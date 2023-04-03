7 Target Items Under $50 That Seem More Expensive

If you’re on a mission to outfit your home with decor, houseware and dishes that look luxe, consider Target. Within the aisles of the big-box retailer, you can pick up some items that look high-end for under $50. Even better, some of the great deals you’ll find can be considered replicas of items that are much more pricey. You just have to know what to look for.

To inspire you, check out these seven Target items under $50 that seem like they should cost way more.

Baxton Studio Penny Mid Century Modern Coat Hanger

Price: $49.99

Tracy Cheng, shopping expert and founder of the lifestyle blog Girl Shares Tips, said that the Penny Mid Century Modern Coat Hanger sold at Target is a dupe of the $270 Herman Miller Eames Hang-It-All Rack.

“The coat hanger features a unique mid-century modern style that offers a retro look with contemporary flair,” said Cheng. “It is sturdy, and the multicolored design adds a touch of visual interest that will enhance any space it occupies. Whether placed in your entryway, bedroom, or office, it is sure to impress.”

Brightroom Metal Laundry Station With Basket and Hamper

Cheng said that this metal laundry station from Brightroom is a great replica of the $180 Yamazaki Tosca Laundry Basket & Wagon.

“This stylish and functional piece of furniture combines a laundry basket, hamper, and storage unit all in one,” said Cheng. “It’s perfect for small spaces or anyone looking to streamline their laundry routine. With its compact size and practical design, it is sure to become your go-to laundry organizer.”

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Medium Faux Wood Table Lamp

Price: $40

Cheng said that this medium faux wood table lamp is an amazing look-alike of the $398 Beachside Table Lamp from Serena & Lily.

“This lamp is a perfect blend of modern and rustic styles, making it an ideal addition to any room in your home,” said Cheng. “Its height and size make it perfect for use on desks or side tables where you need focused light. Additionally, the lamp’s beautiful color scheme allows it to seamlessly blend into your existing decor or add warmth and character to any space that needs it.”

Project 62 Textured Faux Fur Reversible Throw Blanket

Price: $24.99

Consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews, said this textured faux fur reversible throw is so soft and luxurious that it reminds her of the much more expensive UnHide blankets.

“Is it an exact dupe?” she said. “Not quite, but if you want a cozy throw at an affordable price, this is an excellent buy.”

Threshold Tall Brass Vase

Price: $15

Ramhold said that the Threshold Tall Brass Vase is a lightweight, minimalist piece that would be easy to work into your decorating scheme.

“However, it looks easily like something you’d spend twice that if not more from home furniture stores like Crate & Barrel or Pottery Barn,” she said.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Round 16″ Metal Decor Tray

Price: $34.99

Ramhold suggested using this metal decor tray to upgrade your decor or to serve refreshments to visitors.

“It’s $34.99 but looks like it could easily be far more expensive at places like Williams-Sonoma, and thanks to its color scheme, it looks good in practically any setting, whatever your tastes may be,” she said.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Tall Modern Rim Stoneware Pitcher in Matte Sour Cream

Price: $19.99

Ramhold said she loves the classy but homespun look of this tall stoneware pitcher and described it as a steal.

“It’s hand wash only, but it can handle both hot and cold beverages, and thanks to the neutral color, you can easily use it all year long for serving everything from orange juice to iced tea to your favorite cocktails to warm mulled wine,” she said.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Target Items Under $50 That Seem More Expensive

