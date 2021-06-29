7 Property & Casualty Insurers to Watch Amid an Active Hurricane Season

The Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance (P&C) industry is likely to benefit from better pricing, prudent underwriting and exposure growth. Industry players like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Allstate Corporation (ALL), Chubb Limited (CB), W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB), Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF), Everest Re Group (RE) and Fidelity National Financial (FNF) are poised to grow despite a rise in catastrophes. Given a very active hurricane season, policy renewal rate should accelerate, apart from rate firming up. This apart, increasing adoption of technology and emergence of insurtech will help in smooth functioning of the industry players. Though pandemic-related uncertainties weigh on merger and acquisition (M&A) activities, a low rate environment, improvement in surplus, and reopening of economic activities should set the stage for a better M&A environment this year.

