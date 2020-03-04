7 Strong Value Stocks to Buy for 2020

[EditorÃ¢ÂÂs note: This article is regularly updated to include the most relevant information available.]

Value stocks can broadly be defined as stocks which trade at a discount to the market, typically measured on a price-to-earnings basis (i.e. stocks with lower price-to-earnings multiples than the market).

For a long time, value stocks have been getting killed by growth stocks, or stocks which trade at a premium to the market. But, an interesting has been circling on Twitter (NYSE:) which uses historical data to make the case for buying value stocks over the next decade.

The chart plots the relative performance of value stocks versus growth stocks on a 10-year annualized basis. It finds that, over the past decade, value stocks have under-performed growth stocks by an average of 2.9% per year Ã¢ÂÂ the biggest under-performance on record Ã¢ÂÂ with data dating back to 1960.

The last time this number got so low was the peak of the Dot Com Bubble. At that point in time, value stocks had under-performed growth stocks by about 2.7% per year over the preceding decade. Over the following decade, value stocks out-performed growth stocks by more than 10% per year.

The thinking here is that growth stocks donÃ¢ÂÂt outperform value stocks forever, nor do value stocks outperform growth stocks forever. Right now, the divergence in performance between the two is as wide as it has ever been. History says a snap-back is due. If we get that snap-back, then value stocks are due for big returns over the next decade.

Also of note: because value stocks are cheaper, they tend to hold up better during times of market volatility, which is what we find ourselves in today with the coronavirus outbreak.

With that in mind, here are some of the top value stocks to buy in 2020:

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

International Business Machines (IBM)

Best Buy (BBY)

Bank of America (BAC)

Without further ado, then, letÃ¢ÂÂs take a look at seven value stocks to consider buying for 2020.

One value stock which outperformed in 2019 and should continue to outperform in 2020 is AT&T (NYSE:).

In 2019, shares of the telecommunications giant had their best year since 2006, rising 37% in anticipation of big 5G and streaming TV catalysts in 2020. Despite that run higher, AT&T stock is still very cheap at just about 10-times forward earnings, and the forthcoming 5G and streaming TV catalysts look as good as ever.

That is, AT&TÃ¢ÂÂs mobile business will get a big boost this year as consumers upgrade in bulk to 5G smartphone and 5G wireless coverage plans. This mass upgrade cycle will push the companyÃ¢ÂÂs wireless revenues and profits higher. At the same time, cord-cutting losses will start to be offset by streaming subscriber growth through the companyÃ¢ÂÂs new HBO Max streaming service.

In other words, as recent highlighted in a note to clients, the companyÃ¢ÂÂs secular wireless discounting and cord-cutting challenges will ease in 2020. Ã¢ÂÂNet Net, we expect greater stability in [AT&TÃ¢ÂÂs core segments], which should help to temper investor concerns around AT&TÃ¢ÂÂs exposure to these secularly challenged businesses,Ã¢ÂÂ says Kroft.

On the coronavirus front, AT&T stock provides attractive stability since its business is not impacted by the outbreak that much. Indeed, just a few days ago, management reiterated their full-year outlook for the company.

Al in all, favorable dynamics, on top of whatÃ¢ÂÂs still a cheap valuation and coronavirus-immunity, should keep the rally in AT&T stock alive for the next twelve months.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

The value stock on this list with the most potential upside is Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:).

The struggling department store operator has a new chief executive Ã¢ÂÂ Mark Tritton Ã¢ÂÂ and heÃ¢ÂÂs a top quality executive. He comes from Target (NYSE:), where he was instrumental in taking what was a struggling physical retail business in the mid-2010s, and turning it into an omni-channel retail powerhouse by 2019.

The bull thesis on Bed Bath & Beyond stock rests on the idea that Tritton can execute a similar turnaround at Bed Bath & Beyond. Admittedly, things arenÃ¢ÂÂt off to a great start. In the holiday quarter, Bed Bath & Beyond reported a bigger-than-expected 5.4% drop in comparable sales, as store traffic remained weak and inventory management issues persisted.

