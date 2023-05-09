7 Stocks AI Predicts Will Gain in 30 Days

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The world’s foremost artificial intelligence (AI) stock trading algorithm, An-E, predicts that seven stocks will gain 5%… or more… by June 6.

An-E (pronounced Annie) has made this kind of prediction before. Back in December, Wall Street was bullish on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Analysts were convinced JNJ could only go up… but An-E knew better. The algorithm said that JNJ stock was headed down 10% over one month… and JNJ stock fell that exact amount.

Wall Street was shocked… but An-E saw it coming long before everyone else.

We’ve seen spot-on predictions for Vontier (NYSE:VNT)… Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)… Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ). Now this technology has flagged a big move coming in these stocks to watch over the next 21 days.

WeWork (WE)

An-E Prediction: Gain 12.72% by June 6

WeWork (NYSE:WE) gained attention in Tuesday trading after the co-working company reported results for the first quarter of 2023. Its loss per share of 34 cents was in line with the analyst estimate. So was its revenue, which came in at $849 million.

By the end of the first quarter, CEO Sandeep Mathrani said WeWork had made great progress on its debt restructuring plans and had improved its fundamentals. As of the end of March, it had 73% occupancy across its 904,000 work stations. It also reported that its memberships were up 6% year over year.

So where does WE stock go next? According to An-E, shares will gain 12.72% by June 6.

PacWest (PACW)

An-E Prediction: Gain 9.89% by June 6

PacWest (NASDAQ:PACW) has been in the news lately for all of the wrong reasons. Shares are down more than 71% year to date as investors worry it will be the next victim of the regional banking crisis.

However, the Beverly Hills-based bank maintains it is in a strong position. On its Q1earnings call CEO Paul Taylor said that deposits have stabilized, with 71% of total deposits now insured as of the end of March. PacWest additionally saw total deposits increase $700 million quarter over quarter.

So where does PacWest go from here? Taylor says the banking chain is focusing on maximizing liquidity, and the An-E artificial intelligence engine predicts shares can gain 9.89% by June 6.

Credit Suisse (CS)

An-E Prediction: 8.64% Gain by June 6

Bank stocks across the Atlantic were also not immune from crisis. Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) failed in March 2023, and now, investors are waiting for UBS (NYSE:UBS) to complete its acquisition.

The path to failure, as experts highlight, was paved by numerous scandals. Just before it collapsed, Credit Suisse announced that it found “material weaknesses” in its operations… essentially that it was not appropriately managing risk. Given the collapses of SVB Financial’s (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ) Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank (OTCMKTS:SBNY), investors wanted out.

Although the UBS deal is approaching its deadline, An-E sees an opportunity. The artificial intelligence engine predicts CS stock can gain 8.64% by June 6.

NerdWallet (NRDS)

An-E Prediction: 7.57% Gain by June 6

At the time of its early November 2021 initial public offering (IPO), NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) had a value of $1.25 billion. Its IPO price range was $17-$19. Now, trading for $8.39, NerdWallet has a market capitalization of $640 million.

Its shares have fallen 12% so far in 2023.

However, there might be a case for a turnaround. An-E predicts shares can gain 7.57% by June 6.

And when the company reported Q1 results, revenue of $169.6 million was up more than 30% year over year. Keep an eye on NRDS stock to see why it caught the eye of this artificial intelligence engine.

Community Health Systems (CYH)

An-E Predictions: 5.88% Gain by June 6

Investors might not be as familiar with Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) stock. Based in Franklin, Tennessee, it operates a series of hospitals throughout the U.S. It also manages healthcare facilities like rehab centers, nursing homes, and urgent care clinics.

With a market cap under $500 million, CYH may not get a lot of attention. However, An-E is flagging that it might be worth watching.

The artificial intelligence engine predicts it will gain 5.88% by June 6.

LexinFintech (LX)

An-E Prediction: 5.68% Gain by June 6

Based in China, LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) is another relatively small player with a market cap under $500 million. The fintech company provides online financial services, such as through Fenqile.com. This website offers solutions like payment installments and personal loans. Another element of the company is Juzi Licai, an online investment platform.

Although it may not be well known, investors should definitely add it to their list of stocks to watch. LX shares are up more than 30% so far in 2023, and An-E thinks more gains are on the way.

In fact, the AI engine predicts the stock will gain 5.68% by June 6.

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)

An-E Prediction: 5.32% Gain by June 6

A slightly larger company with a market cap just below $800 million, Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) is also based in China. This company is in the online education space and primarily provides K-12 tutoring. It also offers education solutions like test prep and language courses in English and Japanese.

Although GOTU stock has been trading sideways in 2023, the last month has been a bit tough. Shares have fallen nearly 20%. Its last quarterly update, in February, may be playing a role with this. Gaotu shared that revenue, billings and net income were all down significantly from the prior-year period.

However, over the next month, this is a stock to watch. An-E predicts shares will gain 5.32% by June 6.

