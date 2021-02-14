7 Stocks That Cost the Same as a Dozen Roses

Investing in the stock market is a great way to build wealth, and it doesn't require you to have a massive amount of savings to get started. In fact, you can grab some stocks for the same price as a dozen roses, which can run you anywhere from $10 to $100.

So, if you're looking to spice up your life with some new stock investments that won't break the bank, we've put together a diverse range of options for under $100. As always, do your due diligence and choose stocks that align with your portfolio goals to get the best bang for your buck.

Image source: Getty Images.

A shopping list you'll love

Adding stocks to your shopping list can pay off over the long run. Some stocks can reward you with impressive growth opportunities and others can add an extra stream of income in the form of dividends. Here are a few options that will fit perfectly into your dozen-roses budget:

Unwrapping the opportunities

Here's a quick and dirty overview of each stock and why you should consider adding it to your watchlist. While roses are great, this list of options has a chance to produce growth or income that could fund your roses for years to come.

Cresco Labs

The company delivered double-digit returns last year and there's no doubt that there's still a chance for this marijuana stock to continue to produce smoking returns. Cresco Labs just won a recreational pot license in Arizona and is growing its retail presence in core markets.

AT&T

One man's trash is another man's treasure. AT&T's slumping stock price may be a turn off for some, but this Dividend Aristocrat provides a great opportunity to earn an extra stream of income for a relatively cheap price. The telecommunications company is truly a dividend investor's dream, producing a dividend yield of over 7%.

Ford Motor Company

Don't count Ford Motor out just yet. You may not be in love with the auto manufacturer's past performance but there may be a grand future in store thanks to shifts in the business model. This month, the company launched Ford Blue Advantage -- a digital marketplace designed to help dealers better connect with consumers who are searching for a vehicle. Also, be on the lookout for what the company plans to do in the electric vehicle (EV) space.

Brixmor Property Group

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) took a beatdown when the coronavirus hit, and Brixmor Property Group's stock price was stuck in the chaos. The company temporarily suspended dividends last year but has maintained its commitment to investors by making its first dividend payment of 2021. This REIT is special because it is mainly focused on grocery-anchored shopping centers -- an area of the market that has been steady since the pandemic.

Pfizer

This pharmaceutical company was all over the news for its incredible COVID-19 vaccine but investors don't seem to be too impressed. The stock price hasn't budged much and now there's a mix of bad news that could be overshadowed by a recent deal with the government to provide more doses of the vaccine. Amid all of the uncertainty regarding the true impact of the COVID-19 vaccines, here's one thing that has always been attractive to investors: the company's dividend yield of over 4%. It's one of the best deals you'll find in healthcare at a price that many can afford.

Southwest Airlines

If you're willing to bet on travel, Southwest Airlines has the strongest balance sheet in the U.S. airline industry. Unfortunately, the company reported dismal earnings results that could continue if demand doesn't return soon. But it doesn't hurt to add this stock to your watchlist just in case the stock price slips and falls in your favor. After all, travel fever is at an all-time high, and airline stocks could be rewarded greatly if safe and efficient travel is granted.

Snap

For buy-and-hold investors, Snap has been a huge victory. The new-age camera company has produced triple-digit returns within the last year and continues to win the hearts of Gen Z users. There are many reasons to fall in love with Snap and the best part is that the company is still reasonably priced in comparison to other high-growth tech stocks.

Get rewards all year long

Investing in the stock market comes with a lifetime of perks and you don't need a ton of money to start enjoying the benefits. Decide what you want, do your research, and build a portfolio that allows you to live a life you love. After all, buying your favorite stocks could be as simple (and cost-effective) as buying a dozen roses!

