Markets

7 Property & Casualty Insurers to Watch Amid an Active Hurricane Season

Contributor
Tanuka De Zacks
Published

The Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance (P&C) industry is likely to benefit from better pricing, prudent underwriting and exposure growth.  Industry players like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Allstate Corporation (ALL), Chubb Limited (CB), W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB), Cincinnati Financial Corporation  (CINF), Everest Re Group (RE) and Fidelity National Financial (FNF) are poised to grow despite a rise in catastrophes. Given a very active hurricane season, policy renewal rate should accelerate, apart from rate firming up. This apart, increasing adoption of technology and emergence of insurtech will help in smooth functioning of the industry players. Though pandemic-related uncertainties weigh on merger and acquisition (M&A) activities, a low rate environment, improvement in surplus, and reopening of economic activities should set the stage for a better M&A environment this year.


Click to get this free report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF): Free Stock Analysis Report

Chubb Limited (CB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular