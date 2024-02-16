7 Side Gigs Just for Floridians

The state of Florida is famous for many things — sunshine, beaches, tourism, senior living, hurricanes — which means it is ripe for side gigs that take advantage of what Floridians value the most. Some of the best side gigs in Florida might take a small amount of money to get started, but most simply require you put in the effort marketing your services.

Here’s a look at seven side gigs that work especially well in the Sunshine State.

1. Run Errands for the Elderly

Florida remains the No. 1 retirement destination in the U.S. — which means it has a large senior population. One way to earn extra money is to get a side hustle running errands for older folks. This might include picking up groceries or prescriptions, driving seniors to places they need to go or checking on homes while seniors are out of town. Startup costs are minimal, and you can expect to charge an average of $30 an hour, according to the Senior Errand Service website.

2. Weatherproofing Homes

There has been a noticeable rise in the frequency and severity of storms in Florida, which has created even more demand for home weatherproofing services. This work typically includes boarding up windows, sealing potential water entry points, reinforcing doors and cleaning gutters and downspouts.

3. Storm Repairs

Along the same lines, once a storm has passed, there’s usually a lot of cleanup and repair work to take care of. If you are handy with tools, you can get a side gig repairing storm damage and clearing out debris.

4. Rent Your Extra Space

If you have a spare room in your home, you can make extra money renting it out to tourists — especially if you live near travel hotspots like Orlando or Miami. You can do this on your own or through services such as Airbnb. The latter option might be preferable to ensure guests are properly vetted.

5. Fishing Guide

Another thing Florida is known for is its fishing — both freshwater and saltwater. If you have expertise in fishing and boating, you can get a side gig as a fishing guide for established companies or on your own.

6. Watersports Instructor

Many tourists visiting Florida for the first time want to take a stab at kayaking, windsurfing, sailing or snorkeling. If you have experience in these areas, you can earn good money teaching the proper techniques.

7. Real Estate Investor

Florida is one of the hottest real estate markets in the country and likely to remain that way as more people move to the state from elsewhere. Because of high demand, real estate can be pricey in the Sunshine State. But you don’t necessarily have to make a large financial commitment to get started. One way to keep your initial outlay low is by investing in a Real Estate Investment Trust, which lets you buy shares in properties. You can also invest through platforms like Fundrise, which might require as little as $500 to get started, according to Penny Hoarder.

