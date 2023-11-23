7 Penny Stocks You’ll Regret Not Buying Soon: November 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the ever-evolving investment landscape, penny stocks to buy emerge as the thrill-seekers’ darlings. Known for their high-risk, high-reward nature, these stocks attract investors with their low share prices and the promise of substantial gains. Furthermore, these stocks mirror current growth trends in various industries, demonstrating resilience in a tumultuous economy. Among them, certain standouts are well-positioned to evolve amidst rising interest rates.

The appeal of these stocks extends further. They can rebound emphatically when heavily shorted, rewarding those who invest judiciously during their undervalued phases. Amidst market volatility, investors, eager for robust returns, are increasingly drawn to these dynamic penny stocks. Their potential for rapid expansion makes them an enticing addition to portfolios seeking a zest of high-stakes excitement.

Penny Stocks to Buy: Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is first on the list of penny stocks to buy. It’s is a leading fuel-cell manufacturer, carving a niche in heavy automotives and portable energy solutions. Unlike others negatively influenced by the whims of retail consumer demand, Ballard efficiently targets enterprise clients, offering stability amidst market fluctuations. This strategy is proving its worth, as seen in the recent acquisition of a landmark order for 177 hydrogen fuel cell engines intended for European buses, marking a massive leap in the continent’s hydrogen fuel-powered transport industry.

Concerns over Ballard’s rapid cash burn linger, yet the latest earnings report reveals a strategic approach to minimize this issue. Furthermore, Ballard’s debt-free balance sheet is a testament to its prudence, proving valuable in the current high-interest rate environment. This combination of strategic client focus and financial caution positions the company as a top-tier player in the evolving energy sector.

Ardelyx (ARDX)

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX), a biotech innovator, is arguably one of the best picks among penny stocks to buy. Its powerful portfolio, featuring IBSRELA for IBS-C and XPHOZAH for chronic kidney disease, positions it at the forefront of medical breakthroughs. The firm’s commitment to developing first-in-class treatments, including the promising compound RDX013, strengthens its appeal to biotech and penny stock market investors.

The company’s recent financial performance underscores its potential. Ardelyx’s shares spiked by about 10% after its third quarter results beat Wall Street predictions, thanks to Ibsrela. With a stunning revenue jump to $56.4 million from $5 million in the prior-year period, it was smashing expectations by an impressive $33.8 million. This growth trajectory, mainly the U.S. net sales of Ibsrela reaching $22.3 million, up from $4.9 million, reflects an impressive increase in new and repeat prescriptions.

CEO Mike Raab’s remarks about the steady rise in prescriptions underscore the market’s growing trust in Ardelyx’s products. With the upcoming launch of Xphozah and the revised upward full-year U.S. net sales outlook to between $76 million and $78 million, Ardelyx is showing no signs of slowing down. This robust performance and promising future developments have positioned the firm as a standout choice for those seeking high-potential biotech penny stocks.

Penny Stocks to Buy: Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) recently unveiled impressive third quarter results, charging ahead in the oil transportation sector. With a net income of $17.6 million and a notable 13.7% rise in adjusted EBITDA, OSG is navigating the high seas of the business with considerable aplomb. This positive trend is buoyed by rising energy prices and the firm’s diverse fleet, including Suezmax tankers and tugboats, facilitating efficient oil transition to onshore facilities.

Simultaneously, OSG’s stock has mirrored this upward journey, climbing over 70% year-to-date, powered by a robust tanker sphere and savvy corporate moves. The keys to the strategic repurchase of shares and warrants amplify the stock’s growth. Furthermore, OSG has been incredibly prudent with its cash flow, investing in share buybacks and securing warrants while streamlining its financial structure. Adding to its fleet of achievements, OSG’s acquisition of the Alaskan Frontier tanker signifies a commitment to sustainability. The $50 million investment to refurbish and upgrade the vessel underscores the company’s dedication to eco-friendly practices. Moreover, the blend of strategic growth, financial health, and environmental responsibility positions Overseas Shipholding Group as an attractive buy at current price levels.

Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), a leading operator in maritime oil transportation, is in the news following a nod of approval from Jefferies. The firm believes Nordic American is set to benefit from surging mid-size tanker rates driven by higher Atlantic Basin cargo volumes.

Highlighting the favorable market conditions, Nordic reported an average time charter rate of $39,300 per day per ship for the second quarter, a record high in the firm’s history. This performance has translated into robust cash flows, evidenced by an adjusted EBITDA of $47.2 million on sales of $99.1 million.

Notably, Nordic’s net debt per vessel stands at $8.4 million, signaling room for financial maneuvers, whether deleveraging or expanding its fleet. The company’s 2023 performance has been impressive, posting a net income of $73.7 million in the first half, starkly contrasting the $31 million loss a year ago. Furthermore, Nordic American Tankers presents a compelling investment case in its niche with a remarkable 12% dividend yield and a five-year growth rate of 40%.

Penny Stocks to Buy: Paysign (PAYS)

In the dynamic fintech landscape, Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) is likely to rebound emphatically. After a post-pandemic slump, the stock trades at a rather attractive 2.8 times forward sales estimates, riding the wave of the healthcare sector’s recovery. PaySign’s niche in providing prepaid card solutions for pharmaceutical copays and plasma donations offers a robust base for its business model. Thanks to long-term client relationships, this strategy should result in consistent revenue streams and strong cash flows.

The company’s venture into the patient affordability segment shows exceptional promise, with revenues more than doubling and challenging established players. PaySign’s recent financial results underscore this positive trajectory, with a 28% increase in revenue year-over-year. The company’s expansion of payment programs, expected to reach 40-50 by year-end, further solidifies its growth prospects. Hence, PaySign has reemerged as a compelling investment in the fintech sphere.

PHX Minerals (PHX)

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) is a standout in the natural resources sphere, recently reporting a remarkable financial comeback. Moreover, the company achieved a net income of $1.9 million in its most recent quarter, marking a significant shift from a previous loss. This rebound is reflected in an adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 million, showcasing the firm’s efficient operational performance amidst growing production.

Central to PHX’s allure as a penny stock is its recent acquisition of 988 net royalty acres, poised to increase cash flow per share and significantly expand the company’s mineral and royalty positions. Simultaneously, PHX is dedicated to slashing general and administrative expenses by approximately 13% next year, emphasizing operational efficiency and sustainable profitability. Despite rejecting an unsolicited merger bid from WhiteHawk Energy, this event hints at PHX’s potential undervaluation.

Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) remains a powerhouse in mailing solutions, emerging as a compelling option among penny stocks to buy with a vision for sustainable growth ahead. Renowned for its innovative tech and financial services, enhancing shipping and mailing processes for businesses, the company is moving toward acceleration. Despite experiencing some financial ups and downs, the company’s future looks promising.

The recent departure of CEO Marc Lautenbach marks a potential turning point, with Hestia Capital ready to implement a transformative strategy to turn things around for the business. The goal remains to focus on cost reduction and investment in growing subsidiaries while divesting from less profitable segments. The company’s recent earnings report is encouraging, with a third quarter Non-GAAP EPS exceeding expectations by two cents and revenue of $784 million surpassing forecasts. Additionally, Pitney Bowes is ahead of its restructuring plan, aiming for significant annual savings by the end of 2024. Reflecting these positive developments, PBI’s stock has surged 22% in the past six months.

