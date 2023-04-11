7 Sam’s Club Brand Items With the Best Bargains in April

Spring has arrived and Sam's Club shoppers can pick up everything they need to welcome the warmer months at their homes. From kid-friendly swings to enjoy outside to patio furniture and grills perfect for dining out in the temperate weather, score the best deals on these Member's Mark must-haves.

Here are the Sam's Club brand items with the best bargains in April.

Member's Mark Wild Caught Seasoned Salmon, Frozen

At $19.98, Sam's Club shoppers receive $3 off with instant savings on this Member's Mark wild caught frozen seasoned salmon. This salmon comes in boneless portions and is pre-seasoned with paprika, black pepper, basil, parsley and oregano. This special offer ends on June 4.

Member's Mark Men's Long Sleeve Lounge Tee

Enjoy a weekend at home or work remotely in comfort with the Member's Mark men's long sleeve lounge tee. This tee is on sale for $7.81, allowing Sam's Club members to enjoy $5.17 in savings. Pick between a wide variety of colors and sizes. This tee is machine-washable and tumble dry.

Member's Mark 47" Webbed Nest Swing

Get ready for outdoor fun with the kiddos! This Member's Mark 47" webbed nest swing is designed for a reliable and comfortable ride, able to hold a capacity of three riders for hours of endless fun. Sam's Club members will receive $15 off (regular price: $69.98) with Instant Savings now through April 24.

Member's Mark Cozy Knit Heathered Leopard Throw

Priced at just slightly under $20, this Member's Mark throw comes in a wide variety of colors and is made from a plush, ultra-soft fabric. Keep a spare throw on couches, chairs and in the car for extra comfort when you're home or on the go.

Loyola Outdoor Adjustable Wicker Chaise

Need new outdoor furniture? Add the Loyola outdoor adjustable wicker chaise to your Sam's Club shopping cart. These two chaise lounges are adjustable and made from wicker for a timeless look. This item is also eligible for Instant Savings with $50 off the original price of $349. Offer ends April 30.

Member's Mark Fold Down Fire Pit

Originally priced at $99.98, Sam's Club shoppers will save $60.07 on this newly price-reduced Member's Mark fold down fire pit. This fire pit is portable and convenient to easily set up and take down. Bring it along to campgrounds or on road trips and enjoy the warmth of the fire pit alongside family and friends.

Member's Mark Pro Series Gas Assist Charcoal Grill

Get your grill on! The Member's Mark pro series gas assist charcoal grill includes a porcelain enamel lid and fire bowl designed to deliver the ultimate grilling performance. Originally priced at $299, Sam's Club shoppers will receive Instant Savings of $49.02 off their purchase. This offer runs now through April 21.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

