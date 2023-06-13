7 Stocks to Buy for 200% Returns This Year

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In order for a stock to provide 200% returns it needs to at least triple in price. That’s the kind of shares we’ll be discussing below. The positive news here is that all of these stocks to buy have the potential to do so this year. It also bears mentioning that such equities are inherently risky and that investors should only put in what they could stand to lose. That said, the shares below are rated well and appear less likely than many others to drop dramatically. If the U.S. economy can continue to avoid a serious downturn the likelihood of strong returns will remain high. That said, here are 7 high return stock investments that can triple.

MRSN Mersana Therapeutics $8.81 LOVE Lovesac $22.44 PLUG Plug Power $10.37 OABI OmniAb $4.59 IQ iQIYI $4.67 RSI Rush Street Interactive $3.06 AEVA Aeva Technologies $1.38

High Return Stock Investments: Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

Source: Zurijeta / Shutterstock.com

Like many biotech stocks, Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) offers considerable upside. After all, the biotech industry offers millionaire-maker stocks aplenty that promise to explode upward on US FDA approvals and other developmental breakthroughs. They often for a few dollars and hold massive appeal. Others may fizzle, never living up to their promise.

Mersana Therapeutics continues to progress nicely. That has resulted in share prices that currently sit at $8.50 which suggests much more stability. MRSN shares are less likely to lose a large amount of value quickly because they have reached those higher prices. Further, analysts believe shares could be worth $20 so it isn’t inconceivable that a tripling in price remains possible.

Shares are reliant on the continued progress of Dolaflexin which is being studied for its utility in fighting platinum-resistant and platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. The drug is about to enter phase 3 clinical trials in relation to platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.

High Return Stock Investments: Lovesac (LOVE)

Source: shutterstock.com/CC7

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is a company that provides a modern take on furniture. It designs, makes, and sells furniture that is modular and also heavily features beanbags. The premise of the company is that furniture shouldn’t be stagnant and that it should be able to be rearranged and changed easily.

The business model is working. Lovesac’s sales increased by 9.1% in the most recent quarter which is the primary reason to consider LOVE stock. Because while sales are improving, the company is simultaneously dealing with increased costs. Those costs led to a net loss in excess of $4 million for the company in Q1. A year earlier the company posted a net gain near $2 million.

For investors who can look past those issues, there is the potential for substantial upside. The company expects to see overall net income between $30 to $36 million. Sales could reach $740 million this year. The firm’s products clearly fulfill a market need and that should matter as current cost issues subside over time.

High Return Stock Investments: Plug Power (PLUG)

Source: Freedom365day / Shutterstock.com

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is one of the more prominent stocks in relation to the growing hydrogen economy. With PLUG, the average consensus target price suggests it should double its current $9.40 price. That obviously doesn’t equate to a 200% return. But the fact that one analyst with coverage rates it at $78 suggests that many believe PLUG shares will provide big returns.

Hydrogen fuel cells are another part of the e-mobility push and Plug Power is a provider of many hydrogen fuel cell systems. Those systems are used in forklifts primarily but their potential in future EV cars furthers PLUG’s potential. The company sees the potential in hydrogen after having sold more than 60,000 hydrogen fuel cell systems. It purchases more liquid hydrogen than any other firm and is slowly building for the future it expects. Government subsidies for a greener energy landscape will keep Plug Power in the headlines and provide for continued demand for PLUG shares.

OmniAb (OABI)

Source: Chompoo Suriyo / Shutterstock.com

OmniAb (NADSAQ:OABI) is an entirely different biotech stock than the majority of drug development firms that have high upside stocks. It develops therapeutic antibodies. That isn’t unique from other biotechs. But it is the platform OmniAb has developed that does make it different from so many other biotechs. OmniAb uses transgenic animals to develop therapeutic antibodies. It might sound like Frankenstein like and certainly raises all kinds of ethical questions but the upside is undeniable.

That upside is a result of a rapidly progressing platform with real-world applicability. The company boasts 301 active programs, 27 of which are in clinical studies or commercially approved. The first quarter saw revenues reach $16.9 million up from $9.6 million a year before. The antibodies the firm produces help ameliorate the burden of rare diseases with high unmet needs. That will continue to matter for investors.

iQIYI (IQ)

Source: ImageFlow/Shutterstock.com

Investors interested in AI, content, and China should consider iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) stock. iQIYI intersects with all of those areas as an online video entertainment platform based in Beijing. Companies like iQIYI that trade on U.S. exchanges offer exposure to another economy that many find compelling.

China’s large population is one of the overarching factors in most discussions of its stocks. It applies here as well as iQIYI has a subscriber base of more than 100 million people. That large subscriber base allows the company a massive data set from which to derive insights regarding revenue generation. And because it uses low-cost digital technology to drive revenue, iQIYI doesn’t incur expenses as some physical-asset-heavy firms do.

The company has found a recipe that works as sales increased by 15% to $1.2 billion in the first quarter. Net income increased nearly four-fold in the same period to a USD equivalent of $90 million. If AI provides sharper insights, iQIYI will be able to produce even greater gains in the coming quarters.

Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Source: AdityaB. Photography/ShutterStock.com

It’s no secret that gambling stocks like Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) have great potential. U.S. states continue to pass laws that have resulted in a varying ability to bet on sports and other games on a state-by-state basis. As states open up, revenues are expected to naturally increase. Rush Street Interactive has been preparing for that eventuality since its 2012 founding. The company has also moved into Latin America, operating in Colombia.

Industry-wide growth has translated to Rush Street Interactive. Revenues grew by 20% in Q1, reaching $162.4 million. Losses narrowed from $52.6 million to $24.5 million at the same time. The midpoint of guidance assumes 12% growth this year and $665 million in sales.

The company has $147 million in unrestricted cash meaning it won’t face funding issues for a while to come if at all. Instead, growth could quickly result in the company moving from losses to profitability. Regardless, the continued opening of gambling markets is going to keep RSI stock high with or without losses.

Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

Source: Wright Studio/Shutterstock.com

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) develops LiDAR for applications ranging from drones to robotics to EVs. It’s arguably the last category that makes AEVA stock such a high-upside proposition. One of the eight analysts covering the equity believes it’s worth $6. That’s more than 300% above its current share price.

Aeva Technologies has integrated all of the key LiDAR components onto a single chip. The potential here is obvious: The increasing presence of EVs with autonomous driving capabilities is an opportunity for the company. Sell more chips to the companies producing such vehicles and that $6 share price won’t remain a goal but become a reality.

Yet Aeva Technologies remains essentially the same company it was a year ago. Losses and revenues, at $1.1 million, are basically unchanged. But that earnings report mentions a progressing relationship with an unnamed top-10 OEM and other business development activities. It’s a gamble that may or may not work in investors’ favor but that’s what’s necessary to triple your money.

On the date of publication, Alex Sirois did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Alex Sirois is a freelance contributor to InvestorPlace whose personal stock investing style is focused on long-term, buy-and-hold, wealth-building stock picks. Having worked in several industries from e-commerce to translation to education and utilizing his MBA from George Washington University, he brings a diverse set of skills through which he filters his writing.

