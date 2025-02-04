7 Stocks Owned by President Trump: How Much Do They Cost?

President Donald Trump’s investment portfolio continues to be a topic of interest as he settles into his second term in the White House. For the 2024 election, Trump provided his latest financial disclosure, revealing a diverse range of holdings.

Consider This: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

Try This: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Both his business acumen and insights into possible stocks to make money stand out in his stock holdings. Here are seven of the biggest stocks Trump owns and how much they cost.

Apple (AAPL)

Stock Price: $236

$236 Trump’s Holdings: $500,000 to $1 million

Trump’s relationship with Apple has been convoluted. He tweeted in January 2014 that he had sold his Apple shares, complaining that its iPhone didn’t come in a bigger screen. Nevertheless, Trump’s most recent statements show he is again — or still — invested in the company.

Trump announced in January that Apple would make a “massive investment” in the U.S. following a call with CEO Tim Cook, Fox Business reported. That suggests a changed view of Apple from Trump.

Find Out: 15 Investments Warren Buffett Regrets

Amazon (AMZN)

Stock Price: $237.68

$237.68 Trump’s Holdings: $250,000 to $500,000

Even threatening to increase postal rates for Amazon, Trump has accused the company of unfair tax practices and harming small retailers. But there’s some recent evidence that the two are actually getting along more, beyond Trump’s investment portfolio.

According to Fox Business, Bezos congratulated Trump on his 2024 election victory and even donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Stock Price: $120.07

$120.07 Trump’s Holdings: $500,000 to $1 million

Trump’s investment in Nvidia is probably paying off. Trump introduced the $500 billion AI infrastructure project Stargate on January 22, 2025, naming Nvidia as one of the most important technology partners. Nvidia’s stock price soared 4% on this announcement, which pushed its market capitalization to $3.58 trillion, Benzinga reported.

Nvidia wants to be the leader in AI chip development, which lines up with Trump’s focus on developing AI and his vowed conflict with China.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Stock Price: $204.02

$204.02 Trump’s Holdings: $100,000 to $250,000

Even as he criticizes Alphabet, Google’s parent company, Trump keeps this investment alongside other tech giants. On the 2024 campaign trail, Trump accused Google of biased search results that favored his opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The New York Times reported that he actually threatened criminal prosecution, charging it “blatant interference of elections.” Google says it does not target results for political ends. But while Trump once railed against Google, he’s since grown soft on the idea, fearing competition with China.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Stock Price: $415.06

$415.06 Trump’s Holdings: $500,000 to $1 million

Microsoft’s Azure platform is also a major partner in Trump’s $500 billion Stargate AI project. Trump’s investment fits right in with his White House’s AI focus. The integration of AI tools, like Copilot, within Microsoft’s software suite has impressed analysts, significantly with innovation.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Stock Price: $31.86

$31.86 Trump’s Holdings: Over $4 billion

Trump’s stake in Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, has undergone recent changes. Trump transferred his entire 53% stake — 114.75 million shares — to the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, according to The New York Times.

While Trump remains the owner, his son Donald Trump Jr. now controls the trust with sole voting and investment authority. According to Bloomberg, Trump’s stake was valued at more than $4 billion at the time of transfer. After merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp, TMTG went public in March 2024 as DJT on Nasdaq. The company wants to create a “safe harbor” for free speech, an echo of mainstream social media platforms.

Tesla (TSLA)

Stock Price: $404.60

$404.60 Trump’s Holdings: $50,000 to $100,000

Trump has greatly changed his stance on Tesla, as his electric vehicle skepticism gave way to an unexpected alliance with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. This has helped shift Trump’s rhetoric to the point that the president is now betting on the electric vehicle company.

The support from Trump helped to propel Tesla’s stock to an all-time high of $488 per share and helped the company’s market value rocket 71% in 2024, according to CNBC, though it is not known when Trump invested in Tesla.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

Editor’s note: Stock prices were sourced from Yahoo Finance and are accurate as of market closing on Jan. 31, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Stocks Owned by President Trump: How Much Do They Cost?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.