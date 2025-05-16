7 Sam’s Club Items Retirees Need To Buy Ahead of Summer 2025

It’s the perfect time to put your Sam’s Club membership towards making summer purchases. The warehouse club’s latest Instant Savings promotion is valid now through June 1 with discounts to help save money across departments like personal care, apparel, grocery and much more.

Keep reading for the top summer-specific items that retirees will want to take advantage of shopping at Sam’s Club.

Member’s Mark Sunscreen Spray, SPF 50 (3-Pack)

Price: $14.67

It’s a win-win for your skin and wallet to shop Member’s Mark sunscreen spray.

Each spray has a broad spectrum SPF 50 for superior protection from the sun’s rays and is water resistant for up to 80 minutes. Members receive $2 instant savings on each three-pack, which breaks the cost per sunscreen bottle down to $4.89 each.

ZULU Insulated Water Bottle (2-Pack)

Price: $19.98

Whether you’re on a long flight, hiking over the weekend or tending to home improvement projects at home, ZULU’s insulated water bottles will help you stay hydrated all day, every day.

These 26-ounce bottles come in a set of two and feature leak-proof flip lids with locks and a built-in carry loop. Choose from yuca/gray or pink/white color combinations while supplies last.

Lasko 42″ Oscillating DC Tower Fan

Price: $39.98

Keep key rooms in your home, like bedrooms and living rooms, cool all summer long with a Lasko tower fan, now $10 off its online listed price. Choose from 12 fan speeds for optimal coolness and use the remote control included to easily operate the fan.

Special K Red Berries Cereal

Price: $7.48

Enjoy a heart-healthy breakfast every morning with Special K red berries cereal.

Sam’s Club members save $2 on each 38-ounce box, which is a great value compared to what you’d find elsewhere. The same cereal brand and box size typically retails for $16.39 when purchased online at Walmart.

Eddie Bauer Women’s Water Sandal

Price: $19.74

Receive $5 off when you shop for a pair of Eddie Bauer water sandals and keep your feet comfortable while experiencing the great outdoors. These slip-on sandals feature a back hook-and-loop fastening strap to adjust to your ideal fit and are available in women’s shoe sizes 6 to 11.

What about men’s sandals? Men’s Eddie Bauer water sandals are also on sale for $5 off this month in shoe sizes 8 through 13.

Reel Life Men’s Long Sleeve UV T-Shirt

Price: $8.98

Stock up on all your favorite colors in Reel Life’s UV t-shirts while the $2 off discount is valid! These long sleeve men’s shirts offer UPF 50 sun protection and moisture-wicking to keep you cool while you’re out in the sun.

Member’s Mark Extra Large Anti-Gravity Chair (Set of 2)

Price: $139.74

Invite friends over to relax outside by the pool or garden in this set of Member’s Mark anti-gravity chairs.

Each chair is designed with oversized frames that fully extend and recline to meet your specific comfort levels. A slide-out table is built in with cup holders and enough space to keep small snacks, smartphones and books nearby.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of May 15, 2025, and are subject to change.

