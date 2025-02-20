7 Subtle Signs That Show You a Person Has a Lot of Money in the Bank

While shiny cars and giant houses might catch your eye, truly wealthy individuals can be harder to spot. Luckily, financial experts have identified key characteristics that can reveal someone’s strong financial position, even if they’re not openly discussing it.

“Most individuals with great wealth rarely flaunt it,” said Anthony DeLuca, CFP, an expert with RetireGuide. “These individuals practice something that helped bring such wealth — discipline and relative humility.”

Here are seven subtle signs that might indicate someone has significant wealth in the bank.

Focus On Value Over Price

Wealthy individuals often prioritize long-term value over finding the cheapest deal.

“Comfortable people are usually more concerned with value than price. Instead of seeking the lowest price, they invest in higher-quality items that last longer and generate better returns over time,” said Arron Bennett, CEO of Bennett Financials.

Strategic Approach to Debt

People with substantial savings usually have a healthy relationship with debt.

“Those who have money in the bank are often less personally in debt,” Bennett said. “Sometimes strategically leveraging credit involves things like reward programs or even financing a business; still, these individuals will generally pay down such balances to avoid excessive interest accumulation.”

Modest Lifestyle Choices

While this might seem counterintuitive, one of the most telling signs of wealth is actually the absence of flashy displays.

“Similar to Warren Buffett, still living in the same house he bought as a youngin’ who is very modest even though he has billions of dollars, the mega wealthy are usually that way, they’re conservative and extremely calculated,” said Lucas Barcelo, former retail banking professional and founder of Thrivin.

Alternatively, a lot of flashy clothes or accessories could indicate the opposite of wealth. “More often than not, the flashiest person who has the designer clothes, nice watches and fancy car has very little in their bank account,” he said.

Continuous Learning Mindset

A big indicator of money in the bank is an ongoing commitment to personal growth.

“Another subtle sign of a successful individual is a constant curiosity and drive to be better. They are never settling, and they are never afraid to learn,” DeLuca said. “This mentality translates to every aspect of their life, including their profession.”

Strong Financial Discipline

Wealthy individuals normally completely understand their money — and are in constant contact with it.

“Rich people are normally very disciplined when it comes to financial matters. They have very organized budgets, regularly contribute to their retirement and investment accounts, and track their net worth,” Bennett explained.

Investment in Relationships

Another telling sign of wealth is the company people keep.

“Most successful people understand that time in relationships and connections leads to more opportunities. You reap what you sow,” DeLuca said. “Those that put time and effort into other people will feel this reciprocation.”

Generosity

Contrary to popular belief, many wealthy individuals are quite generous.

“When someone possesses a lot of wealth, they can generally give back with more freedom,” DeLuca said. “It’s safe to claim that most people wish to give back, but it’s hard for others who live paycheck to paycheck.”

