The 7 Retirement Factors That Matter Most -- and the Places That Win on Nearly All of Them

Key Points

The Motley Fool surveyed 2,000 retirees to find out what matters most to them in deciding where to retire.

Three Florida locations ranked as the best places in the U.S. to retire.

What's most important in retirement? Different people will have different opinions. However, several factors rank high on most people's lists.

The Motley Fool surveyed 2,000 retired Americans to get their thoughts. It used the insights from the survey to rank the best places to retire in the U.S. Here are seven retirement factors that matter most -- and the places that win on nearly all of them -- based on "The Motley Fool's 2026 Best Places to Retire" report.

1. Quality of Life

The most important retirement factor, by far, for the 2,000 retirees surveyed by The Motley Fool was quality of life. The attributes of a retirement location included in quality of life were restaurant options, walkability, access to outdoor recreation, access to retirement communities, arts and entertainment options, proximity to an airport, and public transit access.

2. Healthcare access and quality

Healthcare access and quality also ranked high on the list of what matters most to retirees. Reliable care and access to healthcare specialists become even more important the older you get.

3. Housing affordability

Housing costs are the largest expense for many retirees. It's understandable, therefore, that housing affordability is a critical factor in deciding where to retire.

4. Crime and safety

No one wants to live out their golden years in constant fear of break-ins, muggings, or other criminal activity. Unsurprisingly, many respondents to The Motley Fool's survey cited crime and safety as a top concern about where they plan to retire.

5. Weather and climate

It's no coincidence that some of the most popular retirement destinations have year-round good weather. Retirees ranked weather and climate as a key criterion in deciding where to live during retirement.

6. State and local taxes

How much retirees must pay in state and local taxes also makes a big difference in which locations are most appealing. Thirteen states don't tax any retirement income, including IRAs, 401(k) plans, or pensions. Forty-one states (plus the District of Columbia) don't tax Social Security benefits.

7. Non-housing affordability

While housing affordability ranked No. 3 on the list of what matters most to retirees in The Motley Fool's survey, non-housing affordability was also a significant concern. Non-housing affordability is a catch-all term that encompasses a range of daily expenses, including (but not limited to) food, transportation, and utilities.

Top places to retire

Which places score highly in several of these seven categories? The Motley Fool used eight public and institutional datasets to evaluate every U.S. county. Any counties with populations below 40,000, quality-of-life scores under 35, or housing affordability scores below 35 were excluded. This analysis found three places as the best overall picks for retirees.

1. Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Florida

The Fort Lauderdale area scored highly for quality of life, thanks to its varied cultural, shopping, and dining options. Its year-round sunny weather was also a key advantage. However, housing costs in the area are above the national average. Fort Lauderdale's crime rates are also higher than in some other South Florida communities, and its healthcare outcomes are below average.

2. St. Augustine, St. Johns County, Florida

St. Augustine boasts a rich history as the oldest European-established settlement in the continental U.S. Its quality-of-life score is exceptional, thanks in part to easy access to museums, restaurants, and retailers. Like Fort Lauderdale, this area enjoys sunshine year-round. The main downsides to retiring in St. Augustine, though, are the high home insurance costs (due to hurricane risk) and heavy tourism, which can lead to crowded streets and beaches.

3. Quincy, Gadsden County, Florida

Not every appealing Florida retirement location is on the beach. Quincy is a small town near the state capital of Tallahassee. The main pluses for this area are its low cost of living, laid-back atmosphere, and historic downtown. On the other hand, Quincy's healthcare access and dining and shopping options are more limited than in larger cities.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.