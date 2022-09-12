7 Small Appliances That Can Actually Lower Your Electric Bill

Many folks faced sky-high energy bills this summer. And at a time when many areas are facing heatwaves, this meant cutting AC costs was a must. But even as the summer draws to a close, our energy woes aren't going away. If anything, it seems like higher energy prices are here to stay. Pair that with record inflation, and we're all going to be looking for new ways to make our power use more efficient.

While cutting back on how much power we use can often mean simply turning off or unplugging appliances, sometimes it means buying new ones altogether. Upgrading to more energy efficient appliances, such as a new refrigerator or stove, can go a long way (and it may even get you a tax credit).

In some cases, however, the answer isn't replacing a large appliance -- it's getting a smaller one. Here are a few small appliances that can help you lower your electric bill without sacrificing your quality of life.

1. Electric kettle

If you have an electric stovetop, you could save both time and money by investing in an electric kettle. Not only does an electric kettle boil water much faster than an electric stove top burner, but it's also far more energy efficient.

Additionally, kettles have an auto-off feature that automatically turns them off once they hit boiling -- unlike a stovetop pot you need to keep watching. (Forget about your pot of water and you can literally melt the pot. Don't ask how I know.)

For the tea drinkers out there, consider a model with variable temperature settings to ensure you're not overheating your tea water. Get a programmable one to ensure your water is ready to go when you get up in the morning, too.

2. Toaster oven

Do you cringe every time you heat up your giant oven to cook a single piece of chicken? Consider a countertop toaster oven. While they may have "toast" in the name, most toaster ovens can bake and broil just as well, if not better, than a regular oven.

Want even better food? Look for a convection toaster oven. These models have a fan (or two) inside that moves the hot air around. This helps your food cook faster and get crisper.

Oh, and those fancy air fryers you keep hearing about? They're basically just convection ovens! Get the same result, without the extra appliance, by investing in a toaster oven with a convection setting instead.

3. Microwave

Few kitchen tools are as good at reheating food as a microwave. They're also handy for melting butter and chocolate, defrosting frozen goods, and popping popcorn. Most modern microwaves will be much more efficient than using an electric burner or oven. Look for an Energy Star certified model for extra efficiency.

4. Rice cooker

Anyone who makes rice once a week or more can likely benefit from a basic rice cooker. They'll generally be much more energy efficient than an electric stovetop. Plus, the rice will likely come out better, too. (Rice is also very inexpensive, so adding rice to your meals can help your grocery budget, as well.)

5. Bread machine

If your family goes through a lot of bread, then a bread machine is a smart purchase. Making bread yourself is significantly cheaper than buying loaves from the store, but the process can be time intensive if you do it by hand. A bread machine does most of the work for you, so making fresh bread is a breeze.

Bread machines will also help your electric bill, too. Most bread can bake for an hour or more, which is a lot of electricity in a typical oven. A bread machine is far more efficient, as it only needs to heat the small space inside the machine instead of the two or more cubic feet of your big oven.

6. Fans

A good fan is nearly priceless when the weather turns warm. If you live somewhere with only a few hot days a year, a fan or two can mean you don't need to bother with an air conditioner at all.

For those of us in hotter climates, a fan can still help you save a lot of money on AC costs. A well-placed fan can help circulate the cool air from your AC, meaning you can keep the thermostat a few degrees higher without feeling the heat.

7. Electric blanket

This is another small appliance that's useful no matter where you live. For warmer winters, a good electric blanket may mean your heater stays off entirely. Simply turn it on for a few minutes to get it warm, then let your body heat keep it going.

Even if you live somewhere cold, an electric blanket can be a powerful tool in your arsenal against the chill. Pair a good electric blanket with a nice sweater and some thick socks, and you can keep your thermostat at a money-saving temperature instead of heating the whole house.

It's the little things

Americans are a bit beholden to the idea that bigger is better. But when it comes to your energy bill, sometimes downsizing really can save the day -- and your budget.

