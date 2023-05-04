7 Reasons Why Dogs Eat Grass

Perhaps one of the most hotly debated and unusual “snacks” that dogs love is their occasional impulse to eat grass.

Contrary to popular belief, your dog’s inclination to munch on grass doesn’t necessarily mean they need to throw up—but it can be an indication of your pet’s overall health and well-being.

There are a host of reasons your dog could be turning to your front lawn for a nibble. They can range from the benign (boredom) to the worrisome (upset stomach).

Here’s a look at what’s driving your dog to eat grass and when you should be concerned.

7 Reasons Dogs Eat Grass

Usually, dogs eating grass is a natural reaction or behavior and is harmless, says Dr. Steven Golla, D.V.M. and veterinarian at Innovetive Petcare, a business support service for veterinary practices.

“It may mean the dog has an upset [gastrointestinal] tract or it may mean nothing at all,” he says. He adds that dogs will instinctively eat grass if they’re lacking certain nutrients in their diet.

1. They Have an Upset Stomach

Dogs will turn to grass when they have an upset or inflamed stomach, says Dr. Candy Akers, D.V.M., a holistic veterinarian and owner of Journeys Holistic Life, an online holistic pet care store.

“In some dogs, it’s instinct to eat grass to induce vomiting,” Akers says.

A 2008 study published in Applied Animal Behaviour Science found that “plant eating is a normal behavior of domestic dogs.”

Researchers also concluded that since plant-eating has also been observed in wolves and other wild canids, “it seems likely that it serves some biological purpose.”

2. To Eat More Fiber

Dogs will also instinctively consume grass, which is a source of fiber, if their current diet is low on fiber, Golla says.

Scientific research has shown that an adult dog’s daily diet can contain up to 50% carbohydrates by weight, including 2.5% to 4.5% from fiber. A minimum of about 5.5% of the diet should come from fats and 10% from protein.

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, dogs need fiber in their diet to help them digest food properly and regularly pass stool. Grass, which is a plentiful source of fiber, may be ingested to help regulate their bodily functions.

Golla adds that too much grass, however, can cause constipation.

3. They Have a Nutritional Deficiency

If a dog isn’t fed a proper, well-balanced and appropriate diet, it may eat grass as a counterbalance to poor nutrition.

“Dogs that are missing something for their diet will try and fill the void by consuming grass,” Golla says.

If you suspect a nutritional deficiency, it’s best to take your dog to the vet and have them tested to see where their diet may be lacking.

4. They’re Anxious

Some dogs that experience anxiety may turn to eating grass as a coping mechanism or a self-soothing activity, Akers says.

A 2020 medical study conducted in Finland found that almost three-fourths of the nearly 14,000 dogs evaluated suffered from some kind of problematic behavior, and the most common anxiety trait found was noise sensitivity.

According to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, the most common signs of anxiety in dogs include:

Destructive behaviors

Drooling

Ears pulled down or back

Excessive barking

Licking lips

Panting

Shaking

Whining

Whites of the eyes showing

Anxiety can be treated through behavioral modification and anti-anxiety medications like trazodone.

5. They’re Bored or Seeking Attention

Dogs are going to be dogs. They will chew and eat grass (or anything else) out of boredom or because they realize that it brings them their owner’s attention.

“Just because your dog is chewing grass does not automatically indicate that it has gastrointestinal upset, has a lack of fiber or is nutritionally deficient,” Golla says. “Some dogs will chew, eat, and consume grass simply out of boredom or because they can.”

Dogs are also smart. If they notice they receive more attention from their owner every time they eat grass, it can quickly become a behavior they develop to seek even more attention, Akers says.

6. They Enjoy the Taste and/or Texture of Grass

There are dogs that simply enjoy the taste and/or texture of fresh grass, says Dr. Marisa Brunetti, V.M.D. and chief veterinary officer at IndeVets, a veterinary staffing service that partners with animal hospitals.

“Some dogs enjoy tasting or eating grass, especially young, spring grasses,” Brunetti says. “This might happen at specific times of the year, have no ill effects on your dog, and not last for a long period of time.”

Your dog may also enjoy the moisture it takes in with grass that is coated in dew.

7. They Have Pica

Some dogs develop a medical condition called pica, which is defined as “the persistent chewing and consumption of non-nutritional substances that provide no physical benefit to the animal,” according to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine.

A 2019 study conducted in Japan found that among 2,000 dog owners, pica was one of the three most common behavioral problems, along with barking at noises inside the house and barking at unfamiliar visitors.

The study went further to note that pica was more likely to occur in younger dogs and those that have been neutered.

Pica can lead to medical problems, including poisoning, dental problems and gastrointestinal obstructions, notes UC Davis Veterinary Medicine.

Is Eating Grass Bad for Dogs?

In general, your dog eating grass is not cause for concern.

“Most of the time there is no ill effect from eating grass, but there could be an underlying illness that needs to be investigated,” Brunetti says.

