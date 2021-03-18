7 Reddit Penny Stocks Seeing the Most Chatter Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Retail investors over on Reddit Penny Stocks are showing interest in quite a few interesting players today that investors with a stomach for risk may want to keep an eye on.

Source: Vladeep / Shutterstock.com

Penny stocks being the target of retail investors on Reddit comes as no surprise. These types of investors are already willing to throw loads of money at stocks for the memes. Add in the cheap entry price for penny stocks and you open them up to even more investors on the social media platform.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the companies that are generating the most talk over on Reddit Penny Stocks.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF ) — ATNF stock is up 6.2% as of this writing with roughly 650,000 shares changing hands.

(NASDAQ: ) — ATNF stock is up 6.2% as of this writing with roughly 650,000 shares changing hands. Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA ) — MARA stock is next up on the list with a 4.6% increase and over 12 million shares traded.

(NASDAQ: ) — MARA stock is next up on the list with a 4.6% increase and over 12 million shares traded. Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA ) — SVRA stock is the first falling today with shares taking a 9.9% beating as nearly 4 million change hands.

(NASDAQ: ) — SVRA stock is the first falling today with shares taking a 9.9% beating as nearly 4 million change hands. Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CTXR ) — CTXR stock isn’t seeing much movement today and trading is low at less than 3 million shares.

(NASDAQ: ) — CTXR stock isn’t seeing much movement today and trading is low at less than 3 million shares. Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN: ZOM ) — ZOM stock is also dipping lower Thursday with shares down 5.2% and roughly 33 million changing hands.

(NYSEAMERICAN: ) — ZOM stock is also dipping lower Thursday with shares down 5.2% and roughly 33 million changing hands. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL ) — SNDL stock is mostly unchanging today as more than 247 million shares of the stock trade.

(NASDAQ: ) — SNDL stock is mostly unchanging today as more than 247 million shares of the stock trade. TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) — TXMD is down 1.3 today as almost 5 million shares of the stock trade.

Of course, these are far from the only stocks that Reddit traders have taken an interest in lately.

Reddit can’t help but boost up stocks of companies with groups on subreddits getting together to help in the effort. Some of their biggest targets have been GameStop (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), and Nokia (NYSE:NOK). While the retail investor craze has died down lately, there’s still plenty of news worth keeping up on. Let’s check in on what stocks Redditors have been loving of late below.

More Reddit Stocks News

With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post 7 Reddit Penny Stocks Seeing the Most Chatter Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.