7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

When searching for stocks to buy and hold forever, investors should be on the lookout for companies with a strong business, steady growth prospects, a wide moat and a reasonable valuation. On that last point, 2022’s bear market has worked in investors’ favor. A number of the best stocks in the market are trading at a significant discount to where they were one year ago, potentially providing excellent entry points.

It’s true the market could go lower from here. Yet, signs of easing inflation and what that could mean for interest-rate policy have underpinned a strong rebound over the past week. It’s possible the bear market is on its last leg. If that’s the case, the discount in these stocks to buy and hold forever may not last long.

Stocks to Buy and Hold: Goldman Sachs (GS)

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) reported third-quarter results in mid-October that underscored the bank’s ability to find success even when the stock market is in the doldrums. Better-than-expected trading results led the company to earn $8.25 a share on nearly $12 billion in revenue, beating analysts’ estimates on the top and bottom lines.

According to Goldman, the bank ranked first globally in announced and completed mergers and acquisitions, as well as in equity and equity-related offerings so far in 2022.

Goldman is reportedly planning a major restructuring that will merge its trading and investment banking businesses into one unit. Asset management and wealth management will merge into another unit, that will also hold the consumer banking arm. And a third unit would be comprised of transaction banking, fintech, specialty lender GreenSky, and the bank’s ventures with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and General Motors (NYSE:GM), sources said.

The Wall Street Journal’s Justin Baer called the reorganization “the latest step in Chief Executive David Solomon’s push to shift Goldman’s center of gravity toward businesses that generate steady fees in any environment.”

Also worth noting is that investment bank Jefferies, after meeting with Goldman’s CFO last month, wrote that “global markets remains the standout segment as volatility and client engagement across FICC (fixed income, currencies and commodities) remains solid.” Additionally, Jefferies expects Goldman’s outlook to improve when mergers and acquisition activity starts to reaccelerate.

GS stock is down 15.5% over the past 12 months to trade with an attractive forward price-earnings ratio of 9.9. Plus, shares offer a 2.6% dividend yield.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

Semiconductor stocks have been slammed by concerns about a slowdown in demand for consumer electronics including PCs and smartphones. NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has been swept up in this despite the fact that the auto market accounts for over 50% of the company’s revenue and the Internet of Things and industrial markets generate another 20% or so.

For the third quarter, the Dutch semiconductor designer reported a 21% year-over-year increase in revenue to $3.45 billion. This was better than analysts were expecting, as was its earnings per share of $2.79. Non-GAAP operating margin rose 3.4 percentage points year over year to a record 36.9%.

On the Q3 earnings conference call, CEO Kurt Sievers noted that while supply chain issues and weakness in certain consumer markets persist, “the demand trends from automotive and core industrial customers are very resilient.”

Investor sentiment in the chip sector is improving, and even Warren Buffett is getting in on the action. After a 23% decline over the past year, shares trade with a forward price-earnings ratio of 13.1.

Stocks to Buy and Hold: XPeng (XPEV)

Like semiconductor stocks, shares of electric vehicle makers have been savaged over the past year. Chinese EV maker XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is down 83% in the past 12 months despite the launch of its highly anticipated G9 SUV. According to the company, it’s the fastest-charging EV on the market.

The company said demand has been high and it anticipates the G9 could become its best-selling vehicle to date. However, investors seem to be concerned about XPeng’s pricing strategy. The G9 starts at around $44,000, which is lower than similar offerings from competitors. I think this lower price point could benefit the company in the current macroeconomic environment. Plus, the G9 boasts a lot of impressive features, including a 5D in-vehicle cinema, which should help drive its popularity in China and Europe.

Meanwhile, XPeng is currently testing an advanced driver assistance system in urban driving scenarios.

The company is expected to turn a profit in 2024. Shares trade with a price-sales ratio of just 1.8.

