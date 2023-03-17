7 Stores With the Best Grocery Deals in March

As we continue to grapple with the effects of inflation, finding affordable groceries has become a pressing concern for many of us. Fortunately, there are several stores that offer excellent discounts and deals, making it easier to save money while still enjoying quality products. With March here, it's an excellent time to explore the latest grocery deals and stretch your budget even further.

When it comes to saving money on groceries, there are a few key things to keep in mind. First, it's important to be flexible and open to trying new brands or products. You might be surprised at how much you can save by opting for a cheaper but still high-quality alternative. Second, always keep an eye out for coupons, promotions and other special offers. They can make a big difference in your overall grocery bill. Finally, consider meal planning and buying in bulk to save even more money in the long run. By following these tips and taking advantage of the latest grocery deals, you can stretch your budget even further and keep your pantry stocked at the same time. So, let's get started and discover the stores with the best grocery deals in March!

Kroger

This national chain is really bringing the incredible deals this March. With excellent prices on Easter basket basics, rich marinara sauce, and fantastic breakfast treats like Impossible plant-based sausage, you're gonna want to stock up this spring on all your faves. So go ahead and fill up your cart with all your favorites while the prices are hot!

Walmart

If you're looking to do some shopping this March, you gotta hit up Walmart. It's got some seriously good deals on everything you need for Easter, St. Patrick's Day, game days and Lent. You can snag some awesome holiday cookies, some stout beer and even some veggie trays to keep you fueled up until the summer. Trust me, you don't wanna miss out on these bargains!

Aldi

Everybody knows that Aldi is the go-to place if you're looking for a bargain. Its prices for groceries and household items are some of the lowest in the industry. You can always count on Aldi for amazing deals on fresh produce, pantry staples, and even innovative vegan and vegetarian options, which can help you save a ton of money. This March, Aldi has fantastic deals on a variety of seasonal foods and snacks, you might be able to snag some tasty deals on Easter candy and other holiday goodies.

Target

Target often offers discounts on groceries, including delicious Easter sweets and treats. And don't forget to check Target's Cartwheel app for extra savings and to join Target Circle, which is free to sign up and provides extra savings all year round. Circle grocery deals in March include 20% off Tony's Chocolonely bars, Pillsbury brownie mixes and Bubly water. Yum!

Costco

Costco is famous for great deals on bulk items and its deals are extra sweet in March. Well, it also hook members up with sweet deals on regular stuff like food and essentials. And get this, rumor has it that during March, it might have some killer sales on Easter candy and decorations, as well as dog treats, coffee and protein drinks. Sounds like a good excuse to stock up if you ask me!

Grocery Outlet

If you're looking to save some money on groceries this March, you might want to check out Grocery Outlet. This discount supermarket chain is known for offering great deals on a wide range of products, from fresh produce to pantry staples and everything in between. During March, you can expect to find some seriously good deals at Grocery Outlet. It often has markdowns on seasonal items like Easter candy and decorations, as well as everyday essentials like snacks, cereal and frozen foods. The best part about Grocery Outlet is that you never know what you're going to find. Since it offers closeout deals on overstocked products from other retailers, its inventory is constantly changing. This means that you might stumble upon some unexpected treasures while you're shopping. So if you're looking to stretch your grocery budget this month, head on over to Grocery Outlet and see what kind of deals you can score.

Whole Foods

While not exactly synonymous with inexpensive, Whole Foods does have some grocery deals in March. We're particularly excited about deals in fresh springtime produce like organic asparagus and yellow mangoes as well as 15% off some of its popular hot bar food, like spicy pineapple pizza. Since deals are rotating and usually dependent on the store, it's best to go to its website and click on the "weekly sales" tab.

