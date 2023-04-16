7 Stocks to Buy to Bag Big-Time Returns in Q2

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you’re the type that runs toward danger, these stocks to buy may be right for you. To facilitate mobility, the enterprises on this list feature a market capitalization between $500 million to $2 billion.

With this list, I searched for stocks to buy that benefit from upside analyst targets. In addition, it’s worth pointing out before anyone gets any weird ideas: all of these opportunities should be considered speculative. Yes, you can make money, but you can just as easily lose it. In other words, you’ve got to know what you’re getting yourself into. If you can accept the risks, these are the enticing stocks to buy for big returns in the second quarter.

FLGT Fulgent Genetics $30.83 HCKT The Hackett Group $18.92 MBUU Malibu Boats $55.70 HNI HNI. Corp. $25.85 MGIC Magic Software Enterprises $13.35 HRMY Harmony Biosciences $31.51 CLFD Clearfield $45.22

Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

Source: Epic Cure / Shutterstock

Based in Temple City, California, Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) specializes in transforming genetic data into actionable patient care. Per its website, Fulgent offers various services, including genomic and oncology testing. Since the start of the new year, FLGT gained almost 3% of equity value. However, in the trailing year, it’s down 44%.

Ordinarily, you should probably run at this point. However, given that we’re talking about stocks to buy with big-time return potential in Q2, the red ink possibly allows for a robust comeback effort. Financially, FLGT represents a tempting trade. Per investment resource Gurufocus, the company enjoys a cash-rich balance sheet. As well, its Altman Z-Score pings at 7.01, indicating very low risk of bankruptcy.

Also, the market prices FLGT at a trailing multiple of 6.89. As a discount to earnings, Fulgent ranks better than 86.24% of companies listed in the medical diagnostics and research sector. Finally, Wall Street analysts peg FLGT as a consensus moderate buy. Their average price target stands at $40, implying over 27% upside potential.

The Hackett Group (HCKT)

Source: PX Media / Shutterstock

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) bills itself as a digital gateway to measure performance excellence, accelerate business transformation and uncover breakthrough business insights. At the moment, the company commands a market cap of $515.3 million. Since the start of the year, HCKT lost 9%. In the trailing one-year period, it’s down 20%.

Financially, Hackett prints a mixed bag. Overall, it enjoys decent stability in the balance sheet. Primarily, its Altman Z-Score hits 5.44, a solid score for enterprise stability. Operationally, the company’s three-year revenue growth rate of 1.8% is on the weak side for the industry. However, it does print an impressive net margin of nearly 14%.

Notably, the market prices HCKT at a forward multiple of 11.15. As a discount to projected earnings, Hackett ranks better than 87.78% of firms listed in the software industry. Thus, it’s an attractive example of stocks to buy. Lastly, covering analysts peg HCKT as a consensus moderate buy. Their average price target stands at $24.50, implying over 29% upside potential.

Malibu Boats (MBUU)

Source: Zurijeta / Shutterstock.com

An American manufacturer of recreational boats, Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) might not seem like a great idea for stocks to buy. After all, the consumer economy faces the pressures of inflation and mass layoffs. However, the expanding wealth gap means that affluent members of society that can afford recreational boats benefitted handsomely from Covid-19. Thus, MBUU may swing higher.

Better yet, the financials at this moment offer an enticing profile. For example, Malibu features a solid balance sheet with an Altman Z-Score of 5.87. Further, its three-year revenue growth rate stands at 21.1%, beating out 88.74% of its peers. Also, its net margin comes in at an impressive 12.76%.

That’s not all. The market prices MBUU at a forward multiple of 6.72. As a discount to earnings, the company ranks better than 79.41% of its peers. However, Gurufocus sees risks in Malibu sustaining these sales and earnings metrics. However, if you ask analysts, they view MBUU as a consensus strong buy. Their average price target pings at $71.50, implying almost 30% upside potential.

HNI Corp (HNI)

Source: shutterstock.com/CC7

One of the largest office furniture manufacturers in the world from a revenue standpoint, HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) has been struggling over the past year, shedding nearly 27% of equity value. Of course, the company – which features a market cap of just over $1 billion – can be excused. With the remote operations experiment, office furniture sat in the shadows of home furniture.

