7 Stocks That Will Win Big If Trump Wins ‘Bigly’

In just a few months Americans will elect the next president of the United States. As it stands today, Vice President Kamala Harris is polling slightly ahead of Former President Donald Trump with a slim 1% lead. That could change very quickly as past election cycles have shown. Furthermore, there is a 3.5% margin of error in that polling. Suffice it to say, Trump still has an excellent chance of being reelected and if he is, the stock market will change dramatically.

If Trump is reelected in November expect traditional industries to thrive. There will be a strong bias toward the traditional energy sector and away from greener alternatives. Likewise, the defense sector should thrive as well as Trump and the Republicans are likely to bolster the defense budget. Investors should also expect heightened mergers and acquisitions activity under Republicans.

Investors interested in understanding how the various S&P 500 sectors have performed under each Administration over the last several decades should refer to this chart.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Regardless of who wins the presidency, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is a strong choice among energy stocks. I’ll start this explanation by noting that Exxon Mobil is simply a well-run company. Investors could choose any of a number of metrics to suggest that the company has and will continue to have strengths over its competitors. I always like to refer to the company’s ability to drive returns on its invested capital. To me that suggests that ExxonMobil should continue to create profits and reward shareholders.

It’s also no secret that Republican administrations favor energy stocks and that they tend to receive a lot of attention under Republicans. If Trump is successful in November expect a renewed focus on traditional energy and strong pressure on subsidies for renewable energy.

Trump plans to increase domestic drilling and refill the strategic petroleum reserve if elected. That will directly benefit Exxon Mobil and several other energy firms.

Palantir (PLTR)

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is likely to be among the best tech stocks to pick up in a Trump administration. In fact, tech stocks should generally fare well under Trump, especially big tech. Republicans are big proponents of smaller government and thus less regulation. That should ease some of the pressure on big tech firms which face heavier scrutiny under Democratic administrations.

Palantir is a unique tech firm that has grown impressively over the last few years. It quickly reached profitability and remains profitable today. It’s also a highly right leaning firm in many regards. Palantir derives a significant portion of its revenues from the government and big defense. Government revenues still account for the largest chunk of Palantir’s sales though the gap is quickly narrowing. Defense budgets should grow under a Trump administration, directly improving Palantir’s prospects in the process.

Furthermore, Palantir is a strong investment overall. The company is quickly becoming an enterprise AI competitor worth noting. Commercial revenues are growing very quickly which is testament to the firm’s ability to satisfy private side demand with its AI-driven analytics platforms.

Nabors Industries (NBR)

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is a drilling company providing onshore and offshore services to energy companies. it is very well positioned should Trump win.

Trump is on record saying that he will increase domestic oil production and refill the strategic petroleum reserve. He also plans to end President Joe Biden’s delays of federal drilling permits and leases on federal lands to boost oil and natural gas production.

In short, the entire drilling services sector is widely expected to thrive under Trump. Nabors Industries is falling at the moment but has massive upside potential. The firm anticipates a swift reversal in earnings between 2024 and 2025. That alone should be appealing to investors. Furthermore, should Trump win it is likely that those earnings in 2025 will be even stronger.

The company noted in its most recent earnings report that large operators in the Permian Basin have begun to adopt its rigs. Meanwhile, international operators including Kuwaiti Oil Company have also awarded Nabors Industries multiyear contracts.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) stock should fare well under Trump 2.0 according to recent information. The defense giant serves the military that is expected to expand if Trump is successful in his second bid at office.

Christopher Miller is the current Favorite to serve as the Secretary of Defense under Trump. Miller has called for an expansion of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Space Force and an increase in spending for nuclear weapons, missile defense and offensive weapons in space. It is expected that Miller’s plans would add hundreds of billions to the defense budget which brings us to Lockheed Martin.

As one of the largest Beltway defense contractors, Lockheed Martin is well positioned to thrive in such an environment. Expect those increases to be funneled into the largest defense firms which are listed here by market capitalization. Lockheed Martin is amongst the biggest and it should therefore be expected to receive a large influx of funding.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Industrial stocks including Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) performed well under the first Trump administration. During his first four years industrial stocks appreciated by 38%.

Trump’s policies on infrastructure are somewhat paradoxical. Republicans and Democrats agree that the nation’s crumbling infrastructure must be addressed. However, Trump generally seeks to reduce taxes that provide the funding base for the majority of infrastructure improvements. Trump’s fund to stimulate infrastructure build out ultimately failed during his first administration per his admission. It’s safe to assume that should Trump be reelected he will be looking to improve on his infrastructure record.

The long and short of it is that Americans understand our infrastructure needs to be addressed. A new administration would renew hope that an infrastructure boom will materialize. that favors Caterpillar and other large industrial firms that would sell more equipment in such a situation. Investors should also note that Caterpillar continues to steadily increase its earnings which provides reason to invest in the stock in general.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and other well-funded financial firms are well positioned to thrive under Trump. One of the primary reasons to believe so is that Trump will seek to knock down regulations that temper growth prospects for such firms and their respective stocks.

JPMorgan Chase and other financial firms will benefit from a relaxation of M&A regulations. UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) notes that “the prospect of less stringent capital and liquidity rules and easing financial regulation” under Trump will serve as a potent catalyst for financial firms that have been hampered under Biden.

Couple that with the potential for as many as three rate cuts at the tail end of 2024 and financial firms, especially large ones, will be set to thrive as Trump enters office in early 2025.

JPMorgan Chase is the largest American bank and it’s very clear that the company could further consolidate its leading position under Trump.

Kroger (KR)

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is another company to watch as it relates to the easing of business regulations. The stock has been negatively affected by The Federal Trade Commission which sued Kroger to stop its planned acquisition of Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) in February.

Unions representing grocery workers are leading the charge against Kroger. They claim that the merger would harm workers, suppliers, shoppers and communities. If the acquisition is allowed to happen Kroger will effectively control 20% of the U.S. grocery market and employ one out of every six grocery laborers.

Regardless, Trump is pro big business and anti-regulation. That drastically increases the odds that the merger would be allowed to take place. Frankly speaking, I question some of the logic offered by the unions and that of the Federal Trade commission. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) controlled 25% of the U.S. grocery market in 2022, higher than that which would occur under the proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger. Either do something to reduce Walmart’s monopoly or allow the proposed merger to go forward.

On the date of publication, Alex Sirois did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Alex Sirois is a freelance contributor to InvestorPlace whose personal stock investing style is focused on long-term, buy-and-hold, wealth-building stock picks. Having worked in several industries from e-commerce to translation to education and utilizing his MBA from George Washington University, he brings a diverse set of skills through which he filters his writing.

