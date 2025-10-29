7 Side Gigs Stay-at-Home Parents Can Do a Couple Hours per Week

Working as a stay-at-home parent might be the most rewarding job you’ve ever had. However, that doesn’t mean you couldn’t benefit from earning a little extra cash.

If you’re looking for a side gig to take on while your child naps or plays, there’s a wide variety of available options. Keep reading to learn about seven side gigs stay-at-home parents can do on their own schedule — without hiring a babysitter.

Dog Walker

Average pay: $17 per hour

Get out of the house and walk a cute dog. Your little one will enjoy helping you and playing with the pup — serving as entertainment that actually pays you.

Find dog walking jobs on sites like Rover and Wag.

Online Tutor

Average pay per hour: $19 per hour

If you previously worked as a teacher or simply have a subject matter expertise, working as an online tutor can be a rewarding opportunity. Simply log into your computer and virtually meet with students to help with homework and test preparation.

Many companies offer online tutoring jobs, such as Tutor.com and Preply.

Transcriptionist

Average pay per hour: $20 per hour

As you may have guessed, a transcriptionist works to transcribe audio recordings — from meetings, legal proceedings, dictations, etc. — into transcripts. If you’re a skilled typist with excellent listening skills, this could be a great choice for you.

Gigs are available on sites like TranscribeMe, Daily Transcription, Rev and SpeakWrite.

Selling Handmade Goods

Average pay per hour: Varies

Put your artsy side to work by selling handmade items on Etsy. Whether you can knit, paint, design printables, make jewelry or have any other crafty talent, there’s a client base for it.

Most Etsy sellers earn at least $417 per month, with average earnings totaling $2,965 per month, according to Customcy.

Virtual Interior Designer

Average pay per hour: $35 per hour

Whether you previously worked as an interior designer or simply have an eye for home design, opting for a virtual interior designer gig can be a lot of fun. You’ll meet with clients online to discuss their needs, then create design plans for their space.

Virtual interior designer jobs are available with companies like Decorilla and Havenly.

Resume Writer

Average pay per hour: $18 per hour

Earn money by helping other people find work. As a resume writer, you’ll learn about clients’ skills, qualifications, experience and career goals, then craft a resume that helps them appeal to potential employers.

Find resume writer jobs with companies like Executive Resume Writers and Resume Perk.

Online Translator

Average pay per hour: $28 per hour

If you’re fluent in at least one other language, consider becoming an online translator. You’ll translate a variety of documents, such as books, instruction guides and film subtitles.

Companies like Gengo, Translated and Stepes hire online translators.

Editor’s note: Average pay data was sourced from ZipRecruiter.

