7 Stocks to Buy to Beat the February Blues

With the U.S. economy and jobs market running on all cylinders, the concept of targeting stocks to buy under $15 specifically to overcome the February blues might appear unnecessary. Again, most of the key fundamental metrics point toward the northward direction. Let’s not also forget that we avoided a recession last year.

Still, like an antagonist in a horror film that might not have expired yet, it pays to be prepared: there could be one last jump scare. Further, with all that has transpired in the economy, not everyone is feeling holistically optimistic. For example, Bloomberg recently noted that the equities market is staring down February’s weak record.

So yes, it’s more than possible to see some red ink this month. However, these compelling ideas could keep your portfolio in the black – and maybe even the darkest shade of black possible. With that, here are stocks to buy under $15.

Coty (COTY)

Source: Konektus Photo / Shutterstock.com

If the fiscal second-quarter earnings report by Coty (NYSE:COTY) is any indication, the cosmetics firm should be on your radar for stocks to buy under $15. According to a Reuters report, Coty beat Wall Street’s estimate for revenue thanks to higher pricing and strong demand for its high-end Burberry and Gucci fragrances. As well, the company issued fresh launches of cosmetics in the U.S. during the holiday season.

To be fair, COTY fell more than 6% for the business week ending Feb. 9, clashing with the bullish report. However, it appears that the market hasn’t appropriately priced in the enterprise’s brand power. Last year, a combination of elevated inflation and high interest rates hurt consumer sentiment. That’s not really up for debate considering the rise in the personal saving rate.

However, the fact that Coty was able to raise prices during this economically difficult period and beat revenue expectations – I’m sorry, folks, but that should have been the central theme here. I agree with the analysts, who rate COTY stock a moderate buy with a $13.61 price target.

Upwork (UPWK)

Source: Funstock / Shutterstock.com

With the tightness in the labor market, freelance professional marketplace Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) might not immediately resonate as one of the stocks to buy under $15. Sure, the latter component – being under $15 – rings true. However, buying the equity might seem too risky. After all, employment staffing agency Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) has basically gone flat since summer 2022.

We’re going to find out more when Upwork releases its earnings report soon, likely on Valentine’s Day. In the meantime, investors should focus on its tremendous top-line acceleration. Over the past three years, revenue growth hit 20.1%, beating out 84.41% of its peers. Yes, you do pay a premium for this revenue, which comes out to a multiple of 2.84X. Still, Upwork is proving to be the standard for freelance marketplaces.

With so many post-pandemic changes in the labor force, Upwork could benefit from productive synergies. Analysts believe so, pegging UPWK a moderate buy with an $18 price target. If it reaches there, we’re talking upside potential of over 24%.

Bowlero (BOWL)

Source: undefined undefined / Getty Images

I’m going to be upfront about this right away: I’m speculating on bowling entertainment center operator Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL). Last month, InvestorPlace readers may know that I first discussed BOWL stock in my article about short squeezes. At the time, I mentioned that the security’s short interest soared to 90.68% of its float.

Fast forward to earlier this month and that short interest metric shot up to 101.05%. In fairness, the short interest faded somewhat to 90.93%. Nevertheless, as I write these words, BOWL stock owns the distinction as the most shorted security in the market. You read that right. No other stock features as high of a short interest of its float than Bowlero.

Another element that intrigued me is the positive fundamentals. As an Ipsos poll mentioned, in 2022, bowling represented one of the most popular participatory sports. That’s largely because we’re talking about a reasonable-access sport, not like polo or yachting.

Lastly, the kicker: analysts rate BOWL stock a unanimous strong buy with a $19.17 price target. It’s easily one of the stocks to buy under $15 in my opinion.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Source: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is structured as a limited partnership. Per its Form 10-K, the company primarily engages in natural gas operations, including the midstream component of the value chain and intrastate transportation and storage. In addition, it also offers interstate midstream functionalities. Further, it serves the crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined products transportation sectors.

At first glance, going long a hydrocarbon specialist seems risky. Last year, major oil producing nations attempted to artificially bid up the crude price through production cuts. However, that move didn’t pan out for various reasons, including a still-shaky economic environment. In this year, though, the headline figures have been moving in the right direction and that implies great things for Energy Transfer.

With economic metrics improving, this dynamic should translate to increased resource consumption. And that naturally benefits ET stock. Analysts agree, labeling Energy Transfer a consensus strong buy with an $18.25 price target. Therefore, it’s an enticing candidate for stocks to buy under $15.

Array Technologies (ARRY)

Source: Fit Ztudio / Shutterstock

If you’ll be so kind to afford me one mulligan, I think you’ll be happy with Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY). According to its Form 10-K, Array is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of ground-mounting tracking systems used in solar energy projects at utility scale. To better explain, trackers move solar panels throughout the day to maintain an optimal oriental to the sun. This setup contrasts to most solar panels, which are fixed in place.

Naturally, with trackers, renewable energy users can enjoy increased production through more effective leveraging of the sun. According to Mordor Intelligence, the solar tracker market size will reach a valuation of $36.62 billion in 2024. By 2029, the sector could soar to $100.51 billion, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.38%.

But what’s really fascinating is that ARRY stock features a short interest of 18.2% of its float. And on the derivatives side, Fintel’s options flow screener shows that the smart money is betting on ARRY call options. In the week ending Feb. 9, ARRY gained almost 16%. Because there’s a possible short squeeze going on, Array could fly.

You’ll just have to forgive me that it’s not technically one of the stocks to buy under $15 (because it’s $15.22 at time of writing).

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

Source: Shutterstock

Based in Canada, Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) is a mining company with operations in Latin America. Per its public profile, the enterprise features mines and other projects in Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, and Argentina. It’s also one of the world’s biggest silver producers. Unfortunately for stakeholders, that fact hasn’t meant much to the market. Since the beginning of the year, PAAS dropped more than 18%.

Over the trailing one-year period, PAAS suffered a loss of 21%. That’s incredibly frustrating but it also matches the choppy nature of the spotsilver market Nevertheless, investors ought to consider putting Pan American in their list of stocks to buy under $15. Fundamentally, circumstances should improve for the core market.

Primarily, silver represents an excellent industrial commodity due to its electric conductivity. Therefore, it’s a key component of electric vehicles. Moreover, the soaring labor market implies that more dollars are chasing after fewer goods. That’s inflationary, which should lift PAAS stock.

Tellingly, analysts peg shares as a unanimous strong buy with a $21.32 price target or nearly 64% up.

Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

Source: Sharaf Maksumov / Shutterstock.com

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) makes wireless surveillance cameras. One of the most relevant ideas among stocks to buy under $15, Arlo aligns itself with rising security concerns. For example, Cal Matters reports that the annual crime report in California shows that state residents’ fear of increasing crime is justified.

Adding to the concerns, in early 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that police departments have been losing officers. Worse yet, they’ve had trouble replacing them. Increasingly, then, people have had to rely on their own solutions for certain basic security measures. The reality is that police officers simply don’t have the bandwidth to address non-major threats.

Cynically, this new framework should play into Arlo’s hands. By offering surveillance products, the increased coverage may deter criminals for fear of getting caught. Analysts also love the idea, rating ARLO stock a unanimous strong buy with a $15.50 price target. This forecast translates to upside potential of nearly 74%.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto held a LONG position in BOWL. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. Tweet him at @EnomotoMedia.

