7 Summer Party Supplies To Buy at Dollar Tree

There's no shortage of festivities to celebrate during the summer months. Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue, a birthday party or a luau-themed night under the stars, you'll need plenty of party supplies to make the event fun for everyone.

The next time you shop at Dollar Tree, add these seven summer party supplies to your cart.

Tropical Party Surfboard-Shaped Serving Trays

Price: $1.25

Surf's up! Dollar Tree shoppers can pick up these surfboard-shaped serving trays in one of four tropical designs including watermelon, lemons, pineapples and toucans. Use them at cookouts and picnics to serve up tasty appetizers and delicious desserts.

Summer Party Wave Design Plastic Pitchers

Price: $1.25

Whether you're serving up lemonade, fruit punch or a cocktail, keep your delicious drinks cold inside these plastic pitchers. Pick from wave designs in blue, pink, red and aqua. Each pitcher holds up to 2.5 quarts of liquid.

Palm Tree and Pineapple LED Tumblers

Price: $1.25

Ready to (literally) light up the party? Hidden at the bottom of these palm tree and pineapple LED tumblers is a button. Press it and instantly illuminate your beverage of choice. Pick from an assortment of pink and blue options.

Cooking Concepts Deluxe Barbecue Spatulas

Price: $1.25

Get your grill on this summer with this affordable barbecue spatula. Each spatula has an easy-to-grip handle, thin edges for chopping food and slots allowing grease to pass through as you flip burgers and hot dogs. Keep these handy for cookouts and camping trips.

Cooking Concepts Red Deli Baskets

Price: $1.25

Switch out the paper plate and serve up lunch or dinner in a deli basket! These come in four-count packs for just $1.25 each and are ideal for putting in burgers, hot dogs, side dishes and more.

Patriotic Table Covers

Price: $1.25

Keep your tables protected from accidental spills or stains with a patriotic table cover. These are made of plastic and are easy to clean and reuse. Choose between classic stars and stripes or bold blue and red designs.

Happy Birthday-Themed Letter and Fringe Banners

Price: $1.25

Know anyone having a birthday party this summer? Add a few of these birthday banners to your cart before checking out at Dollar Tree. Choose between designs including block betters, circle letters and fringe styles for fun and festive decorations for the birthday person and their party guests.

