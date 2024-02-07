7 Timeless Tech Stocks to Buy and Never Let Go

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As we enter February 2024, it’s a good time to reevaluate our portfolios and ensure we’re positioned for long-term growth. Tech stocks have been some of the best performers over the past two decades, with massive shifts towards AI, cloud computing, and quantum computing propelling future gains. While I often cover intriguing under-the-radar names, today I want to discuss seven timeless tech stocks that should form the enduring core of your portfolio.

Many of us get distracted chasing the latest hot tech stock, but making emotional snap decisions often leads us astray. Instead, I recommend taking a deep breath and focusing on tech stalwarts with proven track records, dominant market positions, and secular growth trends that will drive revenue growth for years to come. These stocks may lack sky-high glamor but offer resilience and steady gains that outweigh short-term hype. Let’s take a look!

Microsoft (MSFT)

As we kick off 2024, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) remains one of my highest conviction long-term holds. This tech titan has been firing on all cylinders under Satya Nadella’s leadership, which is evidenced by its meteoric rise to become the world’s most valuable company. If you look at Microsoft’s stock chart over the past decade, it paints a picture of outstanding compound growth that I expect to continue flowing in shareholders’ brokerage accounts.

Microsoft struck gold by funding OpenAI, providing immense leverage over ChatGPT and other coveted AI models set to penetrate the mainstream. Cloud computing has also fueled tremendous growth lately, with no signs of slowing as enterprises rapidly migrate more workloads to Azure. Microsoft also wields additional leverage in nascent quantum computing, aggressive gaming pursuits, and flourishing subscription services. This diversified tech giant consistently makes the right moves to drive revenue.

Despite steep gains, Microsoft still trades at a reasonable 36.5-times earnings. I think that’s a cheap valuation, relative to its quality and growth prospects. For a dominant firm generating $62 billion in quarterly sales and 18% year-over-year growth, I believe this multiple remains attractive for long-horizon investors. Indeed, MSFT stock deserves a premium valuation given its expanding moat and history of adapting to industry shifts decade after decade.

In short, Microsoft checks all the boxes: visionary leadership, AI/cloud secular trends, reasonable valuation, fortress balance sheet, and a demonstrated capacity to penetrate new markets. That’s why I urge accumulating MSFT stock hand over fist if you have a 10-20-year investment horizon.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been largely overlooked amid the AI hype cycle, but don’t sleep on this cash cow. Despite recent lackluster stock returns compared to big tech peers, GOOG stock has still rallied 22.5% annually over the past decade. Google’s Bard debacle also overshadowed that YouTube monetization is hitting its long-awaited stride.

After decades of patience with YouTube’s ad potential, Alphabet is finally squeezing money from its neglected golden goose. Blocking ad blockers and adding more premium features like enhanced bitrate has allowed Google to pull all the right profitability leverage. Notably, these levers are being pulled while Alphabet enjoys unrivaled competitive moats around YouTube and Search. These platforms drive significant profit margins and serve billions of users each month. Sustainable double-digit growth is likely for years to come.

Today, the company’s revenue sits at $307.4 billion, up 10% year over year. With YouTube pitching in $9.2 billion last quarter alone, Google has barely scratched the surface of maximizing this asset. Its latest Gemini AI upgrade also aims to challenge OpenAI’s model in capability. Even if inferior, don’t underestimate Google’s ability to monetize AI with its wealth of data and domains.

For a dominant firm increasing sales 10%+ annually, GOOG stock’s valuation multiple of 21-times forward earnings seems reasonable, given its history of over-delivering. This is a buy-and-hold-forever stock if I’ve ever seen one.

Netflix (NFLX)

Speaking of underappreciated monetization efforts, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has executed a phenomenal turnaround since the pandemic lows. After subscriber declines and fears it would stay permanently impaired, Netflix made savvy strategic moves that reinvigorated growth and turbocharged its earnings power over the past year.

It turns out those pandemic pull-forwards masked Netflix’s secular shift toward pricing power. Successfully cracking down on rampant password sharing, hiking subscription fees, and attracting wealthier customers have allowed impressive gains since my bullish call in November 2022. Additionally, Netflix is adding subscribers at a healthy clip, now that the dead weight has fallen off.

With market-leading originals fueling must-have exclusivity and no viable competitors at scale, I believe Netflix enjoys immense latitude to drive further average revenue per user gains in Western markets. There’s still a long runway left for growth in emerging countries, even if a recession temporarily cools subscription momentum.

I estimate Netflix will expand operating margins back to 25% within a few years from 16% currently, fueling 20%+ annual earnings per share growth for the foreseeable future. The market has turned too bearish here just as Netflix enters its golden age. I suggest buying more on any dips – this comeback story has plenty of gas left in the tank, both fundamentally and optically, now that positive sentiment has returned.

