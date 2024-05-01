7 Penny Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune (If You Dare) 

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Penny stocks are on the riskier end of the public equity spectrum. They are characterized by their low volume, affordable pricing, and the rapid pace at which their values can surge or plummet compared to more traditional stocks. But, for well-informed investors, penny stocks offer a chance to secure substantial gains on the cheap.

When considering penny stocks, remember to objectively and critically review the company’s operational opportunity and its long-term viability. To avoid falling into a “pump and dump” trap, thoroughly assess the viability of the company’s products and confirm the firm’s potential for sustained growth. These companies, while not all profitable, still have sufficient positive factors informing a bullish outlook and could see shares surging sooner rather than later.

Bridger Aerospace (BAER)

Source: shutterstock

Bridger Aerospace (NASDAQ:BAER), is a relative newcomer to the penny stock scene, having listed in early 2023 and trading nearly 50% below post-SPAC merger completion. Despite this drop, the penny stock is poised for a promising future.

Bridger Aerospace specializes in aerial firefighting, providing a fleet of aircraft that support rural wilderness firefighting efforts—an expansive and diverse industry. To gauge Bridger’s potential market, consider California’s budget: for the 2022 – 2023 fiscal year, the state dedicated $3.3 billion to firefighting efforts, including aerial suppression. With wildfires becoming a persistent challenge, funding will likely increase from here.

Although profits remain modest, Bridger reported record end-of-year revenue and income in its latest financial statement. Additionally, its fleet achieved record utilization levels as more government agencies, both domestic and international, sought Bridger’s services. Despite its small size, Bridger Aerospace stands on solid financial ground with a compelling value proposition in a necessary industry.

Penny Stocks to Buy: Westrock Coffee (WEST)

Source: Evgeny Karandaev/ShutterStock.com

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) is also a fairly new penny stock, having completed its SPAC merger in late 2022. Despite debuting amid optimism, its shares currently trade right around the listing price, but recent moves may indicate an imminent upside.

First and most noteworthy, Westrock insiders are snagging as many shares as they can — indicating management feels momentum is set to surge. The company’s co-founder and chairman recently bought more than $400,000 worth of WEST stock, and the company’s insider flows slant heavily to the buy side.

Perhaps management sees a turnaround imminent, as evidenced by the company’s recent end-of-year filings. Despite a slight sales slump, the company’s profitability prospects improved considerably and lost “just” $20 million in the fourth quarter, compared to a more sizable $40 million dollar in the previous year’s same period. Coffee is a tough sector to penetrate, but as consumer sentiment rebounds and Westrock finds its footing, this penny stock may see itself reenergize rapidly.

Connexa Sports Technologies (YYAI)

Source: Shutterstock

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI) stands out as a unique penny stock tapping into emerging sports trends. The company leverages its proprietary Slinger Bag to target specific sports like pickleball, which is gaining traction in the U.S., padel, popular in Mexico, and the evergreen favorite, tennis. These niche markets allow Connexa to engage consumers directly with targeted, high-quality advertising campaigns, ensuring the longevity and growth of its products. This approach positions Connexa as a promising growth-oriented penny stock, especially as enthusiasm for outdoor sports picks up in the spring and summer.

In 2023, short sellers targeted Connexa, driving its share price down by over 70% and necessitating a reverse stock split. However, the tide turned as new strategic investors entered the scene, catapulting the stock’s value by over 275% since January. This surge indicates strong momentum for Connexa’s future prospects, particularly as we enter summer sports season and see greater numbers of consumers readying their gear.

Penny Stocks to Buy: Clearpoint Neuro (CLPT)

Source: Supavadee butradee / Shutterstock.com

Healthcare penny stock ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) is struggling this month, falling about 20% since April 1st. Still, the company’s flagship ClearPoint platform aids surgical providers in navigating the brain and related systems to diagnose and treat neurological disorders, meaning its tech has strong potential to expand into existing healthcare networks. At the same time, a string of regulatory approvals could spark a stock surge soon.

