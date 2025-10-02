7 Things Money Expert Rachel Cruze No Longer Buys in 2025

If your budget seems stretched thin, you might want to take a look at some of your spending habits. In a YouTube video, that’s what Rachel Cruze said she did and realized she was paying for things that weren’t worth it. Here are the things she’s crossing off her list in 2025 to save money.

Check Out: Here’s Why Couples Fight About Money and How They Can Stop, According to Rachel Cruze

Trending Now: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Warranties

Cruze is wise to the retail warranty game. She said retailers offer you the warranty at checkout and make it sound like it’s a good idea to buy in case something breaks. But Cruze said that most people never use the warranties and the warranty companies profit. If you’re buying a quality product, she said you shouldn’t need an add-on warranty.

Read This: 4 Secrets of the Truly Wealthy, According To Dave Ramsey

Name-Brand Cleaning Products

Cruze skips expensive name brands and either buys generics or makes her own cleaners. She said that simple ingredients like vinegar, baking soda, lemon juice and rubbing alcohol work just as well as store products and cost less. She suggested doing a Google search to learn how to make your own cleaning solutions.

Unneeded Replacement Items for Her Kids

Cruze admitted that, in the past, when her kids’ toys or accessories broke, she used to automatically order replacements from Amazon without a second thought. However, once she started thinking about it, she stopped. Instead, she started telling her kids to take care of their stuff and that money has its limits.

Trendy Shoes That Hurt

Cruze now avoids buying shoes that look stylish but hurt her feet. Cruze said she once spent $80 to $90 on a pair of really cute shoes with burlap straps, but once she got them home, she tried them on and realized they were uncomfortable. She said instead of wearing them once and banishing them to her closet, she decided to take them back because they were so expensive.

Unused Subscriptions

Cruze said she has a bad habit of signing up for different streaming services to watch one show and then she forgets to cancel. She recommends checking your bank statements for streaming charges and unsubscribing from those you are not using. The result? More money in your pocket each month.

Sale Items She Didn’t Need

Buying something just because it’s discounted doesn’t save money, Cruze explained. If it’s not something she needs, she tells herself ‘I don’t need it’ and walks away — even if it’s 50% off or buy one, get one free. She acknowledged that it can be very hard to pass up sale items, but emphasized that it’s only a good deal if you actually need the item and your budget allows for it.

Buying in Bulk

Cruze said that buying in bulk often means paying more for a bigger quantity of items you don’t need. For example, she’s felt tempted to buy a 50-pack of pens when she really only needs 10. She said although buying in quantity makes her feel safe, she is actively working on buying only what she needs.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Things Money Expert Rachel Cruze No Longer Buys in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.