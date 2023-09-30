7 Stocks Analysts Predict Have 100% Upside

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Although no one investment resource represents the end-all, be-all of the guidance spectrum, analyst-backed stocks with upside can be lucrative. In this case, we’re not talking about conservative targets of 8% growth a year. No, we’re dialing up the risk-reward factor to 100% (or greater) return potential.

Yes, even analyst predictions can get a little spicey at times. To be sure, a lot of these suits would prefer talking about blue chips and their established and predictable businesses. But if you really want to make a name for yourself – think Michael Burry and the housing market crash – you got to issue some bold bets.

Of course, just because an expert likes a particular company doesn’t mean you should ignore common sense. Perform your due diligence but also keep an eye out for these compelling stocks with upside potential.

NerdWallet (NRDS)

A personal finance company, NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) seems awfully intriguing at this hour. For full disclosure, shares slipped more than 9% so it’s not exactly the most encouraging enterprise. However, the financial guidance angle offers much relevance because of the current state of affairs. With Americans collectively carrying over $1 trillion in credit card debt, many households can use some money management strategies.

On a financial note, NerdWallet brings some attractive financial metrics to the table. For example, the company’s three-year revenue growth rate comes in at 23.8%, ranked better than 73.93% of enterprises in the interactive media industry. Even with this outsized performance, NRDS trades at only 1.11X trailing-year revenue, below the sector median of 2.1x. Also, it’s worth pointing out that NerdWallet carries zero debt on its books. As a result, it features a strong Altman Z-Score of 10.59, indicating financial stability.

Finally, analysts rate NRDS a strong buy with a $17.20 price target, implying 97% growth over the next 12 months. Thus, it’s one of the top analyst predictions.

JD.com (JD)

An e-commerce giant, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is one of the powerhouse enterprises in China. Ordinarily, that would be a positive attribute. Unfortunately, the nation’s economy is slowing. Moreover, experts project lower growth in 2030 and 2050, which set off some alarm bells. Based on this context, it’s perhaps unsurprising that JD fell more than 50% since the start of the year.

Nevertheless, for the contrarian investor, JD could be intriguing. First, shares trade at a forward earnings multiple of 8.69x, lower than 78% of its retail peers. To be fair, if JD fails to recover, this “cheap” multiple could later represent a value trap. At the same time, the company’s three-year revenue growth rate stands at 19.4%, above 82% of sector rivals. Also, shares trade at 0.3X sales, which may be undervalued enough to entice some gamblers.

Notably, analysts are willing to take that bet as one of the stocks with an upside, pegging JD as a consensus strong buy. Also, the average price target comes in at $57.21, implying over 100% returns.

Nuvei (NVEI)

Based in Montreal, Canada, Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) is a payment processor. Per its public profile, the company provides businesses with pay-in and payout options, including card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Further, Nuvei enables said business clients to accept more than 570 alternative payment methods. Given the rapid pace of digitalization, NVEI seems pertinent.

It may well be. However, the market has other ideas. Since the January opener, NVEI fell nearly 42%. In the trailing one-year period, shares slipped almost 46%. Even worse, investment data aggregator Gurufocus warned its readers that Nuvei could be a possible value trap. Therefore, prospective buyers need to apply caution with NVEI’s forward multiple of 7.13x. Still, what’s intriguing here is that during the past three years, Nuvei posted revenue and EBITDA growth of 45.7% and 75.4%, respectively. Both stats rank well above their respective industry averages.

Lastly, analysts peg NVEI as a strong buy with a $31.25 target, implying 110% growth. Thus, it’s one of the stocks with upside potential.

Planet Labs (PL)

Although risky, space economy participant Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) easily ranks among the analyst-backed stocks with upside. Specializing in miniature satellites, the company primarily offers Earth imaging services. Now, that might sound boring as heck. However, it’s been involved in much spicier affairs, such as the tracking of illicit oil entering North Korea.

Even with the proven relevance, the market isn’t having any of it. Since the January opener, PL lost more than 42% of its equity value. In the past 365 days, shares surrendered more than 52%, undoubtedly frustrating stakeholders. Still, patience may be a virtue.

I’m not going to sit here and say that Planet Labs offers sterling financials. Obviously, its deeply negative operating and net margins contradict such a notion. However, the company has a solid balance sheet, particularly a cash-to-debt ratio of 13.93x. That’s ranked better than 81.79% of its peers. And among analyst predictions, PL scores a unanimous strong buy view. The price target clocks in at $5.48, implying almost 112% upside.

ChargePoint (CHPT)

Both a compelling and astonishingly agonizing idea among expert-backed stocks with upside, ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) provides charging solutions for electric vehicles. On paper, ChargePoint addresses the chicken-and-egg dilemma of the EV rollout. In order to build more EVs, public infrastructure must be adequate. But to justify the development of infrastructure requires more EVs to be built.

During the first (complete) year of the COVID-19 crisis, CHPT skyrocketed due to the logically bullish implications. However, these days, investors are less impressed. Since the January opener, CHPT slipped more than 45%. In the past 365 days, it collapsed to the tune of almost 67%.

More people now question the justification for why CHPT ranks among the stocks with upside, especially with the negative margins. Still, the top line remains robust, which could be ChargePoint’s saving grace. Turning to analyst predictions, Wall Street’s finest rate CHPT as a consensus strong buy. Also, the price target lands at $10.98, implying over 120% upside potential.

CarParts.com (PRTS)

At first glance, CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) doesn’t appear a logical play for stocks with upside. However, the red ink printed on the charts needs clarification. Yes, since the January opener, PRTS has given up nearly 35% of its equity value, which doesn’t lend itself to encouragement. However, since June 9, PRTS actually gained just under 6%.

No, this return isn’t anything to write home about. However, it may suggest a pivot in the narrative. With inflation still imposing a stubborn headwind against consumer sentiment, people are less likely to buy new replacement vehicles. With these same households incentivized to keep their rides running for as long as possible, CarParts.com may see rising demand. Also, the financials – while challenging – aren’t all that bad. For example, its three-year revenue growth rate comes in at 15.9%, above 77.58% of rivals. Nevertheless, PRTS also trades at 0.33x trailing-year sales.

Regarding analyst predictions, PRTS is another unanimous strong buy. The average price target of $9.83 implies nearly 141% growth potential.

Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) puts its crosshairs on the China-focused precious metals market. Engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of silver-containing properties, Silvercorp is China’s largest primary silver producer. Of course, because of the hawkish monetary policy, the relative strength of the dollar has hurt SVM.

Since the start of the year, shares stumbled more than 21%. In the past one-year period, the positive return has now withered to just under 6%. However, given China’s industrial and economic ambitions, Silvercorp could be interesting. After all, silver represents an excellent conductor of electricity. Thus, rising EV production should translate to higher silver prices. In all fairness, Silvercorp has decent financials though few stats that pop out. The one that does is its operating margin of 26%, beating out 86.59% of its rivals.

Lastly, analysts peg SVM as a unanimous strong buy with a $5.92 price target, implying nearly 151% growth potential.

