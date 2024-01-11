7 Secret Strategies To Make Quick Cash in 2024

Many people made resolutions to increase their incomes in 2024, but if you’re just looking to score some quick cash, you don’t need to start a side hustle, get a second job or ask your boss for a raise.

Experts: Make These 7 Money Resolutions If You Want To Become Rich on an Average Salary

More: How To Get $340 a Year in Cash Back – for Things You Already Buy

There’s no shortage of opportunities to pocket a little extra money to spend on things you want or save for a rainy day. Here are some ways to cash in that you might not have thought of.

Refer Family and Friends

Many companies, from banks to clothing stores, pay their customers to help them drum up new business, and you can cash in on the opportunity.

“Word of mouth is the most powerful form of marketing and, as such, many businesses and retailers will pay you to share their services with loved ones,” said consumer finance and budgeting expert Andrea Woroch, author, writer and regular on-air contributor for “Good Morning America” and “Today.”

“Just share your unique URL via text, email or social media to start earning when someone signs up through the link. For example, Sam’s Club promises $20 instant savings if you get someone to buy a new membership, and they’ll get a $20 e-gift card to use towards a new purchase.”

Find Out: 10 Ways To Make Quick Cash Online

Get a Better Cash-Back Card

One of the easiest ways to earn money passively is to pick the right charge card and use it responsibly.

“Data collected by Gigapoints found that the average credit card user is missing out on $1,000 worth of cash back each year by using the wrong type of rewards card,” said Woroch. “Review your year-end statement to figure out which type of purchases you make the most and look for a card that offers bonus cash back for those categories. Compare cash-back cards at sites like CardRates to find the best one for your spending needs and one that offers a big cash bonus when you first sign up.”

Make Your Opinion Count

Many brands reward anyone willing to help them improve their products, services, and operations, which gives you the chance to earn money in your spare time.

“Share your opinions by taking online surveys via sites like Inbox Dollars and participating in online focus groups through companies like Sago,” said Woroch. “I earned a $150 gift card by reviewing a new travel promotion from a popular vacation club through this site.”

Cash in on Clutter

People often donate things like clothes, toys and homeware after the holidays to make way for all the new merchandise they just bought or received — but why give away what you can sell?

“Sell unwanted clothing at Poshmark, sell designer fashion at TheRealReal, sell old electronics on BuyMyTronics and sell old sporting gear at SidelineSwap,” said Woroch. “You can even sell unwanted gift cards at sites like Cardpool.com for up to 92% of the value.”

Rent Whatever You Aren’t Using

There will be things that you can’t or won’t sell, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make them pay just the same.

“Rent your car when it’s not in use via Turo or GetAround,” said Woroch. “Rent baby gear you no longer use to travelers via BabyQuip or rent your home for corporate or personal events via PeerSpace. But limit these rentals to no more than 14 days to avoid income tax implications.”

Become a Secret Shopper

Just as brands pay for feedback in surveys and focus groups, stores and restaurants pay people to visit their locations undercover and report on their experience.

“Secret shoppers work for consumer research companies and provide valuable feedback about shopping experiences,” said Melanie Musson, a finance expert with Expert Insurance Reviews. “Not only can you earn a little extra money, but you can also enjoy the experience, which could range from getting a free coffee to free groceries and occasionally maybe something bigger like furniture.”

Earn While You Spend

No matter how much you cut back on spending, you’re going to still make some purchases — so why not collect even while you spend?

“Cash back websites are a great way to make some money back on purchases you’re already making in 2024,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback. “These websites partner directly with retailers to create affiliate links that take you to the partner retailer’s website. You do your shopping as you normally would and then you get cash back for your qualifying purchases. If you’re not using a cash back website, you’re essentially leaving free money on the table.”

Landau cited her own platform’s many features, but it’s not the only game in town.

“For example, Fetch is a free rewards app that gives you points for uploading pictures of your receipts, which you can redeem for free gift cards to stores like Target and Amazon,” said Woroch. “Check their special offers section to see which brands and services will get you the most points. You can earn 20,000 points right now by submitting a digital receipt from Blue Apron — that’s like getting $20 back.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Secret Strategies To Make Quick Cash in 2024

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.