However, as more companies recall their employees, HNI Corp could see significant demand. Despite the impact from Covid-19, HNI has been relatively resilient. Its Altman Z-Score hit 3.46, staying within the safe zone of fiscal stability. While its three-year revenue growth rate of 2.7% is slightly worse than the median sector value, HNI’s gross margin of 35.35% ranks above 74% of its peers.

Further, HNI trades at 8.89-times trailing earnings. Per Gurufocus, that’s significantly undervalued and I believe it. Again, folks might not be appreciating HNI as one of the stocks to buy for the return-to-office phenomenon. In closing, Sidoti analyst Gregory Burns pegs HNI a buy. The expert’s price target comes out to $34, implying almost 30% upside potential.

Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

Source: Freedom365day / Shutterstock.com

A global enterprise software company, Israel-based Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) may rank among the more compelling stocks to buy. Unfortunately for current stakeholders, the market so far doesn’t see it that way. Since the January opener, MGIC fell nearly 18%. In the past 365 days, it gave up more than 23% of equity value.

Financially, though, Magic could be worth a closer look. Regarding the balance sheet, the company’s Altman Z-Score of 3.69 suggests decent stability and low bankruptcy risk. Operationally, Magic features a three-year revenue growth rate of 20.2%, above 75.18% of companies listed in the software industry. As well, it boasts a better-than-sector-average net margin of 7.17%.

Moreover, MGIC trades at 1.17-times trailing sales. As a discount to revenue, the company ranks better than 70.74% of its peers. Turning to Wall Street, Barclays’ Tavy Rosner pegs MGIC a buy. The expert forecasts shares hitting $23, implying nearly 73% upside potential.

Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

Source: Chompoo Suriyo / Shutterstock.com

Based in Pennsylvania, Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) specializes in developing and delivering new treatments to help people struggling with rare neurological diseases. At the moment, the company carries a market cap of $1.9 billion. Despite its scientific relevancies, since the Jan. opener, HRMY gave up 40% of equity value.

Financially, Harmony features a mish-mash of core attributes. While its cash-to-debt ratio isn’t particularly impressive at 1.69 times, Harmony commands an Altman Z-Score of 5.43, indicating low bankruptcy risk. Also, Harmony posted revenue of $437.9 million last year. This tally beat out the prior year’s result by over 43%.

Enticingly, the market prices HRMY at a forward multiple of 15.2. As a discount to projected earnings, Harmony ranks better than 79.31% of companies listed in the biotechnology industry. Looking to the Street, analysts peg HRMY as a consensus strong buy. The worst individual rating is one hold. Overall, the experts’ average price target comes out to $60.50, implying over 90% upside potential. Therefore, it’s a great idea for stocks to buy for speculators.

Clearfield (CLFD)

Source: Wright Studio/Shutterstock.com

Easily the riskiest idea for stocks to buy, Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) nevertheless may be the most enticing. According to its public profile, Clearfield manufactures and distributes passive connectivity products. While the underlying tech commands relevance, the market doesn’t care. Since the January opener, CLFD tumbled over 49%. In the trailing year, it’s down over 21%.

Still, the red ink might attract contrarian speculators. And it’s not blind speculation, which makes Clearfield intriguing. On the balance sheet, the company enjoys an impressive cash-to-debt ratio of 7.59 times. Also, its Altman Z-Score pings at an incredible 10.2, indicating extremely low risk of bankruptcy.

Further, the enterprise’s three-year revenue growth rate comes in at 45.5%, beating out 96.57% of its peers. Its net margin also prints a blisteringly high figure of 17.41%. If that wasn’t enough, CLFD trades at 11.63-times forward earnings. Here, Gurufocus warns it could be a value trap, likely targeting sustainability issues.

Here’s the deal: analysts peg CLFD – despite its troubles – as a unanimous strong buy. Their average price target stands at $95.60, implying 106% upside potential.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.

The post 7 Stocks to Buy to Bag Big-Time Returns in Q2 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.