JinkoSolar (JKS)

Chinese solar module maker JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is poised to benefit from rapidly increasing demand for solar energy in China, the U.S. and Europe. Furthermore, the company continues to set new solar conversion efficiency records. As the world requires more and more electricity, due in part to the electrification of transportation, we’re likely to see more electricity shortages. This should make Jinko’s highly efficient solar cells an even bigger selling point.

In the third quarter, the company’s revenue shot up 128% year over year to $2.74 billion as its global module shipments doubled. In China, module shipments were five times higher than in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, quarterly net income of $77.3 million compared with a net loss in the previous quarter.

JKS stock has outperformed the S&P 500 this year, climbing 9%. However, shares are down 35% from their 52-week high, made in early July. JKS stock trades with an attractive forward price-earnings ratio of 8.3.

Stocks to Buy and Hold: Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had a rough start to 2022, reporting big subscriber losses in the first two quarters of the year amid the intensifying streaming war. In the first six months of the year, NFLX stock lost more than 70% of its value. But shares look to have stabilized in recent months and the company’s third-quarter results showed Netflix is back on top.

On Oct. 18, the streaming giant reported that it added 2.4 million new subscribers in Q3, more than double the 1 million subscriber additions it was forecasting. And it is predicting it will add another 4.5 million subscribers in the fourth quarter. Netflix also posted better-than-expected profits and revenue, earning $3.10 a share on $7.9 billion in revenue.

A few changes recently announced by the company should help keep it on the right track. These include the company’s plans to crack down on password sharing and the upcoming launch of an ad-supported tier. The lower price point of just $6.99 a month is likely to attract more customers, and thus more revenue, in addition to the revenue Netflix will generate from ads.

Finally, there’s a good chance that Netflix’s video-game initiative will prove to be successful given the immense popularity of video games and the strength of Netflix’s brand.

Shoals Technologies (SHLS)

Shoals Technologies (NASDAQ:SHLS) develops and markets components used in solar-energy projects. The company’s third-quarter results, released on Nov. 14, showed it is rapidly becoming one of the elite names in the solar space.

Revenue was up 52% year over year to $91 million, while its backlog and awarded orders stood at more than $471 million at the end of the quarter. Gross margin expanded to 39.7%, up 330 basis points from a year ago, while adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share easily exceeded the 2 cents analysts were calling for.

Management expects 2022 EBITDA, excluding certain items, to come in at $80 million to $86 million versus a previous outlook of $77 million to $86 million.

“The 2-year tariff exemption for Chinese panels, the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act and higher energy prices have given our customers and end users the confidence to reinitiate previously delayed projects, make multiyear commitments to invest in solar generation and prioritize product availability and performance over price,” Shoals CEO Jason Whitaker said on the Q3 earnings call.

Investment bank Oppenheimer responded to the news by increasing its price target on SHLS stock to $41 from $40. The firm believes the Street is “increasingly confident in Shoals’ growth trajectory” in the wake of its Q3 results. After a 22% decline in the stock over the past year, the revised price target implies an upside of 44%.

Stocks to Buy and Hold: BYD Company (BYDDF)

Like XPeng, BYD Company (OTC:BYDDF) is another successful Chinese EV maker. And like Netflix, it has a strong brand and is quite profitable. It also has the backing of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B, NYSE:BRK-A), which has a 19% stake in the company.

On Oct. 28, BYD announced that its third-quarter net profit surged 350% year over year to $788.75 million. Meanwhile, in the first nine months of the year, the company sold 1.2 million EVs and hybrid plug-in vehicles. That was 250% higher than during the same period in 2021. It was also significantly better than Tesla’s Chinese sales, which stood at just over 318,000 electric vehicles during the same nine-month period.

BYD is expanding into the potentially lucrative Asian markets of India, Thailand and Laos. It’s also beginning to deliver its EVs to European nations.

Despite its huge growth and the tremendous potential of BYD’s new markets, shares are down 36% over the past year. BYDDF stock has a relatively low forward price-earnings ratio of 34.3, while its price-sales ratio is just 1.5.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer owned shares of JKS, SHLS and XPEV. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

