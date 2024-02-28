7 Penny Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever for Multibagger Gains

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Searching for multibagger gains among penny stocks can feel like sifting through buckets of glitter to find rare diamonds. The big question is — are you seeing glitter or real diamonds shine? That’s incredibly tough to judge in the penny space. Let’s be honest — no one can guarantee any stock’s future performance or tell you which will be multibaggers with certainty.

However, what separates thoughtful penny stock investing from straight-up gambling is doing your own due diligence on companies. Some penny stocks have much more potential than others based on their financials and growth prospects. The most promising small businesses with undervalued operations or significant growth runways are likelier to catch Wall Street’s eye for a major breakout and deliver those coveted multibagger returns.

Today, I’ll be spotlighting seven penny stocks that have that potential — let’s dive in!

XCel Brands (XELB)

Source: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) designs, produces, markets and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and consumer products. Unlike many of my penny stock picks, which tend to be high-growth tech companies, XCel operates in the less glamorous but steady consumer products industry. XCel hasn’t been executing well and sales and earnings growth. But Wall Street’s obsession with AI and tech has left the stock behind even more — shares are down 66% from its 2021 peak.

My conviction in XCel comes from the strong rebound expected in 2025 and beyond. Analysts forecast sales growing from $18 million in 2023 to $25 million in 2025, driving EPS up from negative 60 cents to positive 16 cents over that period. That means XCEL trades at just 6x 2025 earnings expectations and 0.74x 2025 sales forecasts. Given the undemanding valuation, if XCel sustains growth post-2025, multibagger gains seem possible. The recovery trajectory makes XCEL worth accumulating now while Wall Street is distracted.

The Metals Company (TMC)

Source: Coldmoon Photoproject/Shutterstock.com

Like consumer products, mining stocks have been overlooked as Wall Street chases tech riches. The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC) aims to change that by becoming a trailblazing deep-sea miner if it can successfully extract precious polymetallic nodules from the Pacific Ocean floor. The nodules are rich in high-demand metals like manganese, which are expected to power electric vehicle growth. This is an ultra-speculative play with no guarantees — but one that could deliver monumental gains if the ambitious plan works.

Shares have languished in the $0.70-1.4 range since 2022 because there are no sales yet, and progress is slow. However, analysts targets up to $1 billion in revenue by 2027 once commercial mining begins. The stock trades at virtually zero forward sales, so if the company can hit its targets, shares could explode higher. The risk is extreme, but so is the reward if deep-sea mining plans crystallize. For risk-tolerant investors, this moonshot is worth a tiny portfolio allocation.

SmartRent (SMRT)

Source: Denizce/Shutterstock

The turbulent rental property market has made owners and managers hungry for technology to improve operations and cut costs. That’s where SmartRent’s (NYSE:SMRT) enterprise software solutions come in, helping optimize management tasks for residential and commercial real estate owners. Despite rate hike headwinds, home prices rose 5.5% in December 2023, showcasing the market’s resiliency. As rents trend higher in tandem, SmartRent is poised to capitalize.

Revenue has already grown 22% in Q3 2023 to reach $58 million. The company still posted $7.7 million in net losses but is expected to reach profitability this year before ramping up earnings power sharply in 2025 and beyond. Top-line growth is also forecast to double from an estimated $236 million in 2023 to $465 million in 2027.

In addition, with $211 million in cash against no debt, SmartRent has ample capital to fund expansion. Software firms often get steep valuations — if SmartRent hits targets amid ongoing real estate sector strength, its currently depressed market cap of around $600 million could surge.

CNFinance (CNF)

Source: 89stocker / Shutterstock

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) provides home equity loans and lending services in China — an area facing uncertainty amid the slowing economy. However, while many fear a full-on real estate collapse, the market has held up better than expected outside of high-profile blowups like Evergrande. I believe CNFinance can still deliver multibagger returns despite industry challenges.

China is taking policy steps to stimulate economic growth, which should provide a tailwind. CNFinance itself is projected to grow revenue by 21% in 2024 and expand EPS by 54% — illustrating earnings power that can expand further if conditions improve. Facilitated loans also rose 20% in Q3 2023, showcasing recent business momentum.

Moreover, China’s residential real estate market is forecast to reach $117.4 trillion in 2024 and exhibit a 3.13% CAGR through 2028 — indicating substantial long-term growth ahead. CNFinance can capitalize as the market expands. Additionally, the company has ample cash to withstand near-term real estate headwinds.

If CNFinance executes against the backdrop of government stimulus and long-term housing industry growth, the beaten-down stock could deliver major upside. While risks exist, the potential reward outweighs this, in my view.

Profire Energy (PFIE)

Source: bht2000 / Shutterstock.com

Profire (NASDAQ:PFIE) makes burner management systems to help oil/gas companies efficiently run equipment like pipelines and wells. With Europe turning to the U.S. for energy needs and America utilizing domestic production, the oil/gas industry is booming — creating a tailwind for Profire.

Accordingly, the financials are stellar. Revenue grew 15.6%, and profits jumped 68% in Q3 2023, outpacing 93% of oil/gas peers. The company also has abundant cash reserves, with 80x more cash than debt outstanding — indicating a rock-solid balance sheet. This kind of quality and financial strength is atypical among penny stocks.

After doubling from July to September 2023, shares corrected back to the $1.40s but have room to run much higher if energy markets and financials stay strong. Indeed, the macroeconomic backdrop combined with standout execution and pristine financial health make Profire a compelling penny stock pick.

LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH)

Source: Shutterstock

LuxUrban (NASDAQ:LUXH) has plunged 60% from its peak due to concerning legal issues, including lawsuits alleging failure to pay rent and questions around property lease claims. However, I believe the negativity is overdone compared to financial prospects.

Most notably, 2023 revenue is still expected to rise 173% year-over-year to $120 million. 2024 estimates call for a further 107% top-line growth to $37.7 million. LUXH trades at just 0.4x 2024 revenue projections.

If LuxUrban can settle controversies and deliver on targets as I think is plausible, the stock trading at a deep discount to potential could mount a dramatic turnaround. Speculative investors comfortable with legal overhangs may be rewarded by buying at currently depressed levels. That’s a scary “may be” for now.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Source: Shutterstock

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) owns and leases industrial/logistics real estate across 39 states — riding the onshoring and infrastructure spending trends. Yet investors are paranoid about its $4.3 billion debt load, punishing shares. This sets up substantial upside potential from today’s oversold levels once rates come down.

The valuation sits at just 6x 2024 EPS estimates despite the 25% average annual earnings growth forecast over the coming years. Having the resilience to operate through the rate hike cycle with its current leverage likely means stronger profits as rates decline per projections.

If ILPT hits forecasts and continues expanding its asset base while addressing leverage concerns, the industrial REIT could re-rate higher. Between upside earnings surprises and multiple expansion, ILPT at current prices provides a compelling risk-reward tradeoff for speculative investors to target multibagger returns.

On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Omor Ibne Ehsan is a writer at InvestorPlace. He is a self-taught investor with a focus on growth and cyclical stocks that have strong fundamentals, value, and long-term potential. He also has an interest in high-risk, high-reward investments such as cryptocurrencies and penny stocks. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

