7 Stocks Warren Buffet Has Sold So Far in 2025

Warren Buffett is the extremely popular CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, the 10th-largest company in America by market cap. As his incredible track record has created a legion of devoted followers, every move he makes generates tremendous interest. This is particularly true when Buffett decides to sell a stock, as he has been famously quoted as saying that his favorite holding period is “forever.” Thus, the reasoning goes, if Buffett is unloading some stocks, it pays to take a closer look at their fundamentals.

With that in mind, here’s a quick look at the stocks that Buffett has been selling in 2025.

Bank of America (BAC)

Price as of July 21, 2025: $47.48

$47.48 Year-to-date (YTD) performance: 9.35%

9.35% Dividend yield: 2.20%

Warren Buffett began buying Bank of America for Berkshire Hathaway way back in 2011, so letting go of shares in 2024 and 2025 marks a decided turn of opinion. Of course, it’s impossible to know the specific reasons why any money manager would let go of shares. However, Buffett has been lightening up on shares across the financial services industry, perhaps fearing a recession, a consumer slowdown or simply high valuations.

In the case of Bank of America specifically, Berkshire might just be trimming its outsized position, which still remained at 10.1% of its entire portfolio as of March 31, according to CNBC.

Citigroup (C)

Price as of July 21, 2025: $92.65

$92.65 YTD performance: 33.60%

33.60% Dividend yield: 2.63%

Buffett began aggressively dumping Citigroup shares at the end of 2024, so it’s perhaps not a surprise that he finished the job in 2025. As of March 31, Berkshire no longer held a single share of Citigroup. The company never had a huge position in Citigroup, so this sale could be just a trimming of Berkshire’s financial exposure in general.

Nu Holdings (NU)

Price as of July 21, 2025: $12.89

$12.89 YTD performance: 24.42%

24.42% Dividend yield: N/A

Nu Holdings is a company that’s not well known to most American investors. Perhaps for this very reason, Buffett and Berkshire profited handsomely off the stock. In addition to lightening his exposure to the financial services industry in general, Buffett may have simply wanted to book some profits — estimated to be in the area of $250 million, according to CoinTelegraph — by selling out Berkshire’s entire position.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK)

Price as of July 21, 2025: $102.85

$102.85 YTD performance: 11.00%

11.00% Dividend yield: N/A

Berkshire Hathaway received shares in Liberty Media Formula One Series as a spinoff, thanks to its ownership of Liberty Media shares. As Buffett didn’t buy the shares directly, he may not be interested in investing in them. The remaining position amounts to a scant 0.1% of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.

DaVita (DVA)

Price as of July 21, 2025: $139.43

$139.43 YTD performance: -6.77%

-6.77% Dividend yield: N/A

DaVita still remains a measurable part of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, at 1.6% as of March 31. But unlike other sales Buffett has made, the DaVita transaction occurred as the result of a prearranged agreement. Under the terms of the arrangement, DaVita would buy back its shares if Berkshire’s ownership in the company exceeded 45%, according to Barron’s.

T-Mobile US (TMUS)

Price as of July 21, 2025: $232.62

$232.62 YTD performance: 6.13%

6.13% Dividend yield: 1.48%

T-Mobile was never a large part of the Berkshire portfolio, but still, Buffett has trimmed it down to just 0.3% as of March 31. Potential concerns could be its valuation relative to other companies in the industry or simply because Buffett doesn’t generally hold telecommunications stocks as large parts of his portfolio.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Price as of July 21, 2025: $215.88

$215.88 YTD performance: 21.81%

21.81% Dividend yield: 1.13%

Capital One Financial is the fourth financial services holding that Buffett has trimmed in 2025. According to CNBC, shares in Capital One now account for 0.5% of the total Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. This move appears to be in line with Berkshire’s overall reduction in exposure to the financial services sector.

