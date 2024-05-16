7 Things To Buy at Five Below on a Middle Class Budget

Stretching your dollar further without sacrificing quality is hard — but not impossible — especially for middle-class shoppers. About half of American households are considered middle class according to Pew Research but this range is wide, covering incomes anywhere from $64,224 to $192,692 in states like New Jersey, for example.

Five Below is a specialty discount store chain that offers a variety of products for a reasonable price (typically under $5 or $10), so it’s definitely worth considering if you’re looking to save money on certain purchases. Here are 7 best things to buy at Five Below on a middle-class budget.

1. Throw Pillows

Five Below always sells several types of throw pillows with styles changing throughout the year. Right now they are selling embroidered throw pillows for $5.55. Compare this to Walmart, where throw pillows tend to cost around $15 and up. Most of Five Below’s pillows are around this price so it’s an affordable way to add a splash of color and comfort to your living space without overspending.

2. Camping and Outdoor Supplies

Whether you’re planning a camping trip or simply enjoy outdoor activities, Five Below has you covered with affordable camping and outdoor supplies. From LED lanterns to portable water bottles and compact chairs, you can equip yourself for the great outdoors without spending a fortune. It’s an excellent way to ensure you’re prepared for any adventure.

One Reddit user found a $15 easy, pop-up tent for two with a storage bag and stakes. The tent comes in green or pink and you can order it online to ship to your home. While Five Below is not an outdoor or camping store, you can expect to find basic items you’d need for a short overnight camping event if you’re looking to test out different products before committing to something long-term.

“The Sun Bum sunscreen is the perfect size for fanny packs! Reapply frequently as it’s SPF 30, but at FiveBelow prices you can stock up!!” said another user about a $4 sunscreen product.

3. Books

For the avid readers or those looking to cultivate a reading habit, Five Below’s book section is a goldmine. You can find a variety of genres, from thrilling mysteries and sci-fi sagas to self-help and cookbooks. It’s an affordable way to build your personal library and encourage reading within your family. Most of the books are just $5 and the store offers options for cookbooks, journals, student workbooks, and more.

4. Cell Phone Case

One of the best deals at Five Below is the store’s cell phone cases. In an age where smartphones are a necessity, protecting them is crucial. Five Below offers a range of stylish and durable cell phone cases for various models at a fraction of the price you’d pay elsewhere. Most of their iPhone cases are just $5.55 which is a small investment that can save you from the high cost of repairs or replacement.

5. Wireless Keyboard

If you need a wireless keyword for your computer, you may not need to head to Best Buy or another tech store. It’s compatible with most devices and offers a cost-effective solution to upgrade your workspace.

Five Below sells a retro wireless keyboard for $10 and a wireless mouse for $5.55. This store also has a wide variety of wired gaming keywords which can make a great gift for kids or friends who love playing video games on their PC.

6. Fitness Equipment

While gym memberships and expensive exercise equipment can add up quickly, Five Below offers an extensive selection of fitness gear, from resistance bands and yoga mats to jump ropes and hand weights for $5.95, all at budget-friendly prices. You can create your home gym or supplement your workout routine without straining your wallet.

7. Party Supplies

Five Below’s party supplies compare to stores like Dollar Tree and Dollar General. You can find party plates for $2, creative banners ranging from $3 to $5 and gift bags for around $1.50. Five Below is also a one stop shop for candy and treats for party favors or simply to answer your own sweet tooth craving.

