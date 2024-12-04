7 States Where a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You Less Than $62K Annually

A “comfortable” retirement means different things to different people, depending on factors like preferred lifestyle and individual health needs. But as a general rule, retiring comfortably means being able to pay all your bills on time, with money left over for fun and additional savings.

The two main drivers of a comfortable retirement are the size of your nest egg and your location. If you’ve saved up at least $1 million for retirement — which puts you in pretty elite company, according to a CNBC survey — then you may be in a decent position to retire comfortably in some locations.

Find Out: How Much a Comfortable retirement Will Cost You in Each State

For You: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

But if you’ve saved closer to the median of about $200,000 for Americans ages 65 to 74, then you’ll need an affordable retirement destination. For seniors who want to retire in the United States, that likely means settling down in the South or Midwest.

Here’s a look at seven states where a comfortable retirement will cost less than $62,000 annually.

Also see three states where you’ll need $100,000 per year to retire comfortably.

A Comfortable Retirement

A recent GOBankingRates analysis delved into the average retirement income you would need to live comfortably throughout the U.S. The analysis focused on how much money you can expect to spend on the following five items in all 50 states:

Housing

Groceries

Utilities

Healthcare

Transportation.

Next, the annual retirement income needed to cover these living expenses was calculated, with an additional 20% to account for the “comfortable” aspect of retirement. In only seven of the 50 states was it determined that you could retire comfortably on less than $62,000 a year.

Here’s a look at those seven states and some of the key data, listed from least to most income needed.

Be Aware: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

West Virginia

Total annual expenditures: $48,492

$48,492 20% comfort buffer: $9,698

$9,698 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,190

Oklahoma

Total annual expenditures: $49,996

$49,996 20% comfort buffer: $9,999

$9,999 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,995

Kansas

Total annual expenditures: $50,517

$50,517 20% comfort buffer: $10,103

$10,103 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,620

Alabama

Total annual expenditures: $50,980

$50,980 20% comfort buffer: $10,196

$10,196 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,176

Mississippi

Total annual expenditures: $51,096

$51,096 20% comfort buffer: $10,219

$10,219 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,315

Arkansas

Total annual expenditures: $51,211

$51,211 20% comfort buffer: $10,242

$10,242 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,453

Missouri

Total annual expenditures: $51,211

$51,211 20% comfort buffer: $10,242

$10,242 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,453

Where To Avoid

For those who want to know what places to avoid if you don’t expect to have much retirement income, here are the five states where it costs the most to retire comfortably, ranked in order of annual costs.

Hawaii: $129,296 a year needed to retire comfortably

$129,296 a year needed to retire comfortably California: $100,687 a year needed to retire comfortably

$100,687 a year needed to retire comfortably Massachusetts: $100,201 a year needed to retire comfortably

$100,201 a year needed to retire comfortably Alaska: $86,868 a year needed to retire comfortably

$86,868 a year needed to retire comfortably New York: $85,480 a year needed to retire comfortably

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2023: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as “food at home”; (2) annual spending on housing, defined as “shelter”; (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as “gasoline, other fuels and motor oil” AND “other vehicle expenses”; (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as “utilities, fuels, and public services”; and (6) overall average annual expenditures. Spending estimates were adjusted to the state level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost of living index score in each state, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2024 second quarter cost of living index data. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (7) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of one’s budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then combined factors (6) and (7) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (8) retirement savings needed to live comfortably. All data was collected on and up to date as of Oct. 1, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 States Where a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You Less Than $62K Annually

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.