The most significant of these approvals came from the FDA, which greenlit the clinical use of ClearPoint’s SmartFrame OR Stereotactic System. This system enhances the delivery of directed radiation therapy during stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive alternative that targets cancerous areas with radiation to damage cells and shrink tumors without open surgery.

Importantly, this platform can be used in the operating room, moving beyond the previous requirement for an MRI setting. Joe Burnett, President and CEO, emphasized its potential: “More than 95% of all stereotactic neuro-navigation procedures occur in the OR. This product, the first in ClearPoint’s history not to require MRI use during the procedure, allows us to reach more hospitals and support significantly more patients than our legacy products.”

Moreover, ClearPoint also received approval from European Union regulators to distribute its existing products on the continent, thereby broadening its market reach and enhancing its total addressable market.

iRobot (IRBT)

Source: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Although its per-share price of about $8 might not categorize it as a penny stock, iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) has a market cap under $250 million, smaller than several stocks on our list. Despite its modest size, iRobot is positioned as a potential comeback story of the year. A shift in circumstances could trigger unstoppable momentum for this robotics stock, irrespective of broader market conditions.

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) failed acquisition highlighted the value of iRobot’s extensive patent and intellectual property portfolio. Although robotic vacuum sales have recently slowed, iRobot’s advanced technology remains attractive to potential acquirers and investors. With the robotics sector undergoing a renaissance, iRobot emerges as one of the few household names poised to capture significant attention from both institutional and retail investors as this trend advances.

Even without banking on mergers and acquisitions, iRobot’s future looks promising. The company is actively optimizing its operations to survive in a competitive small-cap market. It recently reported a 26% improvement in per-share earnings, and despite the boost, iRobot’s stock is trading at just 0.27x sales, marking it as a distinctive penny stock value play with substantial growth potential.

Penny Stocks to Buy: indie Semiconductor (INDI)

Source: Shutterstock

Over the past year, semiconductor stocks have surged, but giants like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) face massive overvaluation as demand remains high. As a result, investors are shifting their focus to penny stock semiconductor companies in search of the “next big thing.” indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stands out in this segment, primarily focusing on semiconductors for automotive and self-driving car applications—a sector seeing increased demand due to rising new car sales and consumer desires for advanced features like driver assistance and sophisticated infotainment systems.

In 2023, indie Semiconductor achieved a record revenue of $223.2 million, marking a surge of over 100%. Moreover, the company’s profit margins impressively reached 52.5%, showing an improvement of more than 2.5% from the previous year. This expansion in margins demonstrates that indie Semiconductor is not only adapting to changing economic conditions but is also excelling by enhancing efficiencies and reducing costs without compromising on quality.

Lithium Americas (LAAC)

Source: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAAC) is among the penny stocks making notable moves this year, even amid a sluggish lithium market. However, trends could pivot in 2024, potentially propelling this Argentinian-focused mining stock upward. The demand for lithium, largely fueled by battery innovation and renewable energy shifts, is expected to increase by over 30% annually through 2030.

Like its industry peers, Lithium Americas faced challenges in 2023 with slow demand and significant oversupply, leading to depressed spot prices. However, demand is picking up speed, and some analysts are forecasting an upcoming undersupply, which could push spot prices higher, favoring Lithium Americas.

Enhancing this outlook, Argentina’s new president, Javier Milei, is boosting optimism around the lithium-rich region’s mining prospects. He aims to ease operational barriers for mining and has even discussed this potential with Elon Musk, considering lithium’s crucial role in electric vehicle production.

Trading below its book value and at a reduced price-to-forward earnings ratio compared to recent years, Lithium Americas presents itself as a compelling commodity penny stock poised for significant gains as market and economic forces realign.

On the date of publication, Jeremy Flint held no positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Jeremy Flint, an MBA graduate and skilled finance writer, excels in content strategy for wealth managers and investment funds. Passionate about simplifying complex market concepts, he focuses on fixed-income investing, alternative investments, economic analysis, and the oil, gas, and utilities sectors. Jeremy’s work can also be found at www.jeremyflint.work.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 7 Penny Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune (If You Dare) appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.