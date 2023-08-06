7 ‘Strong Buy’ EV Stocks You Should Be Loading Up on Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Global demand for electric vehicles has been soaring, creating opportunities for some of the market’s top EV stocks.

However, there are reports that the pace of growth has slowed compared to the first half of the year. Higher deal inventory is proof of that.

Still, despite that issue, electric vehicle sales may accelerate, with global leaders focused on phasing out current models.

Europe and China, for example, will end the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035. Even President Biden has a goal of having 50% of all new auto sales electric by 2030.

With that in mind, we’d use any weakness in these top EV stocks, as an opportunity, including:

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), the 800 lb. gorilla in the lithium market, could accelerate to higher highs, making it one of the top EV stocks out there.

All thanks to sky-high demand and earnings growth. The company just posted adjusted earnings per share of $7.33 from $2.4 billion in sales.

Wall Street was looking for earnings per share of $4.48 from sales of $2.4 billion. It also reported first-quarter earnings per share of $10.32 from sales of $2.6 billion.

Then, it raised its fiscal year 2023 EPS range to $25 to $29.50 from a prior range of $20.75 to $25.75. Helping, Credit Suisse just raised its target price to $185 from $163 a share.

Analysts at Mizuho also just raised their price target on the ALB stock to $227 from $225 on Friday. Plus, the company recently announced a new quarterly dividend of 40 cents a share, payable Oct. 2 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15.

Tesla (TSLA)

From where it’s trading today, I’d like to see Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) refill its bearish gap around $299.29 again shortly.

Granted, the TSLA stock dipped on recent earnings, which included lower margins. However, the company still beat earnings overall.

Revenue of $24.93 billion was well above expectations for $24.47 billion. EPS of 91 cents was better than estimates for 82 cents. Unfortunately, an operating margin of 9.6% disappointed.

But when it comes to Tesla, use crisis as an opportunity.

BYD Co. (BYDDF)

BYD Co. (OTCMKTS: BYDDF) is a no-brainer among the top EV stocks to buy and hold. In fact, given its explosive growth, and sales, I wouldn’t be shocked to see BYD double its current price.

It’s giving Tesla a run for its money, which makes it among the top EV stocks out there. According to CNN, BYD outpaced Tesla in the second quarter with record sales of 700,000.

Plus, BYD has new plants scheduled to be operational in China and a new EV factory in Thailand by 2024.

Also, as I noted on July 10, BYD just posted. a net profit of 4.13 billion yuan, or about $600 million, from 808 million yuan a year earlier. Sales were up about 80% to 120.2 billion yuan from 66.8 billion yuan.

All thanks to strong Chinese sales growth. Helping, Goldman Sachs just initiated a buy rating on the BYD stock, as well. The firm expects BYD profitability to expand even more in the second half of 2023.

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) doesn’t appear to know the meaning of the word “down.”

Since May, the EV stock ran from about $24 to $46.54, and could race to higher highs, with earnings on deck for Aug. 8. Helping, the company just said it delivered 34,134 vehicles in July – an increase of 227.5% year over year. That was also the second consecutive month of 30,000+ deliveries.

“As a preferred premium automotive brand for Chinese families, we successfully delivered our 400,000th vehicle in July, becoming the first emerging NEV manufacturer in China to achieve this milestone,” said Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto.

While the stock has been incredibly explosive, a word of caution. The stock is exceptionally overbought and could see a near-term healthy correction. Once that happens, I’d race back in to accumulate shares. Long term, I’d like to see LI closer to $60.

Krane Shares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility ETF (KARS)

Or, we can look at an ETF such as the KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS), which provides us with strong diversification at a low cost.

With an expense ratio of 0.70%, the ETF provides exposure to companies involved in EV production and EV components.

Since the start of the year, the KARS ETF ran from about $28 to a high of $34.37. After a slight pullback, it now trades at $33.01. From here, I’d eventually like to see the ETF run back to $39.

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV)

Or, we can look at the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV). With an expense ratio of 0.68%, the ETF invests in companies involved with autonomous vehicles and technology, EVs, and EV components and materials.

Since the start of the year, the DRIV ETF exploded from about $19.75 to $27.80. It recently pulled back to $26.72. From here, I’d like to see it closer to $32 a share.

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT)

Another red-hot ETF to consider is the Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT). This one offers solid exposure to lithium stocks and booming battery stocks.

Since June, the ETF exploded from about $12.60 to a high of $14. It has since pulled back to $13.62, where it just found double bottom support.

From here, I’d like to see the ETF break above resistance at $14, with a potential test of $15.50 short-term.

On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned.

Ian Cooper, a contributor to InvestorPlace.com, has been analyzing stocks and options for web-based advisories since 1999.

