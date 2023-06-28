7 Summer Must-Haves From ‘Shark Tank’ Companies

Ready to have the best summer ever? Several inventions made famous through companies profiled on "Shark Tank" are the perfect seasonal essentials for you and the whole family.

From beach towels to a safe you can keep your personal belongings inside, you may want to buy one -- or all! -- of these seven summer must-haves from "Shark Tank" companies.

Sand Cloud Turkish Beach Towel

Price: $48

Choose from a wide variety of designs and patterns from Sand Cloud's selection of Turkish beach towels. These towels are lightweight, easy to shake sand off and eco friendly. For every towel sold by Sand Cloud, the company commits 10% of its net profits to foundations focused on preserving marine life.

Xero Shoes Women's Prio Neo Athleisure Shoe

Price: $99.99

Even though Steven Sashen and Lena Phoenix, founders of Xero Shoes, declined their "Shark Tank" offer, their shoes remain a hit with people everywhere thanks to the comfort and flexible performance found in every pair of Xero Shoes.

According to Amazon, the Prio Neo is designed to be lighter and more elegant than its predecessor, making it the ideal summer shoe for women both on the go and enjoying athleisure.

LuminAID PackLite 16 Inflatable Solar Light

Price: $19.95

Pitched during the sixth season of "Shark Tank," LuminAID received offers from all five Sharks and an investment deal from Mark Cuban, who became LuminAID's first investor. For $19.95, you can add this solar-powered inflatable light to your Amazon shopping cart.

Keep it on hand while adventuring in the great outdoors and in case of any emergencies or disasters that may necessitate the LuminAID.

FlexSafe by AquaVault: Anti-Theft Portable Beach Chair Vault and Travel Safe

Price: $59.95

If you're ready to go for a swim but nervous about leaving behind your valuables unattended, worry no more. The FlexSafe by AquaVault is an anti-theft safe bag. It locks onto fixed objects, like a beach chair, and secures your valuables and personal belongings to ensure nobody takes them and they stay safe.

Spikeball Standard 3 Ball Kit

Price: $62

Now on sale at Amazon for $62 and ranked as Amazon's Choice, Spikeball is a popular outdoor game adults and kids can both enjoy playing, especially if they love volleyball and foursquare.

The standard kit includes the Spikeball set, three balls, netting and a carrying bag. Play at home, at the park or bring along Spikeball during your next staycation.

Pittman Outdoors AirBedz

Price: $181.99

Rather than pack a regular mattress into the back of your truck or pack a sleeping bag and tent, get a comfortable night's sleep with AirBedz. Coined "The Original Truck Bed Air Mattress," AirBedz has cutouts that allow the mattress to fit around and over the wheel wells in the truck bed and an integrated air coil system. This system helps evenly distribute weight and provide you with a better night's sleep.

Reviver Freshening Swipes

Price: $9.25

No matter what you're doing in the great outdoors -- hiking, running, playing sports or even cooking -- chances are you won't smell fresh for long. As seen on "Shark Tank," Reviver Freshening Swipes help instantly eliminate odors on clothes -- including sweat, smoke and food.

Keep some extra wipes handy for yourself and pick up a few packets for family members for $9.25 each at Amazon.

