lower mortgage rate, but by placing at least 20% down on your new home, you’ll avoid private mortgage insurance, also known as PMI.

3. Avoid Major Purchases

If you plan to buy a home, now is not the time to finance a car, boat or other major purchase. Doing so could impact your credit score as well as your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, both of which can result in not qualifying for the best mortgage rates.

Your DTI is stated as a percentage that reflects how much of your monthly gross income is needed to make your debt payments.

“A higher ratio looks more risky to lenders because it means you’d have less money left over for a mortgage payment after other monthly debt obligations are met,” Maguire-Feltch says.

Most home loans require applicants to have a DTI at or below 43%. That means someone with $5,000 in monthly gross earnings shouldn’t have more than $2,150 a month in total debt payments if they want to be approved for a mortgage.

4. Pay Down Your Debt

If you have a high DTI, focus on paying down your existing balances before applying for a mortgage. Even if your DTI is below 43%, you may want to work on reducing the amount of your outstanding debt.

Doing so will help improve your credit score, which is one of the most important factors in determining your mortgage rate. Typically, scores of 700 or higher are most likely to qualify for lower interest rates.

5. Maintain Your Employment

Just as you don’t want to make another major purchase before buying a house, you should also reconsider any significant changes in employment. For instance, this may not be the right time to quit your steady job to start a business.

It’s not that self-employment or a new job will necessarily disqualify you from a mortgage, but it could spur lenders to scrutinize your information more closely. They may also charge a higher interest rate if your wages decrease or your income becomes irregular.

6. Compare Mortgage Rates From Multiple Lenders

Each lender sets its own interest rate so it’s worthwhile to compare mortgage rates from several companies. A difference of only a fraction of a percent could add up to significant savings over the course of a 30-year loan.

However, be sure to weigh the difference in rates with a lender’s other fees. Some lenders have lower mortgage rates than competitors but charge origination and application fees which can offset the interest savings. Others may have advertised rates that are dependent on signing up for automatic payments or purchasing points.

7. Consider Paying Mortgage Points

Purchasing mortgage points—also known as mortgage discount points—involves making an upfront payment to a lender in exchange for a lower interest rate. Each lender has their own pricing schedule for the purchase of points, and the price can depend on the amount of your loan and the discount provided.

If you plan to remain in your home for a long period, paying for points can make sense. The amount you’ll save in interest over the life of the loan may be far greater than the upfront cost of the points. For instance, in some scenarios, paying $4,000 in points could save more than $25,000 in interest.

You’ll need to do the math to see if paying for mortgage discount points is right for you. If you plan to move within six years, make extra payments on your mortgage or refinance in the near future, purchasing points may not be in your best interest.

How Much Can You Save With a Lower Mortgage Rate?

Reducing your mortgage rate by even half a percentage point can result in significant savings on interest charges. Assuming you purchase a $400,000 home with 20% down, here’s approximately how much you would pay in interest over the life of a 30-year loan.

Other Factors That Affect Your Mortgage Rate

Beyond your credit score, personal finances and down payment, other factors can influence your mortgage rate. These include the home’s location and the loan amount.

Most notably, the type of loan you select will help determine your mortgage rate. Short loans, such as 15-year mortgages, typically have lower APRs than 30-year mortgages. Adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) can also have lower rates initially, but be aware that these rates will reset after a certain number of years and could become significantly higher.

When you find a good mortgage rate, see if you can lock it in with the lender. Many allow buyers to lock in a rate for a certain amount of time—such as 60 days—and that allows you to complete a sale without worrying about your loan’s rate rising. You may have to pay a fee for this feature, though.

More From Advisor

