7 Questions To Ask Before Opening A Savings Account

If you’re ready to start saving but aren’t quite sure where to open a savings account, don’t sweat it. With all the options out there for savings accounts, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. But by asking a few simple questions, you can find the right type of savings account to open and the best financial institution to keep your savings safe.

1. What Am I Saving For?

Knowing what you’re saving for is key in helping decide which type of savings account to open. After all, it’s a lot different to save for a house down payment five to 10 years down the line than it is to sock away cash in an emergency fund that you might need to tap at a moment’s notice.

Here are some common savings goals—and needs for those goals—that can help guide your decision-making process:

Emergency fund. Experts recommend keeping three to six months of expenses in the bank. Since you never know when an emergency might crop up, you’ll want your emergency savings within arm’s reach.

Experts recommend keeping three to six months of expenses in the bank. Since you never know when an emergency might crop up, you’ll want your emergency savings within arm’s reach. Major purchase. From home renovations to a new TV or car, you’ll want a savings account that keeps your cash safe and earning interest—and far enough away to resist temptation.

From home renovations to a new TV or car, you’ll want a savings account that keeps your cash safe and earning interest—and far enough away to resist temptation. Retirement. If you want to save money above and beyond the IRS annual contribution limits to an IRA, you may have several decades of saving ahead of you and no real need to access the money in a hurry.

If you want to save money above and beyond the IRS annual contribution limits to an IRA, you may have several decades of saving ahead of you and no real need to access the money in a hurry. Vacation. Be sure to note if this is a quick trip in the near future or that big trip you’ve always dreamt about that’s a few years down the line.

By knowing what you’re saving for, you can get a good idea of the functionality you need as you start evaluating different banks, credit unions and various savings account types.

2. How Do I Want to Access My Account?

Should you choose a savings account at a brick-and-mortar bank, online bank, or credit union? It all comes down to the intersection of your savings goals and when and how you may need to tap into your savings.

Brick-and-Mortar Banks, Online Banks or Credit Unions?

With the emergence of online banks, you have more choices than ever for where to open your savings account. Which type of bank you choose comes down to personal preferences:

A brick-and-mortar bank may be a great choice if:

You like the feeling of visiting a branch in person.

You already have a checking account at a local bank and want to consolidate your banking.

You don’t mind trading a bit of interest for the convenience of in-person banking.

The bottom line on brick-and-mortar banks: If you dig the vacuum tubes at the drive-through and prefer the in-person banking experience, a brick-and-mortar bank could be a great fit. While you’ll typically receive a lower rate of interest than at credit unions or online banks, you’ll have your savings close by when you need them.

An online bank may be a great choice if:

You don’t mind banking entirely via mobile or online.

You want the highest possible interest rate on your savings.

You’re okay with having your savings account at a different bank than your checking account.

The bottom line on online banks: You’ll likely get the most savings bang for your buck with an online bank, as they tend to offer higher interest rates than brick-and-mortar banks or credit unions. If you’re looking for a single online savings account outside of your main bank, be sure to research any transfer times from savings to your home checking account, so you’re not caught by surprise if you need to tap into your cash.

A credit union may be a great choice if:

You like the feeling of visiting a branch in person.

You’re eligible for membership.

You want a slightly higher interest rate, as credit unions often beat brick-and-mortar bank rates.

The bottom line on credit unions: If you’re eligible for membership, credit union savings accounts are worth a look. Interest rates can trend higher than national brick-and-mortar banks and you’ll likely still get the benefits of a brick-and-mortar banking experience.

3. What Is the Opening Deposit Requirement?

Sometimes you have seed money to sock away toward a goal, and sometimes you’re starting small. As you review your savings account options, you’ll want to pay attention to how much you’ll need to deposit to open your account.

While many banks don’t require an initial deposit to get your savings account up and running, other institutions may have an opening balance requirement as low as $1 or as high as $100-$5,000. You’re more likely to find higher opening balance requirements on accounts offering higher interest rates, but that’s not a rule of thumb.

The information about opening deposit requirements should be easy to find on any bank or credit union’s website.

4. Should I Open a Savings Account or Money Market Account?

The differences between savings and money market accounts are few but important to note. The primary difference between the accounts is the way you’ll access your funds: Money market accounts often include a debit card and checkbook. With savings accounts, you can typically withdraw funds in person or access funds by transferring money digitally from your savings account to a checking account.

While you may have multiple savings accounts for different goals, your decision on whether to open a savings account or a money market account will likely come down to how you anticipate needing to access your savings:

A savings account may be a better fit if:

Your savings goal wouldn’t require you to need near-immediate access to your funds with a debit card.

You don’t meet your bank’s minimum deposit for a money market account.

A money market account may be a better fit if:

You can find a low minimum balance requirement with an online bank offering a higher interest rate.

You’re saving for your emergency fund, which could require you to tap your account with short or no notice via a debit card or check.

5. What Is the Minimum Balance Requirement?

Some financial institutions require that you keep a minimum dollar amount in your savings account to keep the account open, earn the stated APY or avoid monthly fees. As you compare accounts, think about how much money you’ll typically keep in the account and compare this amount to any minimum balance requirements.

Ideally, you want to choose a savings or money market account where you’ll avoid any monthly fees.

6. What Is the APY?

As you compare savings and money market account options, the account’s annual percentage yield, or APY, will be front and center in your decision-making process.

Since the FDIC puts the national average for savings accounts at 0.05% APY, as of December 14, 2020, and online savings accounts can pay significantly higher, it’s easy to be bowled over by a high rate.

However, before you make the leap into a savings or money market account based on APY alone, be sure to check the opening and minimum balance requirements. By doing so, you’ll make sure that you choose an account that offers the best features and interest rate for your needs.

7. What Are the Account Fees?

Finally, it’s difficult to avoid some types of account fees. However, with savings accounts, there are ways to minimize the fees you may have to pay:

Here are some of the fees you may encounter with a savings account:

Monthly account maintenance fee

Excessive withdrawal fee (for more than six withdrawals made per month)

Wire transfer fees (for incoming and outgoing domestic and international wire transfers)

Here are some of the additional fees you may encounter with a money market account:

Out-of-network ATM fees

Overdraft fees (if you write a check for more than your account balance)

Check reorder fees

Excessive withdrawal fee

Is There Anything Else I Need to Know Before Opening a Savings Account?

The best savings account for your needs will align with:

Your savings time line (how long until you need the money)

How you anticipate needing to access funds (no urgent need versus timely access)

How you like to bank (in person or online)

Once you identify your goals and needs, you can choose whether a savings or money market account is a better fit. From there, you can compare banks and find the one that offers your savings the best combination of a great interest rate with all the features you need.

