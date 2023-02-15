7 Stocks to Buy for the Future of EV Charging Infrastructure

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

EV charging infrastructure stocks seem to have an impressive future.

The shift to electric vehicles has been a major focus for the global community and shows no signs of stopping. Consequently, electric vehicle charging infrastructure is needed to support this lofty goal.

Hence, investing in EV charging infrastructure stocks shows great promise for the coming decade and beyond. It is even more appealing that many of these stocks are down significantly in price due to recent market conditions. This opens up an incredible accumulation opportunity that savvy investors can capitalize on to receive great returns over the long haul.

The U.S. and Europe are drastically scaling up their eco-friendly transportation initiatives. President Joe Biden’s administration aims to have 50% of all cars sold by 2030 be EVs while investing $7.5 billion in EV charging infrastructure.

In Europe, the focus is on reducing energy dependency on Russia, which requires 65 million charging stations by 2035 with investments of $134 billion in infrastructure. Therefore, businesses in the EV segment can prosper as governments look to create greener economies.

ChargePoint (CHPT)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is shaking up electric mobility in a big way, providing innovative and reliable charging solutions. In its most recent quarter, revenues were up over 90%, with forward estimates at over 72%.

The estimated compound annual growth rate of 51% for electric passenger vehicles between 2020 and 2026 points to a massive growth runway ahead for CHPT.

ChargePoint has recently taken measures to capitalize on this growth with agreements with automotive giants such as Mercedes-Benz Group and MNB Energy to expand its network of EV fast chargers in the U.S. and Canada.

With plans in place to ride the wave of increasing EV sales, tis is one of the EV charging infrastructure stocks that remains an excellent long-term pick in the sector.

Blink Charging (BLNK)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is another of the top EV charging infrastructure stocks.

Like Charge Point, the firm has been growing its sales by double-digit margins and progressing toward profitability. Unlike Charge Point, Blink’s gross margins are firmly in the green, which points to better profitability potential for the business.

The company made a smart move by investing in the recent acquisition of SemaConnect, another EV infrastructure provider.

Moreover, its manufacturing capabilities have been completely rejuvenated, and they are well poised to take advantage of growing EV demand worldwide. On top of that, the government is providing great incentives and promising more federal funds in the future.

Furthermore, the company’s network of deployed chargers is increasing rapidly. A look at its numbers shows that great progress has been made, and at the end of the third quarter, Blink had 58,907 chargers in place throughout North America, a jump from 36,337 six months earlier.

Wallbox (WBX)

Since its inception in 2015, Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) has been providing top-of-the-line charging solutions for the home, business and public sectors worldwide.

Their reach is far-reaching from Europe to North America and from Asia-Pacific to the Middle East – no wonder their sales are strong everywhere! Their most popular product line is the Pulsar Plus, one of the smallest smart universal EV chargers on the market.

Its been reporting stellar top-line expansion, with triple-digit growth from the prior-year period in its most recent quarter.

It recently guided to full-year 2022 sales of €154 million and €164 million, representing massive year-over-year growth of 115% and 130%. Additionally, leading EV maker Fisker named Wallbox as its home charging partner.

Perhaps the most attractive aspect of investing in the company is its stock price, which trades at a significant discount compared to its peers.

EVgo (EVGO)

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) operates fast chargers across more than 800 different locations in the U.S., with over 300,000 customers.

Roughly two-thirds of the U.S. population has the potential to benefit from EVGO’s fast chargers due to its fantastic coverage of the U.S. geography within a 10-mile radius.

EVgo’s shares are down more than 19% in the past year, with a 70% surge in revenue to $10.5 million at the end of the third quarter. It has 2,625 chargers built or in operation after the third quarter, along with the addition of 188 new chargers during this time.

Moreover, the company’s estimated annual sales could reach $596 million by 2025 and rise as high as $1.289 billion by 2027.

Proterra (PTRA)

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) is an industry leader in the sale of electric buses, but they also have developed a strong EV charging business.

Their focus on chargers has been primarily directed at those customers that purchase their buses, ensuring a complete EV experience.

With rising government funding towards electric vehicles and growing demand from consumers, Proterra is set to capitalize significantly on its charging revenue as the electric bus side of the company continues to grow rapidly.

The firm delivered 22.5 megawatts of DC fast chargers in its third quarter, representing over 700% bump from the prior-year period.

A record 60 new electric buses were delivered during the quarter, along with five pre-owned buses. Also, It delivered more megawatts during the third quarter compared to the previous six quarters combined.

ABB (ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB) is a global leader in technology innovation and a true innovator in electric vehicle charging.

They partnered with the U.S. Department of Transportation to give drivers and electric vehicles reliable, future-proof options for powering their vehicles. What’s more, these chargers feature robust connectivity and the highest standards of reliability in the sector.

ABB Ltd.’s EV charging business has taken off in recent months. The company launched the world’s fastest car charger that can effectively charge an EV in less than 15 minutes and a 100km range in less than three minutes.

The company raised $2.6 billion from its EV charging division, ABB E-mobility. This injection of capital and confidence is a testament to the company’s commitment to growing its charging division offering massive growth down the road.

Nio (NIO)

Nio (NYSE:NIO) is arguably the most popular Chinese EV maker boasting robust brand equity in the sector. However, it also runs an impressive EV charging business, often overlooked due to its lofty delivery numbers each quarter.

As of last year, the firm operated 1,305 battery swap stations in China, with a user base of close to 290,000. It plans to take that number to 1,700 at the end of 2024.

Nio leads the pack in terms of EV charging providers in China, operating 13,629 charging piles in the country. Its senior vice president Shen Fei states that the firm will be scaling up its charging operations in line with its EV sales.

Also, not only does it involve the development of swap stations but also applies to hybrid locations, including swap and charging piles, which enable it to serve its clients more effectively during peak times. The combination of swap stations and charging piles positions it for long-term gains ahead in its Power division.

