7 Tech Stocks to Buy on the Coronavirus Dip

The market drops 4% one day. The next day it rallies 4%. Then it sells off again. And then back up.

Good news can be bad news Ã¢ÂÂ and vice versa.

ItÃ¢ÂÂs all a bit confusing right now. And on top of it all, itÃ¢ÂÂs hard to pull out what is related to and what is just stocks finally going through a correction. Or both.

But instead of trying to figure out heads and tails in all this, just stick to good stocks that may sell off a bit. Those lowered prices will help during their inevitable rise.

And the tech sector is .

Whether itÃ¢ÂÂs 5G, the Space Race or new equipment, there are some trends that will continue in good and bad times.

These seven tech stocks to buy on coronavirus dips are the perfect examples.

Tech Stocks to Buy: Esco Technologies (ESE)

Esco Technologies (NYSE:) is one of those companies that has built a a formidable business that few people outside the industries it works in would know about.

It manufactures and sells highly engineered products for the aerospace, defense and utility sectors. These are industries that have very specific needs and demand high quality, reliable equipment at every phase of their operations.

When you become a key supplier over three decades, you have become part of an elite club. And thatÃ¢ÂÂs very good for shareholders because these arenÃ¢ÂÂt the types of products that you look to save money on through a cheaper supplier. Equipment failure can be catastrophic and very expensive.

Buying from a company with a long record of dependability is worth paying a premium price.

And regardless of U.S. productivity in the short term, these industries are here for the long haul, and expanding.

ESE stock is up 29% in the past 12 months and will be a steady grower for years to come.

Itron (ITRI)

Itron (NASDAQ:) is another business that specializes in working with companies that are crucial to the U.S. infrastructure.

In ItronÃ¢ÂÂs case, it offers smart networks, software, meters and sensors to electric and water utilities to help them better manage their resources. It has been helping companies and cities around the world since 1977.

One of the best examples of what it does is its work in Paris, France. The City of Lights had a goal to cut its energy use by 30% over 10 years. It chose ITRI to help by looking at its complex system to see if it could find efficiencies and smart solutions to manage its 200,000 street and traffic lights.

It also helps these utilities recover quickly and safely after major power outages or similar catastrophic events.

The stock is up 45% in the past year. And while some of that growth has been a flight to safety, it has a strong track record of reliable growth. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs what potentially makes a stock a great buy in my ÃÂ strategy.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:) has been around since 1915. ItÃ¢ÂÂs one of the oldest aerospace companies in the U.S.

Granted, it started as the General Tire & Rubber Company in Akron, Ohio. But over the years it was involved in radio, television studios, hotels and even an airline company.

But by 1945, it started working with the U.S. Department of Defense on rockets. And since then, the company has been a leading supplier of aerospace technology to the Pentagon.

Given the new Space Race that is underway, not only among nations but also private aerospace companies, AJRD is seeing a resurgence of interest from all these parties, especially in the U.S.

Remember the U.S. is beginning to , which will continue to grow and demand a great deal from its most reliable contractors.

The stock is up more than 42% in the past year but only trades at a current price-earnings ratio of 30, which means itÃ¢ÂÂs not even trading at a significant premium.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:) is one of the worldÃ¢ÂÂs top chip makers for mobile devices and one of the worldÃ¢ÂÂs leading telecom equipment makers.

It is so powerful that it has come up against monopoly issues and licensing fights with governments around the globe in the past five years.

But those days are behind the stock. And demands for 5G upgrades are rising around the world.

While there might be some issues with how countries are dealing with integrating HuaweiÃ¢ÂÂs 5G systems into their telecom infrastructure, the fact is, QCOM is system agnostic. Its products work with all the major 5G telecom network infrastructures. And the buildout surrounding that technological breakthrough is a source of .

Certainly, thereÃ¢ÂÂs an increase in competition these days for QCOM, but it has shown that it can survive competition and adversity with equal aplomb Ã¢ÂÂ and expanding earnings.

The stock is up 44% in the past 12 months, sports a mere 22 P/E and delivers a reliable inflation-trouncing 3% dividend.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: ) is one of the leading chipmakers in the world. And its location in Taiwan has certainly been a blessing to many U.S. tech firms during the trade war.

But those days arenÃ¢ÂÂt over yet. You see, while TSM is the top chipmaker for Apple (NASDAQ:), itÃ¢ÂÂs also becoming a major chipmaker for ChinaÃ¢ÂÂs Huawei, the largest telecom in the world.

The U.S. government isnÃ¢ÂÂt happy about HuaweiÃ¢ÂÂs growth and expansion, especially in 5G, where the Chinese telecom is closer to market than its U.S. competitors.

The U.S. has threatened to limit the use of U.S. equipment to produce semiconductors for Huawei.ÃÂ Obviously, this would be a big deal for TSM.

However, most people donÃ¢ÂÂt see this happening in an election year since this is a $96 billion industry and there would serious repercussion in the U.S. economy.

The stock is up 38% in the past year and is still a major player in numerous tech trends that will be relevant in the next decade.

KLA (KLAC)

KLA (NASDAQ:) is all about process control and yield management. Of semiconductors.

ItÃ¢ÂÂs one of those companies that is a major player in the chip industry that no one ever hears about, except people in the chip industry or that cover the chip industry.

But the point is, it is a major player, with offices and plants around the world.

As 5G begins to roll out, so will new devices that are capable of processing the signals so they can reap the benefits of 5GÃ¢ÂÂs massive boost in bandwidth. And as begin to roll out, so will KLACÃ¢ÂÂs job of making sure theyÃ¢ÂÂre built well.

These types of companies can rise and fall with more forward-facing chip companies, but this business is necessary to any tech growth.

KLAC is trading at a P/E of 24 and sharing a nearly 2.2% dividend. And thatÃ¢ÂÂs after gaining 34% in the past 12 months.

TransDigm (TDG)

TransDigm (NYSE:) is a producer, designer and supplier of highly engineered aerospace equipment, systems and subsystems for commercial and military customers.

It has a number of brands underneath the umbrella that provide core systems. These systems get and keep most of the aerospace industryÃ¢ÂÂs products in the air.

Given the upgrades and new projects on the military side and the growth in travel around the world, TDG is in very good position for solid long-term growth.

Most of its offices are in the U.S., Europe and Asia Ã¢ÂÂ the markets that are the biggest in potential for both traffic and clients.

The stock is up 19% in the past 12 months and is seeing investors moving toward safety piling in.

But, in the big picture, there are companies out there that offer not just safety, but a better world.

