7 Places Where Vacation Rentals Will Make Money Even in a Recession

No investment is completely immune to the effects of a recession, but some definitely hold up better than others. This is particularly true in the world of vacation rentals. Even when money gets tight, Americans -- and indeed, workers from around the world -- need to take a vacation, so there will always be demand in the right places.

Next: 5 Affordable Up-and-Coming US Locations To Buy Vacation Property in 2023

Read: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Recession-resistant vacation rentals tend to be in affordable areas that still have a "wow factor" in terms of things that appeal to tourists. Depending on the vacationer, this can be anything from beautiful beaches to a happening nightlife to plenty of activities for adults and families alike. Here are seven of the best choices for vacation rentals that will make money -- even in a recession.

Cancun

Cancun has a reputation as being a party town at the tip of the Yucatan Peninsula. But in addition to gorgeous, palm-lined beaches and an active nightlife, Cancun offers a host of other attractions -- such as Mayan ruins -- that keep visitors coming back again and again.

Good To Know: 6 Vacation Splurges You'll Almost Always Regret

More: 10 All-Inclusive Resort Hacks That Can Help You Save Big

Those looking to venture further afield can travel south down the Riviera Maya to other famous beach destinations such as Playa del Carmen and Tulum. All of this lies just a few short hours from the U.S., making it perennially popular.

Phuket

Phuket offers an appealing combination of amenities for a wide variety of travelers. The most noteworthy are the island's beautiful beaches, some of which are among the best in the world. Its nightlife is also legendary. By virtue of Phuket's location in Thailand, visitors also enjoy great food, kind locals, low costs and a peaceful and beautiful culture.

Take Our Poll: Are You Planning To Buy or Sell a House This Year?

Bali

Bali is a bucket list destination for many travelers, as it has so many riches it feels almost mythical. Bali's beaches are legendary, but so too is its nightlife to go along with its cheap prices.

Ubud, far inland from the beaches, has developed a reputation as a wellness destination, and it also offers more rugged outdoor options, from mountain biking to hiking Mt. Batur and other volcanoes. By virtue of its location, the island is extremely popular with Australians, helping to provide it with near-constant rental opportunities.

Dominican Republic

The Caribbean is often lumped together as a single entity, but the truth is it's chock-full of islands with different characteristics. Those looking for an affordable destination in the sun-soaked Caribbean frequently head to the Dominican Republic. In fact, the Dominican Republic is the most-visited island in the Caribbean.

The tropical destination offers not just gorgeous beaches and water sports, but also a rich Spanish heritage. As it's much closer to the U.S. than its more far-flung competitors, such as those in Southeast Asia, visitor numbers tend to remain high.

Hawaii

Hawaii isn't the cheapest destination in the world, but it's always one of the most popular. Many Americans dream of a holiday in Hawaii for a number of reasons, from its famed beaches like Waikiki and Kaanapali to its Kona coffee to its unique food and culture.

An added benefit for many Americans is that it is still in the United States, meaning it doesn't require a passport or any of the hassles that come with international travel. Even though food and groceries can be expensive in Hawaii, those who plan ahead can actually score cheap flights and moderately priced lodging, helping to keep Hawaii always in demand.

Orlando

Orlando is a domestic destination that is a constant draw in good times and bad. The area is primarily a theme park mecca, hosting everything from Universal Studios Florida to Disney's Magic Kingdom, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and many others.

Orlando's famed Space Coast is also only 45 minutes east of Orlando, where visitors can take in the historic sites at the Kennedy Space Center and enjoy beautiful beaches too.

Los Cabos

Los Cabos, at the tip of the Baja California peninsula, has long been a favorite with travelers and includes the famed Cabo San Lucas. It's particularly convenient for Americans, as it's only a relatively short flight from most points in the U.S.

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with warm, deep blue seas, golden beaches and as many margaritas as they want. If lying on a beach with an umbrella drink in your hand isn't your idea of vacation, Los Cabos also offers a wide range of water sports, from snorkeling to diving to deep-sea fishing. As it's a relatively easy-to-get-to destination, it's constantly popular.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Places Where Vacation Rentals Will Make Money Even in a Recession

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.