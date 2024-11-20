7 Rent Concessions You Probably Haven’t Thought of That Could Save You Money

Rent isn’t cheap, but there are savvy ways to cut costs and save money if you know where to look. Skip the basic “first month free” deals and aim for smarter, lesser-known concessions that can make a real impact on monthly expenses. Consider utility credits, free parking spots or waived pet fees — options that landlords are often more open to negotiating than a straight-up rent discount. These strategies help secure better deals while keeping overall costs low. A key tip is to always get agreements in writing to prevent any future issues.

Ready to step up the renting game? Here are seven creative rent hacks that can help save big.

Request a Utility Credit

Instead of negotiating a rent discount, go for a utility credit. With electricity, gas and water prices climbing, this move can seriously cut down expenses. If utilities are already included in the rent, ask for a cap on future increases to dodge surprise hikes. Landlords usually prefer covering part of the utility costs since they often get bulk-rate deals.

When it works: Best for older buildings with high utility bills or in cases where utilities aren’t already included in the rent package.

Negotiate Free or Discounted Parking

Parking fees can get expensive, especially in urban areas. Asking the landlord for a free or discounted spot could save anywhere from $50 to $300 per month. If the space isn’t needed, consider renting it out for extra income. This strategy works best in buildings with plenty of parking or if the landlord has trouble filling spaces.

Why It Works: Landlords often prefer to fill empty spots rather than leave them unused — it’s more convenient to sweeten a parking deal without lowering the rent.

Secure Free Storage Space

If the apartment complex offers storage units, request one as part of the lease agreement. This can eliminate the expense of renting an off-site storage space, adding extra value to the rental package.

Why it works: Many landlords have vacant storage units that aren’t making any money. Including one with the lease is an easy, low-cost incentive for them.

Request a Rent Credit for Missing Amenities

When an amenity like a gym or pool is out of service, ask for a temporary rent credit. Explain that the unavailability of the feature reduces the value of the rental experience and suggest a fair reduction based on its importance and expected downtime.

Why it works: Landlords want to keep tenants satisfied and avoid complaints. Offering a small credit is often easier than dealing with lease disputes or dissatisfaction.

Propose a Rent Decrease in Exchange for Minor Repairs

Offering to tackle minor repairs such as painting, fixing leaky faucets or maintaining the garden can be an easy trade-off for a lower rent. Hiring contractors can be expensive, so handling minor repairs saves the landlord money and shows commitment to keeping the property in good condition.

When it works: Ideal for older buildings that need regular upkeep or when the landlord is juggling multiple units and lacks time for minor fixes.

Ask for Flexible Lease Terms

Locking in a long-term lease can help secure a lower monthly rent. However, if flexibility is a priority, request a month-to-month lease without a steep price increase. This option is ideal for uncertain future plans.

Why it works: Landlords appreciate the stability of long-term tenants, as it reduces turnover costs. This tactic works well with a strong rental history and long-term intentions. If the property struggles with tenant retention, landlords may be open to offering more flexible terms.

Negotiate Pet Fee Reductions

Pet fees can drain the budget fast, so consider asking for a waiver or discount on the monthly fee instead of pushing for a rent cut. Highlight the pet’s good behavior and provide references from past landlords to support the request.

Why it works: Pet fees are usually seen as extra profit for landlords, so there’s often room for negotiation. Landlords are more likely to accommodate if the pet has a solid track record and won’t cause damage. This tactic works best with a well-behaved pet and a strong rental history.

