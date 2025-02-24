7 Places Where Individuals Have the Least Disposable Income

When it comes to managing your finances, disposable income or the money left over each month after covering essential costs, is a key measure of financial health. It determines not only your ability to save and invest, but also your capacity to enjoy life’s simple pleasures, like dining out, traveling or buying gifts for loved ones.

However, in many U.S. counties, high living costs and stagnant incomes mean that disposable income is hard to come by, leaving some residents struggling to make ends meet.

Read Next: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

Check Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

A SmartAsset study revealed several U.S. counties where disposable income (annually) is the lowest, highlighting just how challenging financial life can be for working individuals and families. Here are seven counties where you may struggle with rounding up more disposable income to meet your savings goals and lifestyle preferences.

In contrast, here are 10 places where people have the most disposable income.

Bronx County, New York

The Bronx, a densely populated borough of New York City, tops the list for counties with the least disposable income of -$8,133 per adult each year on average. With a median household income of just $45,864 and the cost of necessities outpacing earnings for most residents, the financial challenges in the Bronx are clear.

Over 29% of households spend more than half their income on housing, leaving little to cover other essentials like transportation, healthcare and education. For a two-adult family with one child, the situation is especially dire, with a staggering -$58,718 in disposable income annually.

See Next: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia County, home to the historic city of Philadelphia, is another area where disposable income is on the lower end for single adults at just $10,022 per year. While single adults manage to retain a modest amount in disposable income, families with children fall significantly behind.

Necessities like housing, food and childcare put severe financial strain on Philadelphia’s families. Almost one in five households allocate over half their income to housing, driving financial insecurity in this historic county.

Hidalgo County, Texas

Located along the southern border, Hidalgo County faces economic challenges rooted in lower median incomes and steadily rising costs of living. The average disposable income for a single adult for the year is $11,094. But the disposable income for a two-adult, one-child household is -$22,561. Despite slightly lower housing costs relative to the national average, low income levels leave families with little room to breathe.

Kings County, New York

Kings County, better known as Brooklyn, is one of the trendiest and fastest-growing areas in New York City, but this popularity comes at a price. But the average disposable income for a single adult is $11,426 annually while the average disposable income for a two-adult, one-child household is -$40,782.

With housing costs alone consuming a large share of income for the average family, it’s no surprise that disposable income remains limited. While it boasts a relatively higher median income compared to other counties on this list, the inflated cost of necessities offsets any financial cushion.

Queens County, New York

Queens is another borough that combines high costs with a financial squeeze on residents. While the average disposable income for a single adult is $14,514 annually, the average disposable income for a two-adult, one-child household is -$38,089.

Families living in Queens continue to face significant hardship despite slightly higher median incomes of around $80,180. The borough’s rising cost of living and housing necessitate relentless budgeting efforts just to cover the basics.

Wayne County, Michigan

Wayne County, home to Detroit, faces economic issues stemming from manufacturing industry declines and widespread poverty. The average disposable income for a single adult is $15,056 annually while the average disposable income for a two-adult, one-child household is -$26,690.

While necessities are comparatively more affordable here, the median household income is relatively lower at $55,928 which means disposable income remains limited. Families, in particular, take a financial hit and must make tough decisions about how to allocate limited resources.

El Paso County, Texas

Finally, we arrive at El Paso County, an area where modest living costs still don’t fully offset below-average earnings. In this county, the average disposable income for a single adult is $15,814 annually while the average disposable income for a two-adult, one-child household is -$20,357.

Compared to other counties on this list, El Paso fares slightly better for single adults. However, families with children still encounter a major shortfall of disposable income, making it clear that more must be done to support working households.

These seven counties uncover a harsh truth — many Americans struggle to get by, with essential costs far exceeding household incomes. Addressing this issue calls for a combination of affordable housing initiatives, wage growth and access to resources that support financial well-being.

If you’re feeling the burden of financial constraints, remember you’re not alone. Begin by reviewing your budget, eliminating unnecessary costs and seeking out community assistance programs where available. Taking small, intentional steps can help you regain control of your finances.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Places Where Individuals Have the Least Disposable Income

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.