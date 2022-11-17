7 Target Items To Stock Up On for Winter

Winter is right around the corner, so it's time to stock up on seasonal foods and cozy clothes and accessories that'll help you get ready for the drop in temperatures. Target offers some great deals on quality items for the upcoming season that you won't want to miss out on.

GOBankingRates spoke to shopping experts to get their picks for the best winter items you can get at Target -- here's what they said you should add to your cart during your next Target run.

Good & Gather Hot Cocoa Mix

Target's in-house cocoa mix offers superior quality for the price, said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com.

"A box of the store-brand hot cocoa mix includes eight packets for around $5.79 depending on your region," she said. "The taste is amazing, and you can choose from Peppermint, Double Chocolate, Pumpkin Spice, Salted Caramel and Cinnamon flavors. It's much cheaper than buying premium brands like Starbucks. I always keep this stuff on hand, but definitely in the cooler months when I want a sweet drink to warm up with."

Winter Accessories

You don't need to spend a lot to update your wardrobe for winter at Target.

"Target has a good selection of winter accessories that run the range from fun to chic and include hats, gloves, fingerless long gloves and scarves that'll keep you warm without taking away from your outfit," Ramhold said. "Prices are super affordable and quality is great, so they'll easily become your favorite accessories for the whole winter with prices starting at just $5, and many options being priced at $5, $10 or $15."

Plush Blankets and Quilts

"If you need an extra layer during the colder months, the plush blankets at Target are fluffy and warm, and start at just $20," Ramhold said. "Considering you likely won't use it year-round, you probably don't want to spend a fortune on winter bedding, but you can grab a plush blanket or three and increase the warmth and cozy feeling of your bed."

Slippers

Keep cold feet at bay with slippers and slipper socks from Target.

"Target has them for as little as $8 to $10, depending on the style you buy," Ramhold said. "There are plenty of cute and practical designs that will make the harsh winter easier to deal with, especially if you're just striving for cozy vibes for the next few months."

Candles

Lighting a candle can bring some warmth to a room during the colder months, and Target has a noteworthy -- and affordable -- selection, said Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.com.

"Target offers 5-ounce glass jar candles for $5 each through its in-house modern decor brand, Project 62," she said. "Bath & Body Works, on the other hand, offers 7-ounce candles for $15.50 each. Consider trying out multiple scents at Target's low price point instead, or stock up on your favorite scent to last throughout the season."

Doormats

"During the colder months, it's important to have a doormat either inside or outside of your home to prevent tracking in any unwanted debris from walking around on snow or ice," Gramuglia said. "Rather than splurging on a doormat that's going to get dirty fairly quickly, consider this $9.99 weatherproof option from Target. You'll score significant savings as compared to Walmart's option, which is $16.68 for the same-sized weatherproof mat."

Mugs

Festive mugs pair perfectly with Target's Good & Gather Hot Cocoa Mix.

"Holiday-themed mugs retail at Target for only $5," Gramuglia said. "They have options for both Christmas and Hanukkah. And if you're not interested in holiday-themed drinkware, Target also offers $3 porcelain mugs with various pattern and embellishment options."