Indeed, recently noted:ÃÂ Ã¢ÂÂIn our view, this represents a discouraging start to the Tritton era, and while itÃ¢ÂÂs widely understood that a BBBY turnaround would be no easy task, we believe itÃ¢ÂÂs safe to say that [near term] improvement appears increasingly unlikely at this point.Ã¢ÂÂ

But, Tritton is doing everything right to stabilize this sinking ship and drive long term improvements.

That includes better sourcing, cost-cutting, real estate optimization, an expanded digital presence, and built-out omni-channel capabilities Ã¢ÂÂ all of which are already happening in the new year. For example, the company reported a 20% increase in digital sales in the holiday quarter (the biggest increase in recent memory), sold PersonalizationMall.com for $252 million, cut about 10% of its corporate workforce, and plans to $350M to $400M on store upgrades in 2020.

Coronavirus is a risk here. If the outbreak gets really bad in the United States, then consumers will shop less, and Bed Bath & BeyondÃ¢ÂÂs numbers will take a big hit. But, I doubt that will happen. Given how the virus has progressed in China and is already largely under control over there, I fully believe that coronavirus headwinds will be in the rear-view mirror come mid-2020.

As such, investors should ignore the coronavirus outbreak when it comes to BBBY stock. Instead, they should focus on the fact that management is doing everything right to stabilize sales and improve margins. If they pull it off, then profits will move higher. So will the stockÃ¢ÂÂs forward earnings multiple.

Profit growth plus multiple expansion equals a higher price tag for Bed Bath & Beyond stock.

Intel (INTC)

Despite being exposed to multiple hyper-growth industries, semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ:) is still a value stock that trades at just 11.5-times forward earnings.

This combination of big growth exposure and dirt cheap valuation is what makes Intel stock so attractive.

Over the next several years, IntelÃ¢ÂÂs revenues and profits will continue to push higher, supported by rising demand for central processing units (CPUs) from end-markets like data-centers, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet-of-Things, so on and so forth. Sure, thereÃ¢ÂÂs a lot of competition in these markets. But Intel is the 400-pound gorilla in the industry, and its unrivaled size will enable the company to remain relevant in all of these growth markets for several years to come.

To be sure, coronavirus presents a significant risk for this company through supply chain disruptions and depressed global demand. But, such risks will prove to be short-lived. A lot of factories in China are already coming back online as the outbreak has largely died down in that country. Assuming the outbreak follows a similarly trajectory everywhere else, then coronavirus will be old news come mid-2020, and global semiconductor supply and demand trends will get back to normal.

Out of fear, however, investors have sold Intel stock to levels which price in coronavirus-related weakness for a lot longer than just a few months. Take advantage of this fear. By mid-2020, coronavirus fears will subside and this dirt cheap value stock will rebound in a big way.

Ford (F)

While electric vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ:) has surged to all-time highs, traditional U.S. auto giant Ford (NYSE:) has sunk to decade lows. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs because the former is aligned with rising electric vehicle demand, and is consequently growing its reach across the global auto landscape. Meanwhile, the latter is aligned with falling traditional auto demand, and is consequently seeing its revenues and profits fall.

But things are about to change for Ford. Over the next five years, Ford is going to become more like Tesla and align itself more closely with the electrification trend. Ford is going to launch several new fully electric and hybrid vehicles, the sum of which will give Ford much broader exposure to rising EV demand tailwinds.

Of particular interest, Ford will launch the Mustang Mach-E (which the company ) in 2021. That car projects to have particularly high demand given the strong branding behind Mustangs.

As Ford gains broader exposure to the EV market, demand trends will improve, revenues will run higher, margins will expand, and profits will get back to growing. At just 7.6-times forward earnings, Ford stock isnÃ¢ÂÂt priced for re-accelerated growth. Thus, as growth does pick up over the next few years, Ford stock should drive higher.