And when and where your dog is eating grass could also lead to serious medical issues, says Dr. Michael Fleck, D.V.M., veterinarian and co-host of the radio show, The Pet Buzz.

Fleck notes that it’s not necessarily the grass that can cause issues for dogs, but rather it’s the other animal, human and environmental contaminants mixed into the grass that lead to serious medical problems.

“The levels of chemicals in rapidly growing grass differ from those during dormant grass growing seasons,” Fleck says.

There are also certain types of grass that have subtly-barbed edges that can irritate a dog’s stomach lining and cause them to regurgitate the grass, says Dr. Jackie Brister, D.V.M. and veterinarian at Embrace Pet Insurance.

There is also the risk of your dog ingesting parasites, Akers says. If you live in an area with lots of other dogs or an area that has parasites like hookworm or roundworm in the soil, eating grass can cause a parasite infection in your dog.

While more rare thanks to widespread vaccination, dogs can also become infected with a bacteria called Leptospira, which thrive in warm, wet environments like damp grass and standing water. If a dog makes contact with the urine of an infected animal or contaminated food, soil, or water, it can lead to leptospirosis.

According to the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, the symptoms of leptospirosis include:

Loss of appetite

Increase or decrease in urine

Inactivity

Vomiting

Diarrhea

If dogs are not treated properly, leptospirosis can cause death due to kidney or liver failure.

What Are The Effects Of Eating Grass On Dogs?

While eating grass isn’t necessarily bad for your dog, there are a few effects owners should look out for as an indication of more serious issues.

GI irritation

If they spend too much time eating grass, some dogs can develop gastroenteritis, which is inflammation of the stomach and intestines. Gastroenteritis typically causes gas, bloating, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting, Akers says.

Allergic reaction

Some dogs can experience an allergic reaction from eating grass, Fleck says. The symptoms include swelling, inflammation, and itching of the skin, ears and eyes.

Parasite infection

If your dog is continually eating grass in an infected area, then they could be infecting themselves with parasites, even with the administration of regular deworming medication.

Intestinal blockage

In rare cases, eating too much grass can cause a dog to develop a gastrointestinal blockage or constipation, Brister says.

A gastrointestinal blockage can be life-threatening if it leads to the intestine being completely blocked, which results in food and gas unable to pass through.

How Can I Stop My Dog from Eating Grass?

If you are concerned about your dog eating grass, you can take a proactive approach to helping your dog stop the habit.

Improve their diet

Always make sure your dog is eating a healthy, balanced diet.

“Sometimes adding in whole food supplements with minerals such as magnesium, manganese, and calcium can help balance your dog’s body and make them less likely to ‘need’ to consume large amounts of grass,” Akers says.

Increase their fiber

If your dog isn’t getting enough fiber in their regular diet, they will turn to grass. Increasing the fiber in their diet can help your dog feel more full after meals, which can lead to less grass eating, Akers says.

She adds that psyllium husk is a great source of fiber that you can add to your dog’s diet.

Adding fruits and vegetables to your dog’s daily diet is another great way to ensure your dog is getting a proper, nutritionally balanced diet which could lead to fewer grassy snacks.

Avoid access to grass

One of the best ways to prevent your dog from eating grass is to walk your dog on a leash and avoid access to grass, Fleck says.

If you are concerned that your dog is eating grass on your walks, then it’s best to walk your dog in an area that has very little access to grass.

Try a basket muzzle

For extremely dire situations, there is always a basket muzzle, which acts as a cage around your dog’s mouth that allows them to open their mouths, breathe and lick, but it prevents them from accessing anything for consumption on your walks.

“Basket muzzles are safe, harmless and prevent grass consumption,” Golla says.

Treat underlying medical conditions

If your dog is eating grass due to an underlying medical condition, taking them to the vet for treatment will help stop the grass-eating, Brunetti says.

Create a designated grazing area

If your dog is otherwise healthy, and just likes the taste of grass, then create a designated grazing area for them. Owners can install a safe area of fresh, chemical-free green grass that their dogs can safely munch on.

When Should I Call The Vet?

If your dog is occasionally eating grass, there is likely no cause for concern.

If your dog is eating grass excessively or obsessively, leading to repeated vomiting and diarrhea, then it’s time to call your vet.

Other signs it’s time to call the vet, include:

Vomiting and/or diarrhea persist for over 24 hours

The dog is showing signs of lethargy

The dog won’t drink or can’t keep any water down

It’s passing blood in the stool or is spitting up blood

The dog won’t eat and has a poor appetite

The dog is exhibiting unusual behavior

Bottom Line

Dogs may eat grass for a variety of reasons, ranging from boredom to a nutritional deficiency. In most cases, a dog eating grass is not a cause for concern, but owners should keep an eye out for physical symptoms such as an upset stomach or an allergic reaction afterwards. If you’re concerned about your dog’s grass ingestion, contact your vet directly for advice.

