7 States Where Gas Prices Have Fallen the Most Ahead of the Holidays

Gas prices are finally giving millions of Americans relief just in time for the holiday travel. For the first time since 2021, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas has fallen below $3, hitting $2.945.

Several factors are contributing to the low gas prices. Crude oil is sitting near $60 a barrel, winter-blend gasoline is cheaper to produce and gas demand has slowed. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), weekly gasoline demand dropped from 8.72 million barrels per day to 8.32 million, while total supply increased. More supply and lower demand usually mean cheaper gas.

While gas prices are falling nationwide, some states are seeing much bigger drops than others. These seven states currently rank among the least expensive places in the country to fill up, according to AAA.

Oklahoma

Price: $2.370

Oklahoma currently has the cheapest gas in the nation at an average of $2.370 per gallon. That’s 57 cents below the national average. This means high savings for Oklahoma drivers, whether commuting, running errands or traveling this festive season. The state benefits from its close proximity to major refineries on the Gulf Coast.

Colorado

Price: $2.478

With an average price of $2.478 per gallon, Colorado ranks as the second state where gas prices have dropped ahead of the holidays. For those planning drives through mountain towns and outdoor destinations, lower gas prices can significantly reduce the cost of holiday road trips.

Texas

Price: $2.501

Texas drivers are paying an average of $2.501 per gallon. As one of the country’s largest crude oil-producing states, Texans often enjoy lower fuel prices. Soft gas demand and cheaper winter-blend fuel are also contributing to the lower pump prices.

Arkansas

Price: $2.517

Gas prices in Arkansas now average about $2.517 per gallon. The state’s central location and access to multiple Gulf Coast refineries help maintain these competitive prices. Whether you’re commuting between rural and urban areas, this 42-cent discount matters.

Iowa

Price: $2.549

In Iowa, you’ll pay approximately $2.549 per gallon. Increased gasoline supply across the Midwest has helped stabilize prices. If you’re planning to hit the road this Christmas holiday, you’re going to save money on gas.

Mississippi

Price: $2.555

If you’re in Mississippi, expect to pay about $2.555 per gallon, a noticeable relief from last year’s gas prices. Lower crude oil costs and eased demand are playing a major role. Since driving is a daily necessity for many households, these lower prices can free up money for other holiday expenses like gifts.

Louisiana

Price: $2.574

Louisiana’s average gas price now sits at $2.574 per gallon. The state benefits from strong refining infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, which helps keep fuel accessible and affordable. Lower prices are arriving at a key moment as residents prepare for both holiday travel and year-end expenses.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 States Where Gas Prices Have Fallen the Most Ahead of the Holidays

