7 Tech Products Frugal People Never Buy

Living frugally doesn’t mean going without, but there are certain types of tech products — especially high-end products — that might not be that necessary.

Sometimes, it’s a simple matter of the price being too high for what you get. Other times, your existing tech might already do the same thing, thus eliminating the need for another product.

Here are seven types of tech products frugal people rarely buy or tend to be extra cautious before purchasing.

The Latest Smartphone

An estimated 97% of Americans own a cell phone of some kind, with nine in 10 individuals having a smartphone. While most people have a mobile phone, frugal people generally steer clear of the latest models.

Take the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro as examples. The 7 Pro costs about $400 on Amazon, while the 9 Pro starts at $999.

Someone trying to live frugally will generally skip the more expensive option unless their phone is no longer functioning. The same goes for the latest iPhones and other high-end smartphones.

Specialty Computers

While owning a desktop or laptop has plenty of practical uses, frugal-minded people generally avoid the latest and greatest models unless they’re truly in need of an upgrade.

They also often get what they actually need rather than splurging on a specialty device just because it’s on the market.

Take gaming laptops as an example. An Alienware gaming laptop costs about $2,000 to $3,000. But unless you’re someone who does hardcore gaming, a less expensive computer would serve just as well.

Ultimately, it’s not about skipping the computer altogether. It’s about choosing the right one for your needs and saying no to the bells and whistles.

Premium Smart Kitchen Appliances

Smart home technology and devices are all the rage, but with that comes a premium cost.

Smart kitchen tools, defined as devices that are powered by AI and Wi-Fi, are convenient as they let you control the device remotely — among other things. But they can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

For example, this Samsung Bespoke Smart Refrigerator normally costs upwards of $4,000. While nice in theory, that’s a hefty price to pay when all you really need is something reliable, durable and that will keep your perishables cold.

A frugal individual is more likely to buy a fridge that costs half that, or to shop at discount stores where they can still get a quality appliance without forking over thousands.

High-End Smart TVs

At places like Best Buy, you can find smart TVs for under $1,000, but some go for $3,000 or $4,000 or more.

While frugal individuals are still likely to have a TV — just like the next person — they generally won’t spend thousands for one. Or if they do, it’s one they intend to keep for many years.

To keep costs low, frugal shoppers may instead stick with an older generation of TV or even choose a smaller screen to shave off a few hundred dollars.

Those who primarily stream movies or other media from their phone or computer may skip the TV altogether if they don’t often use it.

Expensive Entertainment Setups

Home entertainment systems can include things like reclining chairs, loudspeakers, media streaming devices, a home theater receiver, soundbar, and smart TV.

But having an entertainment setup doesn’t have to cost thousands. With a bit of tactical shopping and budget-conscious purchase decisions, it’s possible to shave costs down.

Instead of purchasing all of these items individually, frugal people are more likely to get creative with their setup. For example, rather than buy a dedicated audio player or stereo, they might get an inexpensive Bluetooth-compatible device, connect it to their phone, and play music that way. Unless they’re an audiophile, these pricier tech products are generally unnecessary.

Newest Gaming Console

Gaming consoles come out every few years or so. For example, the first Xbox came out in 2001, followed by the Xbox 360 in 2005.

These devices aren’t meant to last forever, but with proper care they can last for many years. The biggest downside is that new games aren’t always backwards compatible, meaning you might be unable to play the latest release on an older system.

But this isn’t always the case. And sometimes, the newest version of a gaming console includes new games that aren’t worth the price.

Frugal people are more likely to stick with an older gaming console, provided it works, than they are to purchase a brand new device.

Some will skip a generation of device and wait to buy the next one. Others will wait until the latest generation goes on sale and then buy it used or at a discount.

As an example, the latest version of PlayStation, the PlayStation®5 Pro Console, costs $699.99. Released a year prior, the PlayStation®5 Slim costs $499.99.

Although it has fewer modern features and is older, the lower price tag makes it worth it.

High-End Tablets

Unless it’s necessary for things like on-the-go tasks or work, frugal people typically don’t buy new tablets from expensive brands.

Take the iPad Pro as an example. It starts at $999. A Samsung Galaxy tablet on Amazon costs closer to $200. In some cases, a smartphone or laptop can also serve as a tablet.

For someone who already has what they need and wants to avoid spending a ton of money, getting a device that does much the same thing is largely unnecessary.