Best Buy (BBY)

For the past several years, Best Buy (NYSE:) stock has been one of the cheapest Ã¢ÂÂ and often times,ÃÂ theÃÂ cheapest Ã¢ÂÂ high-quality retailers on the market. Not surprisingly, over the past five years, Best Buy stock has simultaneously rallied more than 130%, while the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:) has dropped about 10%.

This out-performance in Best Buy stock will persist for two reasons. First, Best Buy stock remains dirt cheap. Shares trade at 12.3-times forward earnings. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs below the stockÃ¢ÂÂs five-year-average forward earnings multiple, the market average multiple, and the consumer discretionary sector average multiple. Plus, Best Buy stock has a 2.9% dividend yield, which is also above the marketÃ¢ÂÂs yield of 1.9%. For all intents and purposes, Best Buy stock remains cheap.

Second, Best Buy continues to fire off strong quarterly numbers. Comparable sales growth at the retailer has been consistently positive for the past several years. Over the past several quarters, it has been consistently north of 1%. Margins are expanding. Profits are running higher.

All of these trends should persist, because more consumer products are becoming consumer tech products, implying that consumers will continue to do more shopping at Best Buy. Sure, the coronavirus outbreak may marginally depress shopping trends for the next few weeks. But not by much, and come April, those headwinds will likely have passed.

Big picture, then, steady growth coupled with a discounted valuation should keep Best Buy stock on a solid uptrend.

CVS (CVS)

A significant and impressive pharmacy retail turnaround Ã¢ÂÂ which started in 2019 Ã¢ÂÂ will continue in 2020 and keep the recent rally in CVS (NASDAQ:) stock alive for the foreseeable future.

The pharmacy retail world became commoditized in the 2010s. Outside of proximity, it became tough to tell CVS, WalgreensÃÂ (NASDAQ:),ÃÂ Rite AidÃÂ (NYSE:), and others apart. In the absence of product or platform differentiation, the drug retail world relied on price differentiation to drive growth. That meant price cuts, lower revenue per item, lower margins, and lower profits.

ThatÃ¢ÂÂs exactly what happened at CVS. And lower profits is exactly why CVS stock stumbled from 2015 to 2018.

In 2019, CVS management figured out a way to differentiate their retail operations like HealthHUBs, or stores that include personalized, in-store health care services like nutrition counseling and blood pressure screenings. The thinking was that HealthHUBs would help CVS stores turn into one-stop-shops, and given how much consumers have gravitated towards one-stop-shops like Walmart (NYSE:) and Target (NYSE:) over the past few years, this transformation should reinvigorate traffic growth trends.

Management was right. As CVS has opened up more HealthHUBs, traffic, revenue, and profit trends have improved. CVS stock has rallied.

CVS will continue to open up more HealthHUBs in 2020. As they do, all of these favorable dynamics will persist, including the big rally in CVS stock.

Bank of America (BAC)

The bull thesis on Bank of America (NYSE:) stock for 2020 goes something like this: buy bank stocks this year because the U.S. economy is improving.

Yes, the coronavirus presents a huge risk to that thesis, mostly because it has the potential to slow economic activity and has already caused yields to plunge to record lows. But, coronavirus will hang around for March and part of April, and be gone by the time we roll into the middle of the second quarter.

Once it does disappear, the U.S. economy should go through a dramatic v-shaped recovery. The U.S. Federal Reserve just cut interest rates by 50 basis points, injecting far more liquidity into the system than what we had throughout 2018 and 2019. That comes after a full year of rates cuts in 2019, so come mid-2020, there is enough liquidity-related firepower in the U.S. economy to supercharge a rebound.

At the same time, U.S.-China trade tensions are meaningfully de-escalating, mostly because the coronavirus outbreak has actually forced each country to stop fighting each other, and come together to fight a common enemy (the virus). Labor markets remain strong. Balance sheets remain healthy. Spending conditions are favorable. Asset prices are high.

Big picture: the U.S. economy will get hit by the coronavirus outbreak in the first quarter of 2020. But, once the virus fades from the scene, the economy is due for a huge v-shaped recovery. That recovery will drive a big rebound in bank stocks, like BAC.

