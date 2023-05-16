7 Promising Cryptos to Buy Hand Over Fist

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Crypto investors find themselves at an enthralling crossroads for the best cryptos to buy. Market turbulence has set the stage for remarkable wealth generation.

As they navigate these choppy waters, selecting cryptos to buy might result in life-changing wealth over the long run. Amidst the anticipation of a new bull run, riskier assets such as cryptos stand to benefit immensely, making it an opportune moment to dive into the market.

However, investing in the crypto sphere is not for the faint-hearted, as evidenced by more than a 50% decline last year. Despite this year’s impressive rally, the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies suggests the sector could move sideways quickly.

For those who embrace the challenge, focusing on cryptos to buy involved in long-term projects with real-world utility is the key.

Currently, many promising cryptos are trading at attractive levels, presenting a golden opportunity to snag the top contenders among these best cryptos to buy.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is a crypto bellwether, standing tall among a select few safe investments in the sector.

The digital asset attracts the most interest from institutional investors and various industry players. Major companies like Tesla hold BTC on their balance sheets, underscoring its stability.

Its robust value hinges on tokenomics, with the four-year halving cycle chipping away at its supply and fueling its demand. To put things in perspective, a decade-old $100 wager on BTC would have resulted in over $24,500 today.

However, following the slowdown in financial markets last year, it witnessed a 64% slump in 2022. It’s now back on firmer ground though registering a nearly 40% surge since the year’s outset.

With the possibility of a recession looming, BTC remains the most liquid crypto trading at the market, offering the most upside ahead.It’salwaysoneofthe best cryptos to buy.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH-USD) is the second most popular crypto, often treading a path similar to BTC, having soared over 45% since the start of the year.

Delving into its advancements, however, unveils a clearer picture of its future outlook. Its massive scale and attractiveness for institutional investors render it a secure harbor during turbulent times.

As the platform undergoes multiple transformations, it enhances its scalability, security, and reliability. Roll-ups, an ingenious scaling solution, accelerates transactions while reducing user fees.

The highly anticipated proto-dank sharding upgrade, slated for the year’s second half, promises to make transactions 40 to 100 times more cost-effective.

The recent Shanghai fork has paved the way for a brighter future for EETH enthusiasts. These cutting-edge improvements are poised to fortify the platform’s standing as an industry trendsetter, setting the stage for even greater success.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC-USD) bolsters the Ethereum blockchain with its layer-2 solutions, enhancing security by processing transactions on a separate network before settling on the primary Ethereum blockchain.

Its zkEVM technology sets it apart from its layer-2 counterparts, enabling Ethereum developers to seamlessly migrate applications to Polygon without altering a single line of code.

Underscoring its potential, Polygon recently attracted a staggering $450 million investment from Sequoia Capital for network expansion. The company allocated $1 billion between 2021 and early 2022 to onboard new firms and increase its offerings.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX-USD) faces its fair share of problems emerging from the crypto winter.

However, this trailblazing cryptocurrency is effectively marching toward recovery and steadily reclaiming its lost momentum.

Avalance has an amazing 4,500 transactions per second (TPS) processing speed, outpacing Bitcoin and Ethereum, managing a mere 7 and 14 TPS, respectively. It effortlessly sidesteps network congestion thanks to its burgeoning popularity.

Another popular feature of the Avalanche platform is the seamless integration of the Ethereum Virtual Machine. This compatibility enables developers to develop decentralized applications on a more widespread platform while reaping the benefits of a swifter, more cost-effective blockchain.

The Avalanche Bridge streamlines the transfer of assets between several blockchains, taking its convenience and accessibility to new heights.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin (BNB-USD), or BNB, is another relatively stable investment option in the burgeoning crypto sector. As the native token on Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, BNB remains incredibly relevant. A silver lining for BNB is the platform’s practice of burning coins quarterly, which positively impacts prices.

Despite the volatility, BNB’s functionality and its underlying platform’s massive presence in the crypto market make it an attractive investment option.

Binance further sweetens the deal for BNB holders by offering perks such as discounted trading fees, further adding to its appeal. Following the collapse of the FTX exchange, Binance stepped up to stabilize the crypto industry with a $1 billion recovery fund for struggling market participants.

While BNB’s status as the native cryptocurrency of the largest exchange lends credibility, it also exposes it to regulatory risks. However, Binance boasts a strong fundamental foundation, unlike FTX.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA-USD) is a leading altcoin, closely mirroring BTC in year-to-date gains.

Founded by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, ADA boasts several parallels with ETH, including its energy-efficient proof-of-stake model and decentralized finance (DeFi) capabilities.

These features have positioned ADA as one of the top picks in the altcoin sphere, culminating in more than a 40% increase in value so far in 2023.

Thanks to its cutting-edge technology and robust progress, Cardano has become one of the most potent digital currencies, handling an astounding million transactions per second.

Investors are drawn to its reduced energy footprint, facilitating swifter and more cost-effective transactions. In 2021, a hard fork enabled smart contract deployment, while the Vasil hard fork in September last year aimed to boost scalability.

With several upgrades on the horizon, Cardano will fortify its security and establish smooth interoperability with other blockchains. If these improvements deliver as expected, ADA could continue experiencing sustained growth in its price.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) is the crypto world’s beloved underdog, garnering both admiration and skepticism.

The crypto is bolstered by a massive online following, allowing it to persevere in the face of risk, maintaining its relevance and attractiveness.

Though it may lack utility compared to other digital assets, DOGE’s prominence as a leading digital asset is indisputable.

Market participants continue funneling more capital into this meme-inspired token, offering hefty rewards in the short term. This year alone, the coin has witnessed several instances of daily gains exceeding 10%, fueling investor enthusiasm.

When market turbulence renders crypto investments attractive, Dogecoin emerges as a top contender, captivating investors with its popularity. It has effectively transformed into a beacon for adventurous crypto players eager to pounce on the above-average returns driven by market volatility.