Meta Platforms (META)

I’ve been pounding the table on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) (formerly Facebook) for two years now, first calling it a “buy” around $112 in 2022. In October 2023, I projected a move to $400 per share by 2024, driven by ad revenue resilience and metaverse potential. We fell a bit short, since META ended 2023 near $350, but it now trades around $460 per share post-market as of writing.

Four months ago, I said,

“Meta does not pay a dividend, unlike many mature tech stocks, and its valuation seems fair based on 2023 estimates. If Meta did return cash to shareholders instead of investing heavily in its metaverse vision, a dividend could make it more appealing for long-term investors.”

Just as I suggested last fall, Meta announced a quarterly 50 cent per share dividend hours ago (as of writing), alongside a $50 billion share buyback authorization. This capital return program demonstrates management’s confidence in continued free cash flow generation even with heavy Reality Labs investment dragging on earnings. The dividend also sets a new tone for Meta as a shareholder-friendly tech giant capable of balancing growth prospects with delivering direct value today.

I’m not going to backpedal now that META stock is trading where it is. That price tag still looks attractive for long-term investors due to the new buyback program and dividend. The company’s core advertising business boasts tremendous staying power thanks to unrivaled user engagement and data advantages. Meanwhile, Metaverse initiatives will bear fruit over the next decade across consumer and enterprise applications.

Patience has already paid off for believers in this dominant social media ecosystem. Now, income and buybacks provide extra incentives alongside an improving growth narrative. I suggest buying more META stock, and holding forever. My October bull case assumed $500 per share by the end of 2025. I think $600 is achievable now.

Is that a stretch? We’ll see.

International Business Machines (IBM)

Another veteran tech company making strides lately is International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), which I flagged a year ago, saying, “IBM will likely grow much faster in the future as it is making a turnaround by shifting its focus to cloud computing, AI, and blockchain.”

Sure enough, Big Blue is back after years of sluggishness. Strategic imperatives like hybrid cloud, security, and AI now generate most of IBM’s sales. Quantum hardware remains a key differentiator, too – IBM recently unveiled its new 433-qubit Osprey processor while competitors are far behind.

Up 37% in one year, IBM seems to be regaining its groove. The company’s cloud, AI/ML, quantum, and blockchain segments indicate an effective pivot toward the most promising future technologies. Renewed revenue growth and expanding margins further cement my confidence. IBM should keep outpacing as enterprises quest to extract value from data across hybrid environments.

Tesla (TSLA)

Shifting gears, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has endured a painful stretch along with the broader electric vehicle complex. TSLA stock is down 24% just since 2024 began as spiking rates, inflation, and gloomy macro forecasts create strong headwinds for automakers. Competition is also heating up, with BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) quickly moving up the ranks in terms of global EV sales.

Nonetheless, I remain staunchly bullish on Tesla over any investment horizon beyond 12-18 months. At less than $190 per share, as I write this, TSLA stock trades at the cheapest valuation I’ve seen since April 2023.

Rates won’t stay high forever. Inflation continues to moderate, as well. Once economic storm clouds clear, Tesla will still provide immense growth potential as the de facto leader of a rapidly-emerging mobility market. China’s production issues should sort themselves out over time, too. This creates a compelling risk/reward setup for patient investors.

I expect TSLA stock to regain $300+ per share within two years as macro drags fade and the company’s vertical integration engine kicks back into high gear. EV penetration still stands very low globally. Thus, Tesla remains the best EV option to capitalize on mainstream adoption.

Apple (AAPL)

Last and admittedly, the least conviction pick from my end, is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The world’s most valuable public company (depending on the day) has essentially traded sideways for six months now, absent any compelling growth narrative. iPhone sales still dominate the company’s top line, while tablets, personal computers, and wearables contribute much less individually. Unfortunately, streaming remains a money pit.

Rumors suggest the company is cooking up an autonomous electric vehicle behind closed doors. However, I wouldn’t bank on such a product moving the needle soon, even if released eventually. Meanwhile, Apple has largely remained on the AI sidelines, forfeiting major performance potential versus peers aggressively pursuing this vertical.

Nonetheless, shares seem reasonably valued at around 30-times earnings. The company’s Services and Accessories segments continue to grow nicely as Apple’s installed base marches higher. While unlikely to rally sharply anytime soon, I don’t see much downside risk to AAPL stock either. Steady dividend increases and buybacks are likely to provide extra support.

For now, Apple looks stuck in the mud – an acceptable hold, but not one I’m excited to buy more of amid fierce sector rotation. Still, its fortress balance sheet and ecosystem stickiness should prevent meaningful underperformance if tech stabilizes. I rank AAPL stock a tepid buy simply due to its relative resilience.

On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Omor Ibne Ehsan is a writer at InvestorPlace. He is a self-taught investor with a focus on growth and cyclical stocks that have strong fundamentals, value, and long-term potential. He also has an interest in high-risk, high-reward investments such as cryptocurrencies and penny stocks. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

