7 Penny Stocks That Will Make You Rich in 10 Years

Under most circumstances, you want to stay away from extremely speculative market ideas, even the ones billed as penny stocks that will make you rich in 10 years. Granted, this segment – no matter how it’s marketed – presents wild risks for participants. So, treat this like you would gambling in Las Vegas, seriously. While I don’t have time to go over every little thing that can go wrong in this treacherous ecosystem, know this. Many of today’s hot enterprises also began life as cheaply priced securities. As long as you proceed with caution, you might find it worthwhile to throw some loose (very loose) change at the speculative idea mentioned here.

Vulcan Energy (VULNF)

Trading over the counter, I’d usually avoid mentioning super-risky names like Vulcan Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:VULNF). The reason is the scant volume. In fact, with an average volume level of 744 shares (yep, just 744 shares), you’re facing significant dangers. Still, I’m leading off with Vulcan as one of the penny stocks that will make you rich in 10 years because of its potentially explosive business.

Plying its trade in the renewable energy sector, Vulcan specializes in geothermal energy projects. According to the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, “[g]eothermal resources are reservoirs of hot water that exist or are human-made at varying temperatures and depths below the Earth’s surface.”

Further, the main benefit is that the Earth constantly replenishes its heat, making it a sustainable energy source. Also, geothermal plants can practically run 24/7. Given that geopolitical flashpoints sparked an energy crisis last year, Vulcan offers powerful relevancies. It doesn’t take away from the risks, let me be 100% clear. Still, for speculators, it’s an intriguing member among penny stocks that will make you rich in 10 years.

Denison Mines (DNN)

A Canadian uranium exploration, development, and production company, Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) presents both opportunities and risks. Obviously, with high-profile nuclear-related incidents generating headlines over the past few decades, this segment features a product-evangelism challenge, to say the least. However, Russia’s Vladimir Putin may have managed to provide the best argument for DNN stock.

With his ill-advised invasion of Ukraine, Europe and the rest of the free world slipped into an energy crisis. Exacerbating the circumstance was a pivot (prior to the conflict) away from nuclear energy. However, international policymakers must now recognize the unsustainability of ignoring viable energy sources for purely political or ideological reasons. Further, nuclear represents an indispensable core of the broader energy infrastructure. According to the Nuclear Energy Institute stated, one uranium fuel pellet has as much energy as 17,000 cubic feet of natural gas, 149 gallons of crude oil, or one ton of coal. You can’t replace such astronomic energy density. Therefore, DNN is one of the penny stocks that will make you rich in 10 years.

Ring Energy (REI)

Prior to and immediately following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the topic of fast-tracking renewable energy infrastructures gained steam. It’s understandable but at the same time, it’s also foolish talk. I don’t mean that pejoratively. Rather, renewable energy sources simply lack the density that competing sources provide. Therefore, oil and natural gas exploration and production firm Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) commands exceptional relevancies.

Forget a decade down the line. We can be talking about multiple decades – Ring Energy will probably be relevant. Thus, you can have confidence in REI ranking among the penny stocks that will make you rich in 10 years. Primarily, when you compare the capacity factor or measure of the reliability of all energy sources, you’ll find that the renewables fall to the bottom.

Further, economic realities will keep many folks tethered to hydrocarbons. Sure, electric vehicles are amazing. Sadly, though, the average price of EVs ring higher than what most households can afford. Again, hydrocarbons will remain relevant. Thus, REI deserves its place among penny stocks that will make you rich in 10 years.

CPS Technologies (CPSH)

According to its website, CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is an industry leader in developing proprietary, advanced materials solutions for the transportation, energy, aviation, defense, and oil and gas industries. Specifically, its flagship solution is a cutting-edge metal matrix composite (MMC), a class of material with superior properties across thermal conductivity, thermal expansion matching, stiffness, and weight.

Fundamentally, a key benefit for CPSH is that the underlying enterprise facilitates an indirect play for the defense industry. Let’s face it – the world seems intent on destroying itself. Therefore, the defense sector will be viable for enterprises. It’s just not a comfortable idea. However, by supplying the advanced materials that warfighters need, CPS offers a compromise. Cynically, then, it’s one of the penny stocks that will make you rich in 10 years.

Marygold Companies (MGLD)

A true oddity, The Marygold Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) is a holding firm with a diverse range of subsidiary businesses. Under the corporate umbrella, investors can gain exposure to food products, personal care, commodities-based investments, and even security systems. To put it impolitely, Marygold has the appearance of an enterprise throwing stuff at the wall and seeing what sticks.

Still, MGLD might justify its inclusion among penny stocks that will make you rich in 10 years. With its wide portfolio, Marygold enjoys fundamental flexibility. For example, food products represent an indispensable business unit. Moreover, personal care demand might skyrocket as employers force their worker bees back into the office.

On a cynical note, Marygold’s subsidiary company Brigadier Security Systems may draw intrigue among investors. Sadly, a growing body of evidence suggests that the coronavirus pandemic may have sparked long-lasting mental health concerns. To put it simply, people will need security. Therefore, as odd as it is, MGLD stands among the penny stocks that will make you rich in 10 years.

Alkane Resources (ALKEF)

Based in Australia, Alkane Resources (OTCMKTS:ALKEF) stands on the verge of becoming its nation’s next multi-mine gold producer. At least that’s what its website claims. Predominantly, Alkane’s projects concentrate in Australia’s central west region. As I’ve mentioned with other penny stocks that will make you rich in 10 years, you need to be careful with Alkane. For instance, its average trading volume is less than 7,000 shares. Plus, ALKEF trades hands at the time of writing for only 50 cents.

Fundamentally, though, what makes Alkane compelling is the fear trade. With so much wildness materializing in the world today, investors naturally stand on edge. Not surprisingly, gold has been on a blistering run, recently breaking above the $1,900 price level. However, mining firms offer a more convenient approach to gold investing compared to holding physical bullion. Thus, ALKEF could be interesting. Again, though, it’s a literal penny stock so prospective investors must take all necessary precautions.

Wah Fu Education (WAFU)

One of the lesser-known enterprises listed on a major exchange, Wah Fu Education (NASDAQ:WAFU) is a Chinese-based holding company engaged in the provision of online education services and technology research. It also specializes in development services. Although it commands significant relevancies, Wah Fu struggled because of China’s previous zero-Covid policy.

Fortunately, China reopened its economy and so far, the results appear encouraging. The latest report by the Wall Street Journal indicated that China may return to faster growth as Covid isolation ends. Inherently, this dynamic should bode well for WAFU stock. After all, loosened restrictions and increased mobility foster academic initiatives by opening doors rather than closing them. Further, the return of economic growth may translate to greater geopolitical stability. Essentially, with China just recovering from a devastating pandemic, the last thing the government wants to do is to start a potential world war by invading Taiwan.

Also, while some elements do require work, Wah Fu enjoys a strong balance sheet. Effectively, it’s a silent play among penny stocks that will make you rich in 10 years.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.

