7 Things To Sell This Summer To Downsize and Grow Your Wealth

Summer is the perfect time to downsize, sell what you don’t use (or want) and make some extra money. This can be anything from new or lightly used clothing, shoes, toys or even furniture. If you’re lucky, you may even find a collectible worth hundreds or thousands of dollars.

You can host a garage or yard sale, sell to local consignment shops or use online marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, Poshmark, Craigslist, eBay or Amazon to reach potential buyers.

If you’re taking the first step toward downsizing to grow your wealth, check around the house for these items to sell this summer.

Designer Clothing

High-end fashion and brand-name clothing items are always in demand, and some pieces may even keep their value or increase in value over time. This summer, you may have better luck selling dresses, tank tops or other in-season apparel. According to ThredUP’s 2024 Resale Report, 52% of consumers shopped secondhand apparently in 2023, and two-in-five apparel items bought in the last 12 months were secondhand. Some of the best places to sell designer clothing include ThredUP, Poshmark and The RealReal.

Sunglasses

Sunglasses are a staple summer accessory. The right pair could potentially sell for hundreds of dollars on websites like eBay or Facebook Marketplace. For example, a pair of pre-owned Ray-Ban women’s Jackie Ohh sunglasses are selling for $150 on eBay.

Travel Mugs

Do you have a considerable collection of Stanley tumblers or other travel mugs? You can sell them online through platforms like Facebook Marketplace, Amazon or eBay. You may not see the same return on investment on every mug, but limited edition Stanley tumblers can sometimes sell for hundreds of dollars, according to non-profit think tank Frontier Group.

Sports Memorabilia

Die-hard sports fans are more than willing to pay a premium for unique jerseys, autographed items, trading cards or other memorabilia. For example, a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card sold for $12.6 million at auction in August 2022 — more than double the previous record price — Sportico reported.

Brand Name Shoes

Your old pair of worn-out sneakers or flip-flops may not sell for much (or at all), but popular brands or limited pieces in good condition could earn you a fair bit of cash if you sell them online. The most popular marketplaces where you can sell sandals, sneakers and other types of shoes are StockX, GOAT and Facebook Marketplace.

Children’s Toys

Children’s toys, especially if they’re in great condition or still in the box, can potentially fetch a high price from collectors. Some of the popular McDonald’s Happy Meal toys are even seen as collectibles. According to Mental Floss, most desirable Happy Meal toys sell online for between $50 and $70.

Outdoor Furniture and Decor

If you have outdoor furniture and decor you want to get rid of, summer is the best time to do it. You can sell anything from tables and chairs to string lights, lanterns, outdoor rugs and weather-resistant cushions. It’s easy money, and it declutters your yard.

