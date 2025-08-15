7 Sam’s Club Items Retirees Need To Buy Ahead of Fall

As fall approaches, savvy retirees should consider stocking up on essential items at Sam’s Club before seasonal demand drives prices higher and reduces availability. The warehouse retailer offers budget-friendly prices on products particularly valuable for seniors on fixed incomes.

Here are the Sam’s Club items retirees should buy before fall.

Health and Wellness Essentials

Prescription medications

Price: prices vary

These should be at the top your must-buy items. Plus, Members are eligible to receive a 30-day supply of over 600 generic drugs for $10 or less as well as 10 select generic prescriptions for $0, according to Sam’s Club’s website. In Arizona, California and Minnesota, drugs listed in the free drug benefit are available for $2 for a 30-day supply. With fall flu season approaching, now is the time to transfer prescriptions and compare costs with your current pharmacy.

Seasonal Shopping

Bulk Non-Perishables

Price: $6.78 to $12.98

These offer excellent value when purchased ahead of winter weather. Sam’s Club’s warehouse model allows retirees to stock up on essentials like Campbell’s Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup, Barilla Pasta Variety Pack, Minute Instant Light and Fluffy White Rice and other frozen items that won’t spoil. These purchases become especially valuable when icy conditions make frequent grocery trips challenging.

Winter Comfort Items

Price: $24.98 to $64.97

Make sure to purchase now while selection remains high. Consider stocking up on Member’s Mark Luxury Cozy Knit Throws, Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater and any weatherproofing supplies before retailers shift inventory to holiday merchandise. Sam’s Club’s bulk pricing on these seasonal necessities can provide substantial savings.

Gift Cards and Entertainment

Restaurant and Retail Gift Cards

Price: $19.98 to $99.98

These present year-round savings opportunities. Sam’s Club typically offers gift cards at discounted rates, allowing retirees to stretch their dining and shopping budgets further. With holiday season approaching, purchasing these cards in advance can help manage entertainment expenses.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

